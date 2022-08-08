Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cool Kids: Where to Chill on NYC’s Hottest Days
“Hot town, summer in the city…” Good song. Not so great a feeling when the heat index is 105 degrees. There are a number of ways to deal with extreme heat in NYC with kids—you can head to a free pool or maybe a playground with a sprinkler. But sometimes, it’s just too darn hot. That’s when you head inside and stay inside and keep cool in an air-conditioned space. We’ve rounded up the best play spaces with air conditioning to chill out indoors with the kids in NYC.
There’s Still Time! Late Summer Escapes to Take with the Kids
Summer may seem like it’s winding down, but if you—or your kids—are itching for an adventure, it’s not too late to get away! (Reminder: The public school year starts on Sep. 8, so you’ve got a little extra time, despite what your social media feeds are telling you with all those cute first-day photo opps. Hooray?) We’ve rounded up some of the best family weekend getaways from NYC, all within three hours of the city limits. Consider these options ideal for an overnight, or a few. What’s even better: most of them offer late-season savings! Whether you’re desperate to cool down with a water park or get a step-up on back-to-school season with a history lesson, there are weekend trip options fit for any family (LEGO fans and Elmo lovers included!). Pack the kids into a car and hit the road for some last-gasp summer fun.
Wet & Wild: The Best Outdoor Water Parks Near NYC
Hey, it is hot enough for ya? When you’ve exhausted the sprinklers, free pools, museums and other ways to stay cool during the sizzling hot days of summer, it’s time to bring out the big guns. Nothing beats the heat quite like a float on a lazy river or a thrilling ride down a water slide. The cool relief of a water park is closer than you think. Like your water parks climate controlled? Check out these indoor water park spots instead.
Where to See a Drive-in Movie Near NYC
Drive-in movie theaters made a huge comeback over the past couple of years and it looks like they are here to stay for a while. Lots of outdoor movies are kid-friendly, and at some, you don’t even need to have a car! Pack up some popcorn, bundle up in blankets and get ready for a night under the stars!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stem Sell: Where You Can Pick Your Own Flowers near NYC
Maybe you picked some cherries this summer, or any number of berries recently, but have you ever ventured into acres of flowers of all kinds and snipped a few stems right from the field? From wildflowers to sunflowers, zinnias, peonies and more, here are our favorite farms near NYC for flower picking.
Red Tricycle New York
New York City, NY
168
Followers
398
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT
Helping families in New York have more fun and make more memories with their kids.https://redtri.com/new-york-kids/
Comments / 0