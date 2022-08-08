Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thunderboltradio.com
UT Martin Soccer picked to finish 2nd in preseason poll; Castaldo tabbed Player to Watch
The defending OVC regular season champion UT Martin soccer team was picked to finish second in the annual preseason poll as voted on by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors. In additional to the team honors, senior defender Maria Castaldo was tabbed as one of nine OVC...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Varsity, Middle School and Band to Participate in Covington Football Jamboree
Union City varsity and middle school football will play at Covington Friday night, in the inaugural Purple and Gold Jamboree. Schools Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the Middle School will face Crestview for two quarters of action at 6:00. The high school JV/freshman teams will battle during a pair of...
thunderboltradio.com
‘Coaches Corner’ at a different corner for first time in 42 years
For the first time in 42 years, WCMT’s “Coaches Corner” will have a new home at Blue Oak Oyster Bar & Grill in downtown Martin. Since 1981, “Coaches Corner” has been a fixture on Saturday mornings from 8:30 until 10:00 at The Hearth. When The...
thunderboltradio.com
Reception Planned for Retiring Thunderbolt Broadcasting Sports Broadcasters
Thunderbolt Broadcasting will hold a public reception on Monday afternoon in Union City, to honor two longtime radio sports broadcasters. Following 80 years of combined coverage of both the Union City Golden Tornadoes and Obion County Central Rebels, Mike Rauchle and Art Sparks have announced their decision to retire. After...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thunderboltradio.com
Dynamix Physical Therapy named Inc. 5000 Company for third consecutive year
MILAN, TENN. – Dynamix Physical Therapy has been named an Inc. 5000 company for the third year in a row. The company made the Inc. 5000 list in 2019, 2020 and now 2021. This means that Dynamix is in the top 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the nation. “We...
thunderboltradio.com
Bill Randolph Elected Public Defender for District 27
Beginning September 1st, the Obion and Weakley County court system will be under the guidance of a new Public Defender. In a race in which he ran unopposed, Bill Randolph was elected Public Defender for District 27. He received 3,799 complimentary votes in Obion County and 3,813 in Weakley County.
thunderboltradio.com
Fulton Tourism to Host Final Summer Concert on Saturday Night
The Fulton Tourism Commission will hold their final free concert of the season on Saturday night. Music by Memphis band, Music by Kota, will conclude the Summer Concert Series at Pontotac Park. Tourism officials say Music by Kota is an alternative rock band, who get their influences from The Beatles,...
thunderboltradio.com
Work zone lane restriction on U.S. 641 north of Murray starting Monday
A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to start construction activities on U.S. 641 North of Murray on Monday. This work zone on U.S. 641 at mile point 10.9 is to construct an R-Cut intersection for the Paschall Truck Lines (PTL) entrance. This work zone is about 7/10ths of a mile north of the U.S. 641/KY 80 intersection.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thunderboltradio.com
Bobby Oliver, 86, Martin
Funeral services for Bobby Oliver, age 86, of Martin, will be Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 10:00 in Martin. Burial will be in the Martin Memorial Gardens.
thunderboltradio.com
Company Building Solar Farm Contributes to Union City Schools
Union City Elementary and Middle School students will benefit greatly from the generosity of Wanzek Construction, of North Dakota. School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the company is currently working to build a solar farm next to Everett-Stewart Regional Airport. Due to their work here in the community, Wanzek officials...
thunderboltradio.com
Pamela Jean Johns, 74, Dresden
Graveside services for Pamela Jean Johns, age 74, of Dresden, will be Friday, August 12, 2022 at 11:00 at Hornbeak Cemetery in Greenfield. Visitation will be Thursday, August 11, 2022 from 4:00 until 7:00 at Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield. Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield in charge of arrangements.
thunderboltradio.com
ARPA Funds Approved for Obion and Troy by Budget Committee
The Obion County Budget Committee has approved the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds for projects in Obion and Troy. While both communities recently received Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation funding, additional monies are needed to complete infrastructure improvements. During Monday’s meeting, Obion Mayor Rodney Underwood, and Troy...
Comments / 0