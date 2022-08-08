ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mansionglobal.com

Jeff Bezos’s Parents Buy Miami Megamansion for $34 Million

Jeff Bezos’s parents have shelled out $34 million for a waterfront Miami megamansion. Jeff Bezos’s parents have shelled out $34 million for a waterfront Miami megamansion. The Amazon founder’s parents, Jackie and Mike Bezos, closed on the deal for the 12,829-square-foot home last week, property records show. The couple purchased the property through a Delaware-based limited liability company, Forgotten Fountain. The LLC shares an address with Bezos Family Foundation, and Mr. and Ms. Bezos are co-founders of the Washington state-based organization.
MIAMI, FL
SheKnows

Hugh Jackman Buys $21 Million Chelsea Penthouse With Spectacular 360-Degree Views of Manhattan

It’s hard to believe that a 4,675-square-foot Chelsea penthouse is a downsizing move in Manhattan, but Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness are doing just that. Two months after listing their massive 11,000 square-foot West Village triplex for $40 million, they’ve scooped up a $21.125 million futuristic marvel a neighborhood away. If there’s one thing we know about Jackman and Furness’ preferences, they definitely prefer a minimalist vibe.
MANHATTAN, NY
The Hollywood Gossip

Sister Wives Fans TRASH Robyn Brown in Wake of Explosive Trailer

Christine Brown has finally come out and said it. On an upcoming episode of Sister Wives, as teased in the just-released TLC trailer, the mother of six admits that she left Kody Brown, at least in part, due to his feelings for Robyn Brown. “To Kody, Robyn [Brown]’s more important,”...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
City
Dallas, TX
Houston, TX
Business
Houston, TX
Entertainment
City
Lone Star, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Star, TX
ELLE DECOR

Aerin Lauder on Moving Out of Her Iconic New York City Apartment

From its flower-filled Jacques Grange–designed rooms to its much-photographed celadon and silk dressing room, Aerin Lauder’s Park Avenue apartment has always epitomized her perfectly curated life. But fans of the lifestyle, fashion, and cosmetics entrepreneur got a big surprise when she recently revealed on Instagram that she had moved out of her family home of 23 years. And she made the announcement in the most Aerin way possible, by sharing that “a wonderful new family is moving in” and that she is thoughtfully leaving AERIN lighting in all the rooms, as well as gifts from her home and fragrance collections for the owners and their young daughters.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS DFW

Former CBS 11 anchor & reporter Uma Pemmaraju dies at 64

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Former CBS 11 anchor and reporter Uma Pemmaraju has died. She was 64 years old.In addition to working at CBS 11, Pemmaraju also worked for WBZ in Boston, FOX News, and Bloomberg News.Her family told WBZ she was a "noble soul and pioneer" as an Indian-Asian American journalist.Pemmaraju was well-respected by her many peers in DFW, and the station offers condolences to her loved ones at this time.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House#Realty Com#Hbo Max#Vietnamese#The Real Estate Team
mansionglobal.com

A Peek Inside the Plaza Hotel’s Famed Astor Suite, Now an Apartment

Standing five floors above Central Park, the Plaza Hotel’s Astor Suite has been visited by kings, queens, presidents—including John F. Kennedy—and superstars like the Beatles. Now a three-bedroom, five-bathroom apartment, the famous spread sold in 2021 and was last asking $19.95 million. The 4,300-square-foot home took three...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy