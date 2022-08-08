Read full article on original website
O'Rourke was Asked What are You Doing with Our Guns?Tom HandyTexas State
Three days in Dallas, Austin, and Waco, TexasCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerDallas, TX
Governor Abbott Stops in West Texas to Support the Republican Party and Share His MessageTom HandyPecos County, TX
Beto O’Rourke Tries this Old Strategy to Close the Gap with Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
ourdailybears.com
DBR: Tuesday, August 9th 2022
Hey y’all! I’m Jenna, the newest contributor here at ODB. I’m currently a Senior at Baylor studying Religion. I’m super passionate about Baylor Athletics (obviously), and when I’m not at Baylor games I like to get coffee with my friends and read. Come by every morning for the Daily Bear Report and follow me on Twitter for objectively funny content!
Waco Little League game goes viral for heartwarming show of sportsmanship
A heartwarming moment of ballfield sportsmanship is going viral. Tuesday, Waco was hosting Little League’s Southwest Regional tournament championship game pitting Team Oklahoma from Tulsa against Texas East represented by Pearland
WacoTrib.com
Better days ahead: University Trojans, Waco High Lions optimistic after first practice
Under the continuing blaze of the Texas sun, University and Waco High hit the field for their first days of practice on Monday, as high school football season looms on the horizon. Trojans head coach Kent Laster and Lions head coach Linden Heldt, who are both entering their second seasons...
sicem365.com
Athlete+: Erika Porter on the Journey, Transferring, Baylor
Erika Porter discusses her journey as a basketball player to overcoming some health issues, transferring from Illinois to Baylor. What she loves about Baylor and what she expects to bring to the program. Conversation Notes. We discuss a blog post by Tiny Green on her journey as a basketball player...
baylor.edu
Michael Johnson: A track & field, Olympic and Baylor legend
Baylor has quite the list of Olympic track and field stars — from C.M. King at the third modern Olympics back in 1904, to three-time gold medalist Jeremy Wariner in more recent years. But none shines brighter than Michael Johnson (BBA ’91). Where does one even begin with...
Beaned Little League batter rises to console upset pitcher
WACO, Texas (AP) — A Little League batter rose from a beaning to console the upset pitcher in a dramatic scene at a Little League regional tournament game Tuesday in Waco, Texas. The incident happened during a Little League Southwest Regional Playoff final. Righthander Kaiden Shelton of Pearland, Texas,...
KWTX
TWO-A-DAYS: Temple doesn't shy away from brutal non-district schedule
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Temple hasn’t lost a District game since 2019, but the Wildcats don’t talk about that success. Instead, they look forward at a brutal 2022 non-district schedule and hope it helps prepare them to make another run to the playoffs. The Wildcats have some holes...
KWTX
TWO-A-DAYS: New head coach builds excitement in Copperas Cove
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Copperas Cove has been down for a few years now. The BullDawgs just hired their fourth head coach in five years, but the community seems to believe this one can turn the program around. Tony Johnson comes to Cove from WT White where he turned a...
fox44news.com
District 9 All-Stars win Little League Senior World Series
SUSSEX, DEL. (FOX 44) — Waco softball is going back-to-back. The standouts from Central Texas beat Delaware, 9-5, Sunday night to repeat as Little League Softball champions. Delaware jumped out to an early 3-0 lead and held onto that lead with solid pitching in the circle. The momentum seemed...
fox44news.com
Marlin aims to build off 2021 momentum in 2022 campaign
MARLIN, TX (FOX 44) — The Bulldogs are loud, they’re talented and they’re ready for high school football in 2022. Marlin began the Ruben Torres III era as well as you could hope for, beating Crawford in the regional final and making it to the Class 2A state semifinal.
Did Chip and Joanna Gaines' 'Fixer Upper' break Waco?
A city made famous by the popular HGTV show is now seeing skyrocketing property taxes, and the demand for short-term rentals are driving some Waco residents out of their homes.
Mark Cuban Now Owns a Ghost Town Not Far from Corsicana, Texas
The unique charm of Texas is the multitude of small towns we can pass through on a road trip. Just traveling in East Texas alone will allow us to see many of those blink-and-you'll-miss-it communities. Many of those small communities have had their populations disappear for one reason or the other over time. One such community is not far from Corsicana called Mustang, Texas. This little town has an interesting history and is also owned by Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.
WacoTrib.com
Cameron, Temple athletes bring home medals from AAU Junior Olympics
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Several Central Texas track and field athletes got a chance to compete recently at the AAU Junior Olympics, and they represented themselves nicely. Cameron Yoe’s Yierra Flemings won the national championship in the women’s 15-16 heptathlon. Flemings, who has already put together two fantastic years for the Lady Yoe in cross country and track, had a winning point total of 4,581 while competing in seven events over two days. She turned in a runner-up finish in the heptathlon’s 100 hurdles and won the 200 to aid her point total.
Beware Of These 10 Most Dangerous Animals in Texas
If you’ve never visited the great state of Texas or haven’t heard much about my beloved state, there are definitely a couple of guidelines that you have to obey to survive here. WHAT DO YOU NEED TO KNOW TO STAY SAFE IN THE GREAT STATE OF TEXAS?. For...
This Killeen, Texas Hip-Hop Artist Wrote A Country Song That Has The City’s Attention
The talent on display in Killeen, Texas is, in my opinion, is absolutely underrated and often overlooked. We've had singers make it on national TV and athletes go on to the major leagues, so it's no surprise that an artist from our town is bringing attention to the community with a creative endeavor.
Saddle Up Killeen, Texas – Murdoch’s Ranch And Home Supply Is Coming To Town
One thing for certain about Killeen, Texas - it sometimes lacks in the cowboy-friendly department. (And I am not talking about the football team.) But a new place looking to open up soon could change all that. MURDOCH'S RANCH & HOME SUPPLY IS COMING TO KILLEEN, TEXAS. I’m not saying...
mycurlyadventures.com
Where to Eat in Waco TX This Weekend
Waco is filled to the brim with culture, art, and outdoor wonders, making it the perfect place for a getaway this weekend. While visiting the Heart of Texas, you’ll find a variety of amazing eateries and dining establishments that will leave you wanting more. If you’re overwhelmed with all the intriguing options to choose from, we’ve curated a list of where to eat in Waco to provide some guidance and recommendations. Don’t worry if you aren’t able to tackle every restaurant on our list of where to eat this weekend; there is so much to do in Waco anyway that you’ll have to come back again to this up-and-coming town in Central Texas.
Final Name Change Suggested For Fort Hood, Texas
The Killeen, Texas area has been home to Fort Hood since 1942, and Camp Hood before that. Recently however, the name of the military base has been under scrutiny. The base, named after General John Bell Hood, could have a name change soon. The Naming Commission submits their suggestion for...
iheart.com
mycurlyadventures.com
Where to Stay in Waco TX This Weekend: A Review of the Pivovar Hotel
Of all the places to stay in Waco this weekend, the Pivovar Hotel has to be one of the most interesting! With amazing amenities and beautifully designed spaces, this Czech-inspired hotel offers luxurious rooms with colorful decor. The hotel has countless nods to Czech culture and the roots of Pilsner lager, a type of beer created in the Czech Republic. You can even find art made from blown glass for sale throughout the hotel. Not to mention, the Pivovar Hotel boasts a unique spa experience! Its close proximity to downtown Waco and the city’s abundance of things to do and places to eat this weekend, it is easy to see that the Pivovar Hotel is one of the best options of where to stay in Waco.
