FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Urbana cancels varsity football this fall
URBANA (WCIA) — Urbana football won’t field a varsity team this fall. The school district released a statement Wednesday afternoon announcing it will only play a JV schedule in 2022, electing to cancel all its varsity games. “After evaluating the roster numbers during this week’s practices, the decision was made that there are not enough […]
Penn State scores four-star wide receiver commitment for Class of 2023
What better way to rebound from losing a four-star recruit than by adding another? Penn State did just that on Wednesday with a commitment from four-star wide receiver Carmelo Taylor, from Virginia. Taylor announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions with a post on his Instagram account. Taylor ultimately chose Penn State over South Carolina, which had been predicted as the favorite according to the 247Sports crystal ball predictions in recent weeks. Virginia Tech was the other top school in the running, but James Franklin managed to win a recruiting battle against his former assistant and new Virginia Tech head coach...
Midnight practice signals start of season for veteran Sturgis football team
STURGIS, MI – Football players across the state have spent the last few months in the weight room preparing to play under the glow of stadium lights, but most must wait until the first Friday night kickoff for that experience. Not at Sturgis, where head coach Chance Stewart continued...
High schools hit the football field
Players filled the outfield of a baseball field and the temperature read well over 100 degrees, but it is football season as Idaho high schools began practices Monday. For the Lewiston Bengals that meant a morning weight room session then a two hour practice at Church Field.
High School Football Season Underway as Practice Officially Starts
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Summer is now officially over. At least for high school football players. Fall practice started Monday around the state and players were excited to begin the season. “I’m very excited to be back out here with my guys,” said Bloomington senior quarterback Marcus Griffin. “Just to start football again.” Players won’t […]
Checking in on the first week of high school sports practices of the fall season
GAYLORD — It's finally here. Monday, August 8 marked the official beginning of the fall sports season in Michigan, with teams around Michigan getting their first official practices under their belts. ...
5 things to know for 2022 high school football season
Two-a-days just started, which means the official start of the season is still a few weeks away. But is it ever too early to start talking about high school football?. The season will start the week of Aug. 25 with games on Thursday and Friday that week. Here are the...
Excitement builds for high school fall sports with start of football 'two-a-days'
Harper Creek's Cooper Fry knew he needed his rest when he went to bed Sunday night, but he was almost too amped up with his senior season of football officially starting Monday morning. "It was tough to sleep last night, but I knew I had to get in the bag and get ready...
