Read full article on original website
Related
This Minnesota City Claims To Be The ‘Miami Of Minnesota’
Minnesota is home to 853 cities and one of them is claiming to be the 'Miami of Minnesota'. Yes, Miami is a major city down in Florida with a population of over 400,000 people. However, one city in the Land of 10,000 lakes claims to be somewhat similar to Miami right here in Minnesota. What city could that be?
The Best Place to Hunt for Agates This Fall in Minnesota
Minnesota has had the Lake Superior Agate as our state gem since 1969. The late Mrs. Jean Dahlberg, long-time rock hound and ardent fan of the agate, testified before the state legislative committee considering the bill. She knew how perfect the Lake Superior agate was for the state gemstone. Other...
See The Sad State Of Dustin Diamond’s Abandon Wisconsin Home
Former child star Dustin Diamond had a rough go of it after his popular TV series went off the air. Sadly, he died of stage 4 cancer on February 1, 2021, at the age of 44. Diamond was best known for playing the lovable or obnoxious (depending on who you ask) character Samuel "Screech" Powers on the hit NBC sitcom, "Saved by the Bell".
These Are The Richest People in Minnesota
Do you know who the richest person in Minnesota is?. For the longest time it was Whitney MacMillan. MacMillan worked as Cargill's chairman and CEO and was worth over $5-billion when he passed away last year. See who the richest person in Minnesota is now along with the 9 other...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here’s The Current Minnesota State Motorcycle Fatalities For 2022
We're pretty much halfway through motorcycle season for your average rider in the Twin Ports area. There are always a few of course who pull the bikes out even when there is snow and salt on the roads, but for the sake of this article, they don't factor in as average riders.
Walz Reveals 2023 Governor’s Fishing Opener Location, But He May Not Be Governor
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is already making his plans for fishing opener 2023 with the announcement of the location of the yearly Governor’s Fishing Opener, which is assuming of course that he's still the Governor. 2023 will mark the 75th year of the annual event designed to bring attention...
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
MNDOT Aims To Solve Backup Issues On I-35 Near Barnum With Ramp Closure
Ask anyone who regularly travels I-35 between the Twin Ports and the Twin Cities: traffic can get pretty heavy in some places; this is especially true during the peak drive times on weekends - when you often see metro drivers heading north on Friday nights or Saturday mornings; and then heading southward toward home on Sunday afternoon or evening.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What’s The Best Way To Start A LLC In Wisconsin?
I have a few gigs outside of the radio business that are getting to the point of me needing to get some income on the books. Instead of going the 1099 as a contractor route, I decided to start a Limited Liablitly Company or LLC. Doing so gives me some...
Farmer’s Almanac Releases Official 2022-2023 Winter Predictions
Let me start by saying that you should not get mad at the messenger! The Farmer's Almanac has released their official winter weather predictions for the 2022 to 2023 season. Last winter season was a little bit rough but nothing we aren't used to in the Twin Ports. Winter came after record-breaking heat, as September of 2021 was one of the warmest on record for Duluth.
MNDOT Uses Minnesota Fair Season An Opportunity For Outreach
Summer and the living is easy. And as the season turns the corner into its second half comes the annual rite of passage: fair season. This is especially true in the Northland. From the State Fair to the smaller county and community fairs, attendees pack the grounds - looking for fun stuff to do, good stuff to eat, and chances to see and learn something new. It's those last two points that are especially important to businesses and agencies, as they use fair season as an excellent chance for outreach.
Minnesota State Fair Features 46 New Brews & Drinks for 2022 Including Some From Duluth
The Minnesota State Fair still has some surprises up its sleeve for this year's fair, they've just announced a whopping 46 new specialty brews and beverages will be available for 2022. Of those 46 new drink choices, all of them are Minnesota State Fair exclusives or are premiering to the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wow! Minnesota Woman In Guinness World Records For Longest Fingernails
At first sight, most people would do a double take for sure to see Diana Armstrong's nails which are almost as long as she is tall and just as colorful. Many women and some men too love having really long nails, something I cannot relate to at all. I keep my nails super short at all times or I get annoyed. But Armstrong has a special reason for why she grew out her nails and it was not to break a world record.
KOOL 101.7
Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
763K+
Views
ABOUT
Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0