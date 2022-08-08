ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
KOOL 101.7

This Minnesota City Claims To Be The ‘Miami Of Minnesota’

Minnesota is home to 853 cities and one of them is claiming to be the 'Miami of Minnesota'. Yes, Miami is a major city down in Florida with a population of over 400,000 people. However, one city in the Land of 10,000 lakes claims to be somewhat similar to Miami right here in Minnesota. What city could that be?
WINONA, MN
KOOL 101.7

The Best Place to Hunt for Agates This Fall in Minnesota

Minnesota has had the Lake Superior Agate as our state gem since 1969. The late Mrs. Jean Dahlberg, long-time rock hound and ardent fan of the agate, testified before the state legislative committee considering the bill. She knew how perfect the Lake Superior agate was for the state gemstone. Other...
MINNESOTA STATE
KOOL 101.7

See The Sad State Of Dustin Diamond’s Abandon Wisconsin Home

Former child star Dustin Diamond had a rough go of it after his popular TV series went off the air. Sadly, he died of stage 4 cancer on February 1, 2021, at the age of 44. Diamond was best known for playing the lovable or obnoxious (depending on who you ask) character Samuel "Screech" Powers on the hit NBC sitcom, "Saved by the Bell".
WISCONSIN STATE
KOOL 101.7

These Are The Richest People in Minnesota

Do you know who the richest person in Minnesota is?. For the longest time it was Whitney MacMillan. MacMillan worked as Cargill's chairman and CEO and was worth over $5-billion when he passed away last year. See who the richest person in Minnesota is now along with the 9 other...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
Local
Minnesota Traffic
State
Minnesota State
State
Oklahoma State
KOOL 101.7

It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!

I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
KOOL 101.7

MNDOT Aims To Solve Backup Issues On I-35 Near Barnum With Ramp Closure

Ask anyone who regularly travels I-35 between the Twin Ports and the Twin Cities: traffic can get pretty heavy in some places; this is especially true during the peak drive times on weekends - when you often see metro drivers heading north on Friday nights or Saturday mornings; and then heading southward toward home on Sunday afternoon or evening.
BARNUM, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Consumer Price Index#Driving
KOOL 101.7

Farmer’s Almanac Releases Official 2022-2023 Winter Predictions

Let me start by saying that you should not get mad at the messenger! The Farmer's Almanac has released their official winter weather predictions for the 2022 to 2023 season. Last winter season was a little bit rough but nothing we aren't used to in the Twin Ports. Winter came after record-breaking heat, as September of 2021 was one of the warmest on record for Duluth.
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

MNDOT Uses Minnesota Fair Season An Opportunity For Outreach

Summer and the living is easy. And as the season turns the corner into its second half comes the annual rite of passage: fair season. This is especially true in the Northland. From the State Fair to the smaller county and community fairs, attendees pack the grounds - looking for fun stuff to do, good stuff to eat, and chances to see and learn something new. It's those last two points that are especially important to businesses and agencies, as they use fair season as an excellent chance for outreach.
CHISHOLM, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
KOOL 101.7

Wow! Minnesota Woman In Guinness World Records For Longest Fingernails

At first sight, most people would do a double take for sure to see Diana Armstrong's nails which are almost as long as she is tall and just as colorful. Many women and some men too love having really long nails, something I cannot relate to at all. I keep my nails super short at all times or I get annoyed. But Armstrong has a special reason for why she grew out her nails and it was not to break a world record.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KOOL 101.7

KOOL 101.7

Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
763K+
Views
ABOUT

Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy