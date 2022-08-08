ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

WCIA

Urbana cancels varsity football this fall

URBANA (WCIA) — Urbana football won’t field a varsity team this fall. The school district released a statement Wednesday afternoon announcing it will only play a JV schedule in 2022, electing to cancel all its varsity games. “After evaluating the roster numbers during this week’s practices, the decision was made that there are not enough […]
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State scores four-star wide receiver commitment for Class of 2023

What better way to rebound from losing a four-star recruit than by adding another? Penn State did just that on Wednesday with a commitment from four-star wide receiver Carmelo Taylor, from Virginia. Taylor announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions with a post on his Instagram account. Taylor ultimately chose Penn State over South Carolina, which had been predicted as the favorite according to the 247Sports crystal ball predictions in recent weeks. Virginia Tech was the other top school in the running, but James Franklin managed to win a recruiting battle against his former assistant and new Virginia Tech head coach...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Lewiston Tribune

High schools hit the football field

Players filled the outfield of a baseball field and the temperature read well over 100 degrees, but it is football season as Idaho high schools began practices Monday. For the Lewiston Bengals that meant a morning weight room session then a two hour practice at Church Field.
LEWISTON, ID
WMBD/WYZZ

High School Football Season Underway as Practice Officially Starts

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Summer is now officially over. At least for high school football players. Fall practice started Monday around the state and players were excited to begin the season. “I’m very excited to be back out here with my guys,” said Bloomington senior quarterback Marcus Griffin. “Just to start football again.” Players won’t […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL

