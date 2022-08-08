From its flower-filled Jacques Grange–designed rooms to its much-photographed celadon and silk dressing room, Aerin Lauder’s Park Avenue apartment has always epitomized her perfectly curated life. But fans of the lifestyle, fashion, and cosmetics entrepreneur got a big surprise when she recently revealed on Instagram that she had moved out of her family home of 23 years. And she made the announcement in the most Aerin way possible, by sharing that “a wonderful new family is moving in” and that she is thoughtfully leaving AERIN lighting in all the rooms, as well as gifts from her home and fragrance collections for the owners and their young daughters.

