Oswego County FCU Launches ‘CU Cares’ Program
Oswego County Federal Credit Union (OCFCU), recently launched its CU Cares program by donating to local organizations “that greatly benefit our community and our membership,” said Bill Carhart, CEO. Each of our four branches was given the opportunity to choose organizations within their communities that they found deserving...
Elaine L. Miller – August 11, 2022
Elaine L. Miller, 86, a resident of Oswego passed away on August 11, 2022, at the St. Luke Health Services with her husband Carl by her side. Born in Oswego, She was a daughter of the late Asa and Gladys (Metcalf) Laurent and was a graduate of the Oswego High School.
Radium Girls to Debut on Fox Stage at CNY Arts Center
CNY Arts Center announces the next play in their 2022 season, Radium Girls by D. W. Gregory, to run weekends October 7-16. Director William E. White has begun production design meetings and rehearsals with a cast of nearly 20 actors playing more than 30 characters. The drama is inspired by a true story as recounted in the Play Synopsis from Dramatic Publishing.
Fulton Lions’ 32nd Charby’s Duck Derby Launches Sept. 11th
The Fulton Lions Club proudly presents the running of the 32nd annual Charby’s Duck Derby, from noon to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, said Brett Tallents, club president. “This year there will by prizes for the 35 top finishers as well as the last place duck, with a grand prize of $2,500, sponsored by The Medicine Place,” Tallents said. “And to keep things lively, the Doctor Boogie band, sponsored by Community Bank N.A., is back to provide live entertainment all day!
