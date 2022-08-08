ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Georgia Tech declares Aug. 8 'Demaryius Thomas Day'

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L9QDg_0h9KSmDi00

Georgia Tech declares Aug. 8 'Demaryius Thomas Day' 00:22

Georgia Tech honored the legacy of late Broncos legend Demaryius Thomas on Monday.

Thomas' alma mater declared Aug. 8 "Demaryius Thomas Day." His Denver Broncos uniform number was No. 88. It was eight at the school.

Georgia Tech says Thomas was an inspirational force to everyone around him. He was a first-round pick from Georgia Tech in 2010, and he spent nine seasons with the Broncos, winning the Super Bowl during his time with the team.

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 12: A painting on the field of the number 88 in honor of former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas is seen as players warm up before a game between the Denver Broncos and the Detroit Lions at Empower Field at Mile High on December 12, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Broncos now sport the NFL's richest, most diverse ownership

The Denver Broncos now sport the wealthiest owner in the NFL and the league's most diverse ownership group. Four of the six members of the Walton-Penner ownership group which was welcomed into the NFL fraternity this week, are either women or minorities.Walmart heir Rob Walton said Wednesday that his son-in-law, Greg Penner, will serve as CEO of the team. Penner, in turn, said he'll soon hire a team president.Those roles had been held by Joe Ellis, who is staying on this year as an advisor.Penner said he'll be the point person "but this is an incredible group. We're going to...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Jay Norvell, new football coach at CSU: Rams 'getting settled in'

Colorado State University Rams Football Head Coach Jay Norvell is excited for a new season. He's the first African American head coach at CSU. "It really is an honor and something I take really seriously," Norvell said. He sat down with CBS News Colorado anchors Dominic Garcia and Michelle Griego for an exclusive interview about the upcoming season. "We got babies running around out there," said Norvell about his young team. Norvell says he has quality players, 59 new ones. A total of 11 players came to CSU from Nevada, his former team. "We're getting settled in," Norvell told Griego and Garcia. Norvell led the Nevada Wolf Pack to a 33-26 record and four bowl game appearances as head coach. Norvell is the first sitting head coach to be hired by the university since 1989 when Earle Bruce was coach. Dominic Garcia and Michelle Griego both attended CSU. Watch more of Garcia and Griego's interview with Norvell on Pointsbet All Access on Sunday night.
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

Longtime minor leaguer Bernard helps Rockies beat Arizona

Longtime minor leaguer Wynton Bernard singled, stole a base and scored in his major league debut, helping the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3 on Friday night.Brian Serven homered, Dinelson Lamet (1-1) pitched a perfect seventh inning for the win and Carlos Estévez worked the ninth for his second save.The 31-year-old Bernard toiled in the minors for more than 10 years before having his contract selected by Colorado on Friday. He made it a memorable debut when he helped spark a seventh-inning rally that put the Rockies in front for good.Bernard legged out an infield single after Sam Hilliard...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

K-9s enjoy special assignment: Working at Broncos training camp

Broncos training camp went to the dogs on Tuesday. The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office assigned K-9s Rex and Zeke to work at the camp.They had a chance to meet the cheerleaders and Miles the Mascot, but agreed the real highlight was hanging out with Russell Wilson.Their human partners commented on what a nice guy the new starting quarterback is.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
College Sports
Local
Colorado Football
Local
Colorado College Sports
State
Colorado State
State
Georgia State
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
CBS Denver

Rodgers, McMahon go deep, Rockies top Goldschmidt, Cards 8-6

Brendan Rodgers and Ryan McMahon hit back-to-back home runs in a six-run seventh inning, and the Colorado Rockies held off the St. Louis Cardinals 8-6 on Thursday to secure their first series win since the All-Star break.The Rockies overcame three more hits from Paul Goldschmidt, including his 27th home run, to improve to 7-14 since July 22.Former Rockies slugger Nolan Arenado hit his 24th home run to extend his hitting streak to nine games, but struck out looking with two on in the ninth to end it for the Cardinals. They lost for the second time in three tries since...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Ready for a break from the heat? Big pattern change coming next week

Friday will be day five of a seven day heat wave that will finally end on Sunday. Denver broke a record with 98 degrees on Thursday and temperatures will not change much through the weekend.The record in Denver on Friday is 100 degrees from 146 years ago. At this time, it does not seem likely the metro area will get quite hot enough to put the record in jeopardy.For the weekend, Saturday will be slightly hotter than Sunday but both days will be toasty. The chance for rain along the Front Range stays small enough on Saturday to leave out...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Some CSU freshman set to start college life living in a Best Western

Dorm life will quite literally be hotel living for some freshman college students in Fort Collins heading into the 2022-23 academic year. Dozens of freshmen will be living in a Best Western. This due to the available dorm rooms not meeting the amount of student demand.Students and staff are already returning to Fort Collins and the CSU campus with classes starting in a couple weeks. But this year, for the first time, CSU has a record-breaking freshman class size that outnumbers the housing available for them. So now, they are going to be housed off campus in a local hotel. This...
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

A Pixar-themed mini-golf course is coming to Denver

A Pixar-themed mini-golf course will soon be popping up in Denver. "Pixar Putt" features 18 interactive holes inspired by your favorite Disney and Pixar movies including Finding Nemo, Toy Story and Monster's Inc.The course will be coming to the Rally Hotel in McGregor Square Sept. 3 - Nov. 27. It will be open Monday-Friday from 3pm-10pm and Saturday-Sunday from 10am-10pm. On Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights from 7pm-10pm, "Pixar Putt After Dark" will offer evening sessions for adults 18 and older.The course has been traveling the country, having already made stops in New York City, Houston, San Antonio and Chicago. Organizers recommend buying tickets in advance since they often do sell out. Tickets start at $25.50 and you can buy them here.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Day
CBS Denver

Report shows housing market in Denver cooling off

When Jillian Reich moved to Denver from New York she wasn't sure how long she would stay."I don't know if I'm going to be here for a while. I'm not sure, I don't know if this is like, really where I want to stay, let me figure it out for a little bit," she said.She quickly fell in love with all that Colorado has to offer, and three years later she and her boyfriend Wilson Roberts are now searching for a home. "It's definitely been a rollercoaster for sure, interest rates were low, then they were high and now they're...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Hot on Wednesday before record heat on Thursday

Wednesday will mark the third day of a seven day heat wave in Colorado. Temperatures will soar into the 90s for the 47th day this year with no rain in sight.Denver has now surpassed the 30-year average for total number of days in the 90s which is 44 days. The average going back to when records started in 1872 is just 30 days.High temperatures are more commonly in the upper 80s instead of the 90s by the second week in August so it's hotter than normal weather for the Front Range. That said, the record high temperature in Denver on...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

The torrential rain last weekend helped further erode Colorado's drought

Drought in Colorado has improved for the sixth consecutive week. The torrential rain that fell over parts of the Front Range last weekend has undeniably helped.The weekly drought monitor across the country is released each Thursday morning. The data this week showed the percentage of Colorado experiencing at least moderate drought dropped 4% from a week ago. Currently 58% of the state has at least moderate drought and 27% of the state has at least severe drought. Just 6% of Colorado has one of the worse two drought categories which are extreme and exceptional drought. Those categories cover only the...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Denver Mountain Parks drops Echo Lake Lodge concessionaire

On summer weekends in recent years, the parking lot at the Echo Lake Lodge is packed. The store is busy. There's a wait at the restaurant. More and more, people are visiting to get a piece of Colorado. "They love to come in. Because we have a little bit of everything here," said Denise Melberg, general manager of the HW Stewart Company that runs the concessions at the lodge. "We're here for them."But the company will no longer have the concession contract it has held since 1965. "It seems that Denver wants to go in a different direction," said concessionaire and part...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#The Detroit Lions#Getty Images
CBS Denver

Denver police host school supply caravan on Aug. 13

The Denver Police Department is hosting a back-to-school caravan with several stops on Saturday. The caravan will make stops at five locations around the city on Aug. 13. Supplies will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis. The caravan will stop at 11194 E 45th Ave, Lincoln Tech at 10 a.m., 1313 Xenia Street at 11 a.m., Cheltenham Elementary at noon, the Lighthouse Church at 1 p.m. and 2998 South Kenton Street at 2 p.m.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Afghan women who now call Colorado home create business

A year after the U.S. military pulled out of Afghanistan, refugees who came to Colorado are still working to build their lives here. Beth Finesilver knows this well. She is helping four refugee women get inventory ready for the artisan's market she is hosting in her front yard Saturday. They are hand-sewn items made by Afghan women who have had a difficult year. "They were pulled out of Afghanistan, some with only their clothes on their back. They've all got children. One woman lost her husband to COVID," Beth explains. She met them when she saw a post on social media asking if...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Lakewood considers options as urban tree canopy falls short

The City of Lakewood is one of the latest across the state to take a serious look at its tree canopy- but it's not alone. As the temperatures climb and the threat of the emerald ash borer grows, others are looking at ways to increase the number of trees and keep the ones they have alive. PlanIT Geo, an Arvada-based consulting company, has been helping many cities pave a greener path with its software. Lakewood recently partnered with the company to help it figure out how many trees it had, and where it could make improvements to meet a big...
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Denver officials worried landlords won't be compliant in time

A plan to make sure rental units in Denver are clean and safe is having slow uptake from property managers. "This is the largest expansion of required licensing in the history of Denver," said Eric Escudero with the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses.  "It's an effort to try to make sure when people rent a home or an apartment it has minimal housing standards. I'm talking about no pests, broken windows, running water, a heater that doesn't give you carbon monoxide poisoning, basically the most minimal standard for someone to live in a place," said Escudero. The city...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
CBS Denver

Colorado's famous 4th-graders greet Denver travelers

Who better to greet visitors at Denver International Airport than 25-year-old 4th graders? That's just what's happening as "South Park" celebrates a quarter of a century of shows. Cutouts of Stan, Kyle, Cartmann and Kenny were greeting travelers in the main Jeppesen Terminal this week as they come up from the underground trains. And fans were free to get their photos taken with the cartoons, or pose for a selfie. Colorado is, of course, home to the fictional setting of the Comedy Central animated series. Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone grew up here and met at the University...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Golden woman 'cleans up' with Wipeys

A woman in Golden knows why Colorado is one of the best spots for female entrepreneurs. Kaitlin Moss is the creative mind behind Wipeys, cleaning wipes for your cell phone and your face.Moss has a simple motto: "Our mission is convenient cleanliness on the go. We are there to keep you germ-free."The Colorado-native realized just how dirty her cell phone and consequently her face, while she was planning her wedding. And she found a niche that existed."I kind of looked at the market to see what natural-leaning wipe is out there to clean my phone that was safe for my...
GOLDEN, CO
CBS Denver

DIA reviews failed contract with Great Hall Partners

Denver International Airport has released its own review of the failed contract with Great Hall Partners, that the city fired in 2019. The review came about after a call from the city council to take some lessons away from the costly delays after the city fired the group created for the public-private partnership in 2019, before approving funding plans for the next stage of construction under new contractors now working on the re-do of the terminal building."It was clear we were not going to move as a council on the last piece of this unless we came to reckoning with...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado to spar over discrimination case in Supreme Court

Colorado is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold its anti-discrimination law in the face of a challenge by a Christian web designer who does not want to create custom wedding websites for same-sex couples and claims the state law violates her right to free speech.In a brief filed Friday with the court, lawyers for the Colorado State Attorney's Office said Colorado's anti-discrimination law only requires that a business sell its goods or services to all members of the public and does not regulate speech."The Act addresses what a business does and not what it says. Any burden the Act...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
55K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy