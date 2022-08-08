ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DBR: Tuesday, August 9th 2022

Hey y’all! I’m Jenna, the newest contributor here at ODB. I’m currently a Senior at Baylor studying Religion. I’m super passionate about Baylor Athletics (obviously), and when I’m not at Baylor games I like to get coffee with my friends and read. Come by every morning for the Daily Bear Report and follow me on Twitter for objectively funny content!
Athlete+: Erika Porter on the Journey, Transferring, Baylor

Erika Porter discusses her journey as a basketball player to overcoming some health issues, transferring from Illinois to Baylor. What she loves about Baylor and what she expects to bring to the program. Conversation Notes. We discuss a blog post by Tiny Green on her journey as a basketball player...
baylor.edu

Michael Johnson: A track & field, Olympic and Baylor legend

Baylor has quite the list of Olympic track and field stars — from C.M. King at the third modern Olympics back in 1904, to three-time gold medalist Jeremy Wariner in more recent years. But none shines brighter than Michael Johnson (BBA ’91). Where does one even begin with...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

District 9 All-Stars win Little League Senior World Series

SUSSEX, DEL. (FOX 44) — Waco softball is going back-to-back. The standouts from Central Texas beat Delaware, 9-5, Sunday night to repeat as Little League Softball champions. Delaware jumped out to an early 3-0 lead and held onto that lead with solid pitching in the circle. The momentum seemed...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Marlin aims to build off 2021 momentum in 2022 campaign

MARLIN, TX (FOX 44) — The Bulldogs are loud, they’re talented and they’re ready for high school football in 2022. Marlin began the Ruben Torres III era as well as you could hope for, beating Crawford in the regional final and making it to the Class 2A state semifinal.
MARLIN, TX
101.5 KNUE

Mark Cuban Now Owns a Ghost Town Not Far from Corsicana, Texas

The unique charm of Texas is the multitude of small towns we can pass through on a road trip. Just traveling in East Texas alone will allow us to see many of those blink-and-you'll-miss-it communities. Many of those small communities have had their populations disappear for one reason or the other over time. One such community is not far from Corsicana called Mustang, Texas. This little town has an interesting history and is also owned by Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.
CORSICANA, TX
WacoTrib.com

Cameron, Temple athletes bring home medals from AAU Junior Olympics

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Several Central Texas track and field athletes got a chance to compete recently at the AAU Junior Olympics, and they represented themselves nicely. Cameron Yoe’s Yierra Flemings won the national championship in the women’s 15-16 heptathlon. Flemings, who has already put together two fantastic years for the Lady Yoe in cross country and track, had a winning point total of 4,581 while competing in seven events over two days. She turned in a runner-up finish in the heptathlon’s 100 hurdles and won the 200 to aid her point total.
TEMPLE, TX
mycurlyadventures.com

Where to Eat in Waco TX This Weekend

Waco is filled to the brim with culture, art, and outdoor wonders, making it the perfect place for a getaway this weekend. While visiting the Heart of Texas, you’ll find a variety of amazing eateries and dining establishments that will leave you wanting more. If you’re overwhelmed with all the intriguing options to choose from, we’ve curated a list of where to eat in Waco to provide some guidance and recommendations. Don’t worry if you aren’t able to tackle every restaurant on our list of where to eat this weekend; there is so much to do in Waco anyway that you’ll have to come back again to this up-and-coming town in Central Texas.
WACO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Final Name Change Suggested For Fort Hood, Texas

The Killeen, Texas area has been home to Fort Hood since 1942, and Camp Hood before that. Recently however, the name of the military base has been under scrutiny. The base, named after General John Bell Hood, could have a name change soon. The Naming Commission submits their suggestion for...
FORT HOOD, TX
iheart.com

Chip and Joanna Gaines Causing Waco Residents to Lose Their Homes.

Chip and Joanna Gaines put Waco, Texas, on the map when their HGTV show "Fixer Upper" debuted in 2013. But now they're being accused of forcing longtime residents OUT. Thanks to their growing Magnolia EMPIRE, Waco is becoming a big tourist attraction . . . and some of the people who visit are deciding to STAY.
WACO, TX
mycurlyadventures.com

Where to Stay in Waco TX This Weekend: A Review of the Pivovar Hotel

Of all the places to stay in Waco this weekend, the Pivovar Hotel has to be one of the most interesting! With amazing amenities and beautifully designed spaces, this Czech-inspired hotel offers luxurious rooms with colorful decor. The hotel has countless nods to Czech culture and the roots of Pilsner lager, a type of beer created in the Czech Republic. You can even find art made from blown glass for sale throughout the hotel. Not to mention, the Pivovar Hotel boasts a unique spa experience! Its close proximity to downtown Waco and the city’s abundance of things to do and places to eat this weekend, it is easy to see that the Pivovar Hotel is one of the best options of where to stay in Waco.
WACO, TX

