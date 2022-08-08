ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

Soonataa Noa Killed in Traffic Accident on Golden State Freeway [Burbank, CA]

BURBANK, CA (August 12, 2022) – On Wednesday, authorities identified Soonataa Noa as the victim of a fatal traffic crash on Golden State Freeway. The incident was reported around 8:20 a.m. near Verdugo Avenue, California Highway Patrol stated. At this time, the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision are currently...
Asherey Ryan, Alonzo Quintero, Reynold Lester, Nathesha Lewis and Lynette Noble Dead, Nicole Linton Arrested after Speeding Crash on La Brea Avenue [Los Angeles, CA]

5 Killed in Multi-Vehicle Collision on Slauson Avenue. Around 1:30 p.m., officers received dispatch calls near the intersection of Slauson and La Brea Avenue. Per reports, a Mercedes-Benz driven by 37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton ran a red light at an extremely high rate of speed. As a result, Linton slammed into six vehicles near a gas station at the intersection.
Cantos of the Sibylline Sisterhood

Throughout history, and across cultures and continents, there have always been women, sibyls, who possessed secret, sacred knowledges from the healing arts to folklore — and especially clairvoyance. Depending on the context, these figures might be revered, worshiped, sought out or feared, shunned and persecuted, but they always helped usher in the future. Taking this historical archetype as its framework, Cantos of the Sibylline Sisterhood gathers a group of feminist, queer and trans artists working in a range of mediums, all of whom tap into that ancestry, setting ages-old potencies against modern-day threats.
PASADENA, CA

