CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. lost 28 cents at $7.8675 a bushel; Sep. corn was up .25 cent at $6.2850 a bushel; Sep. oats rose .30 cent at $4.35 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans declinedd 29.25 cents at 16.96 a bushel.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO