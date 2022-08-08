ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc24.com

TARTA to provide rides to, from Jeep Fest

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority will serve as a transportation sponsor for the Toledo Jeep Fest. Saturday, Jeep Fest Express will be available to transport visitors from Franklin Park Mall to Erie Street and Madison Avenue. Those trips will head out every 30-60 minutes from...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Toledo city pool admission will be free this weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio — As summer vacation wraps up, Toledo will have a free weekend around the corner for city pools. A recent $1,000 donation will allow all open pools to have free admission Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. "We are so grateful for the generosity of...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

2022 Toledo Jeep Fest begins

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Jeep Fest 2022 is underway and hosts a weekend of jampacked activities for Toledo residents. The event kicked off at noon on Friday with a welcome party at the Monroe Superstore. The car dealership invited dozens of Jeep owners to show off their own cars...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Aerospace programs continue to take flight in Toledo!

Brad McDonald of the Federal Aerospace Institute appeared on WGO and spoke about recruitment, enrolling and training individuals into the program to become aerospace technicians and employment opportunities upon completion. For more information CLICK HERE!
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
Crime & Safety
nbc24.com

University of Findlay students move in, prepare for weekend of community service

FINDLAY, Ohio — New students set foot on the University of Findlay campus Thursday to move into campus housing, starting a weekend of orientation and service. Students will be welcomed Friday by UF President Katherine Fell and then march through the Arch toward Old Main, which they are expected to walk back through only at commencement — it's often believed they won't graduate if they violate this tradition.
FINDLAY, OH
nbc24.com

Maumee Summer Fair returns with local music, food and performers

MAUMEE, Ohio — The Maumee Summer Fair is back for a 45th round this weekend. The fair took over Uptown Maumee on Dudley and Wayne streets starting Friday evening. Beginning at 5 p.m. visitors can try food from 11 different Maumee restaurants and enjoy live music. Families can also check out the fun zone with games, inflatables, train rides and a movie on the 32-foot Elite Movie Screen. Those Friday night activities will occur Saturday as well, with The Taste of Maumee resuming at 10 a.m.
MAUMEE, OH
nbc24.com

Look for signs of anxiety in kids heading back to school

TOLEDO, Ohio — A new teacher. A new classroom. Possibly even a new school building. For some kids, back to school is exciting. "Starting anew, there's some anxiety or apprehension. That's natural and normal," explained Alamdar Kazmi, promedica child and adolescent psychiatrist. But for some kids, those experiences could...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Blissfield Bluegrass Festival stringing Into Adrian

A banjo contest, instrument petting zoo, performances by Donna Ulisse and the Poor Mountain Boys and more,. Those are just some things you can experience at the 2022 Blissfield Bluegrass Festival. Jerry Eicher appeared on What's Going On to talk about the Bluegrass music genre, but also what people can...
ADRIAN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy