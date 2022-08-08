Read full article on original website
Retired Spencer County Lieutenant passes away
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WEHT) — With great sadness, the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office announced one of their former Lieutenants passed away. Retired Lieutenant Byron “Dale” Kessinger’s death was made public on August 12, a day after his passing. Deputies say that in 1979, Dale began his career as a Reserve Deputy for Spencer County Sheriff’s […]
Owensboro Senior Center moving to YMCA?
The Senior Community Center of Owensboro in Daviess County may have a new home.
Friends use Special Olympics medals to honor explosion victims
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Charlie and Martina Hite were a married couple who competed together in the Special Olympics for years. Friends say the medals they earned meant a lot to them. After the two died in the explosion on North Weinbach Avenue, their friends are making sure they still...
Earlene F. Hohler, 89, Jasper
Earlene F. Hohler, 89, of Jasper, passed away at 12:20 p.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana. Earlene was born in Jasper, Indiana, on October 26, 1932, to Earl and Loretta (Bumm) Gentry. She married John Hohler on May 1, 1951,...
New teacher brings international experience to Huntingburg Elementary School
Huntingburg Elementary’s newest teacher comes with an international background; one perfect for the second graders enrolled in Southwest Dubois County School Corporation’s dual language immersion program. José Pineda Cabrera is originally from Barranquilla, a coastal town in Colombia. But his love for languages has given him the opportunity...
Heartland Half Marathon route volunteers still needed
Volunteers are still needed for the Heartland Half Marathon, 5K, Team Challenge, and Kids Fun Run taking place in Huntingburg, Indiana on Saturday, September 3. Grab a friend or a family member to volunteer along the route to direct runners and encourage them. The available volunteer spot locations are at county road intersections and in the downtown area of Huntingburg. This is a great opportunity if you have loved ones participating in the race or if you are looking to give back to your community.
Doris J. Michel, 85, Huntingburg
Doris J. Michel, 85, of Huntingburg, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, at her home in Huntingburg. She was born March 21, 1937, in Brooklyn, New York to Harry and Rita (McNamara) Carey. She married Ralph Michel on September 5, 1959 in Brooklyn, New York. She was a veteran...
Daviess County EMA Needs Volunteer Actors/Actresses for Special Exercise
Are you ready for your close-up? Are you a burgeoning late-in-life thespian? Do you have visions of footlights dancing in your head?. This may not be your springboard to stardom, but they need you anyway. And by "they," I mean Daviess County Emergency Management. The agency is planning to conduct a special exercise and needs volunteer actors and actresses.
Why Was a Boeing 757-200 Aircraft Parked at Tri-State Aero in Evansville, Indiana All Week?
I drive past the runway for the Evansville Regional Airport and Tri-State Aero, Inc several times a week. On Monday I noticed a giant aircraft parked near Tri-State Aero. I usually see different private jets or little prop planes, but this one seemed like it could hold an entire city.
Police Urge Nationwide Caution if You See Violinists in a Parking Lot
There's a nationwide scam that has been occurring in parking lots of shopping centers, and police agencies want you to be aware of it. Let's say you are making a run to Walmart or Target, and upon pulling in you see someone in the parking lot playing the violin. You walk closer to the violinist and notice that they have a sound system attached, along with a sign asking for money for various reasons. At that point, you might be compelled to listen and even toss them some cash.
Brad Byrd InDEPTH: The Red Cross response to the Weinbach explosion
The disaster on North Weinbach is now under the harsh light provided by generators at this hour. This is an old established neighborhood in Evansville, filled with homes and small businesses. Much of it tonight, is gone.
Safe Haven Baby Box installed in Salem, Indiana, honors little boy found dead in suitcase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Safe Haven Baby Box was installed in Salem, Indiana, and dedicated in honor of a little boy found dead inside a suitcase. The boy, believed to be 5 years old, was found in Washington County back in April. The community named the boy Angel, but it's still unknown who he is.
Women Empowering Women features talk on growing to your full potential
The Dubois County women’s leadership organization, Women Empowering Women (WEW), will gather on Wednesday, August 31, to hear Sandy Smith present on the topic of “What are you known FOR? What do you want to be known FOR?.” The August session will be held at the Jasper Public Library in Hickory Rooms A & B. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. for networking before the meeting from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. EST. This event is open to all prospective and current WEW members.
2 arrested after ISP pursuit and crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - Two people were arrested Thursday after leading an Indiana State Police Trooper on a pursuit on rural roadways in Washington and Orange Counties. According to ISP around 12:40p.m., a trooper was patrolling on US 150 in Washington County when he saw a dark-colored SUV driving...
What in the Hole is Going On?
The corner of Fifth and Main Streets, once home to the soaring Old National Bank Tower, has sat vacant since the building’s implosion on Nov. 21, 2021. Now, a new company is taking over plans to bring life to the empty lot. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke’s office released a long-awaited...
Independence Bank Fireworks Festival
The Independence Bank Fireworks Festival is planned for Saturday, September 3 at Panther Creek Park. Celebrate the unofficial end of summer with food trucks, inflatables, live music, and fireworks!. Parks Director Ross Leigh provides an event preview with Susanne Story of Independence Bank.
Come Hungry! WBKR Yard Party to Benefit American Cancer Society
In advance of the annual American Cancer Society Relay for Life Walk, there's a Yard Party planned to kick off the celebration. Have lunch with us tomorrow on the front lawn, register for Brantley Gilbert tickets, and learn more about the carnival/walk planned for Saturday. We have all the details!
Warrick County School Corporation begins work on career center
WARRICK COUNTY — The Warrick County School Corporation has begun the project that will eventually become the Warrick Pathways and Career Center as of Tuesday, Aug. 2. The groundbreaking ceremony held that morning marked the beginning of the construction phase of the project, which is planned to open at the start of next school year in August 2023. The Pathways and Career Center was initially approved a year ago in August 2021 and has been in development since.
Kathleen C. Day, 68, Jasper
Kathleen C. Day, 68, of Jasper, passed away at 3:28 pm on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper. Kathleen was born in Huntingburg on February 23, 1954, to Arnold and Genevive (Kempf) Otto. She married Jay R. Day on May 29, 1971, in St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Here’s How The American Red Cross Is Assisting Those Affected By Deadly Explosion in Evansville, Indiana
Wednesday, August 12, 2022, will be a day that residents of Evansville, Indiana will not soon forget. Around 1:00 P.M. Evansville Fire Units were dispatched to an explosion in the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue. As the news updates came in, we know that 39 homes and businesses in...
