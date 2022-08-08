Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Net Free Online
Cast: Ryoo Seung-bum Lee Won-keun Kim Young-min Choi Gwi-hwa Lee Na-ra A poor North Korean fisherman finds himself an accidental defector, and is groomed to be a spy by an ambitious South Korean military officer. Is The Net on Netflix?. Unfortunately, The Net is not on Netflix. But you can't...
The Hollywood Gossip
Sister Wives Fans TRASH Robyn Brown in Wake of Explosive Trailer
Christine Brown has finally come out and said it. On an upcoming episode of Sister Wives, as teased in the just-released TLC trailer, the mother of six admits that she left Kody Brown, at least in part, due to his feelings for Robyn Brown. “To Kody, Robyn [Brown]’s more important,”...
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Premieres in October 2022, Still No Official Release Date
'The White Lotus' Season 2 will reportedly arrive this October, but HBO has yet to reveal the premiere date for the next batch of episodes.
epicstream.com
Leslie Grace Reportedly Declines New Batgirl Project Following WB Discovery Cancelation
Leslie Grace is gaining a ton of sympathy following the shocking cancelation of her Batgirl project. The internet-breaking axing of the DC Extended Universe film was confirmed last week by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav and it appears to be his first step in restructuring the franchise to make way for his "10-year plan" that will take the DCEU to a new creative direction.
