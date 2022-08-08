Read full article on original website
Driver killed after smashing into tree in San Jose
SAN JOSE -- One person was killed in a vehicle crash in San Jose Saturday morningOfficers with the San Jose Police Department responded at 3:18 a.m. to the area of Burrell Court and West Hedding Street in the city's Rose Garden neighborhood and located a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. A preliminary investigation found that the car, a 2005 Infinity sports utility vehicle being driven by an adult male, was traveling westbound on West Hedding Street when it left the roadway and collided with a tree on the north side of the street. The driver sustained major injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding personnel. As of 4 a.m., police were still at the scene and were asking people to avoid the area. The fatal crash was the 41st traffic fatality and 43rd victim of 2022, according to police.
Driver crashes into SJ apartment sparking 2-alarm fire; firefighter injured by exploding tire
A 2-alarm fire broke out at a San Jose apartment complex on Friday afternoon after a driver crashed into the building striking a gas meter.
Police respond to shooting in San Jose
Police are currently on the scene of a shooting, according to a tweet from San Jose Police.
Oscar Mancilla Hospitalized and Arrested after DUI Crash on Highway 45 [Glenn County, CA]
46-Year-Old Driver Injured in DUI Collision near Road 64. The incident happened around 5:30 a.m., just south of County Road 64. According to reports, Mancilla was driving a 2003 GMC when he lost control and veered off the road. The GMC then traveled down a nearby embankment on the westbound side of the highway before coming to a stop.
1 Woman Died In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Fremont (Fremont, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a woman was found dead on northbound Interstate 880, south of the Fremont Boulevard exit following a hit and run accident. The social media posts of the CHP stated that the woman [..]
San Jose police investigate early morning shooting
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are investigating an early morning shooting Saturday that left one victim with non life threatening injuries, according to authorities.Police said they received the call regarding the shooting on the 200 block of Litchi Court at approximately 6:45 a.m. Saturday.Arriving officers found an adult male victim who suffered a non-life threatening injury. He has been transported to a local hospital.San Jose police tweeted about the shooting shortly after 8 a.m.Police said the suspect and motive in the shooting was currently unknown. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department.
3 Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In San Mateo County (San Mateo, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a two-vehicle crash in El Granada on Wednesday. According to the officials, a section of Highway 1 at the Half Moon Bay Airport was closed on Wednesday for a period of time after three [..]
San Jose firefighters respond to fire after car crashes into apartment building
(KRON) — Firefighters with the San Jose Fire Department are responding to a 2-alarm fire on Calmor Court after a vehicle crashed into an apartment building, according to a tweet from SJFD. Heavy smoke and flames are present due to a gas meter being struck. The fire has extended into the attic of the building, […]
Teenager critically injured in West Oakland shooting
OAKLAND -- A teenage boy was critically injured in a shooting in Oakland Friday afternoon.Oakland police said the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. on the 900 block of 26th Street in the McClymonds neighborhood of West Oakland.Officers who arrived found a juvenile male Oakland resident suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical but stable condition. Police did not offer a motive or provide any suspect information.Anyone with information is asked to contact the department's Felony Assault unit at (510) 238-3426.
Fremont road closures planned for car show Sunday
FREMONT (BCN) — The Fremont Police Department is reminding residents there will be road closures in the Niles District for the annual Hot August Niles Car Show on Sunday. The car show will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Road closures will include Niles Boulevard between J and G streets, H Street between […]
2 arrested in fatal shooting of Uber driver Kon Fung in Oakland, police say
Major Willis and an unnamed juvenile have both been charged in the fatal shooting of Uber driver Kon "Patrick" Fung during an attempted carjacking.
Saturday Links: Man Attacks Two Asian Women in SF's Richmond District, Leaves Neighbors 'More Afraid'
Surveillance footage shot Wednesday shows two Asian women — one of them 65 years old — being brutally assaulted by a man donning a black hoodie. The first incident involved an elderly Asian woman walking east along Geary Street who, after being punched several times, fell onto a car and set off its alarm, saw the man flee the scene... to only minutes later attack another Asian woman as she crossed the street; residents of the neighborhood are "more afraid" amid another spat of violence aimed at members of Asian communities; SFPD has said no arrest has been made in the case... and detectives have only vague descriptions of the suspect. [NBC Bay Area]
Firefighters Knock Down Multiple Small Brush Fires in San Jose
Firefighters on Wednesday knocked down multiple small brush fires that broke out in San Jose, the fire department said. The blazes burned in the area of Interstate 280, Bird Avenue and Race Street, according to the fire department. One firefighter suffered non-life threatening injuries after being assaulted by an unhoused...
CHP reports fatal hit-and-run on I-880
FREMONT, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol reports a fatal hit and run early Thursday in Fremont on northbound Interstate Highway 880 just south of the off-ramp at Fremont Boulevard. Officers responded to a 1:50 a.m. report of a female body on the right-hand side of the highway and the...
Update | Fatality Reported in Pedestrian Accident on I-880 in Fremont Area
The California Highway Patrol reported a fatality following a car vs. pedestrian accident in Fremont on the early morning of Thursday, August 11, 2022. The incident was reported around 1:50 a.m. on northbound Interstate 880 at the South Fremont Boulevard offramp. Details on the Pedestrian Accident Fatality Reported in Fremont.
Road Construction Worker Rescued From Manhole in Morgan Hill
Firefighters rescued a road construction worker who fell about 20 feet down a manhole in Morgan Hill Thursday. The incident was reported in the area of Ridgeview Court and Jackson Oaks Drive around 2:30 p.m. The condition of the man is unknown but police said he is alive. He was...
Thursday Morning What's Up: Shooting at 24-Hour Fitness In East Bay Kills One
California legislators are weighing a bill that would limit the use of solitary confinement in the state's prisons and jails. The bill, called the California Mandela Act, would limit solitary confinement for punitive purposes to 15 consecutive days, and no more than 45 days in any 180-day span. [New York Times]
1 dead, 3 injured in San Francisco Bay Area shooting
One person was killed and three were injured by gunfire after a fight broke out in the parking lot of an East Bay gym early Thursday morning.
San Jose homicide suspect found in Mexico
SAN JOSE (KRON) – The man San Jose police allege is responsible for an April 9 homicide was turned over to the United States government by Mexican authorities this week as he awaits homicide charges from the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office. Jose Alberto Aguirre was arrested in Mexicali, Mexico August 9 and was […]
Santa Cruz police arrest suspected arsonist
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Mitchell Swienton, 58, is accused of starting eight fires Thursday afternoon. Police say the fires were started along railroad tracks from near post avenue to McCrary Trial in Pogonip. Swienton is facing 11 charges — eight are felony arson charges. “There will be a...
