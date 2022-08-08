MAUMEE, Ohio — The Maumee Summer Fair is back for a 45th round this weekend. The fair took over Uptown Maumee on Dudley and Wayne streets starting Friday evening. Beginning at 5 p.m. visitors can try food from 11 different Maumee restaurants and enjoy live music. Families can also check out the fun zone with games, inflatables, train rides and a movie on the 32-foot Elite Movie Screen. Those Friday night activities will occur Saturday as well, with The Taste of Maumee resuming at 10 a.m.

