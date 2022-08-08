Summer may seem like it’s winding down, but if you—or your kids—are itching for an adventure, it’s not too late to get away! (Reminder: The public school year starts on Sep. 8, so you’ve got a little extra time, despite what your social media feeds are telling you with all those cute first-day photo opps. Hooray?) We’ve rounded up some of the best family weekend getaways from NYC, all within three hours of the city limits. Consider these options ideal for an overnight, or a few. What’s even better: most of them offer late-season savings! Whether you’re desperate to cool down with a water park or get a step-up on back-to-school season with a history lesson, there are weekend trip options fit for any family (LEGO fans and Elmo lovers included!). Pack the kids into a car and hit the road for some last-gasp summer fun.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO