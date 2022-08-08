ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin, TN

thunderboltradio.com

Reception Planned for Retiring Thunderbolt Broadcasting Sports Broadcasters

Thunderbolt Broadcasting will hold a public reception on Monday afternoon in Union City, to honor two longtime radio sports broadcasters. Following 80 years of combined coverage of both the Union City Golden Tornadoes and Obion County Central Rebels, Mike Rauchle and Art Sparks have announced their decision to retire. After...
UNION CITY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Bill Randolph Elected Public Defender for District 27

Beginning September 1st, the Obion and Weakley County court system will be under the guidance of a new Public Defender. In a race in which he ran unopposed, Bill Randolph was elected Public Defender for District 27. He received 3,799 complimentary votes in Obion County and 3,813 in Weakley County.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Fulton Tourism to Host Final Summer Concert on Saturday Night

The Fulton Tourism Commission will hold their final free concert of the season on Saturday night. Music by Memphis band, Music by Kota, will conclude the Summer Concert Series at Pontotac Park. Tourism officials say Music by Kota is an alternative rock band, who get their influences from The Beatles,...
FULTON, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Work zone lane restriction on U.S. 641 north of Murray starting Monday

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to start construction activities on U.S. 641 North of Murray on Monday. This work zone on U.S. 641 at mile point 10.9 is to construct an R-Cut intersection for the Paschall Truck Lines (PTL) entrance. This work zone is about 7/10ths of a mile north of the U.S. 641/KY 80 intersection.
MURRAY, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Bobby Oliver, 86, Martin

Funeral services for Bobby Oliver, age 86, of Martin, will be Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 10:00 in Martin. Burial will be in the Martin Memorial Gardens.
MARTIN, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Company Building Solar Farm Contributes to Union City Schools

Union City Elementary and Middle School students will benefit greatly from the generosity of Wanzek Construction, of North Dakota. School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the company is currently working to build a solar farm next to Everett-Stewart Regional Airport. Due to their work here in the community, Wanzek officials...
UNION CITY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Pamela Jean Johns, 74, Dresden

Graveside services for Pamela Jean Johns, age 74, of Dresden, will be Friday, August 12, 2022 at 11:00 at Hornbeak Cemetery in Greenfield. Visitation will be Thursday, August 11, 2022 from 4:00 until 7:00 at Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield. Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield in charge of arrangements.
DRESDEN, TN
thunderboltradio.com

ARPA Funds Approved for Obion and Troy by Budget Committee

The Obion County Budget Committee has approved the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds for projects in Obion and Troy. While both communities recently received Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation funding, additional monies are needed to complete infrastructure improvements. During Monday’s meeting, Obion Mayor Rodney Underwood, and Troy...
TROY, TN

