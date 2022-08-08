Cast: Shun Oguri Takayuki Yamada Kenta Kiritani Meisa Kuroki Kyosuke Yabe. Genji and his victorious G.P.S. alliance find themselves facing down a new challenge by the students of Hosen Academy, feared by everyone as 'The Army of Killers.' The two schools, in fact, have a history of bad blood between them. And the simmering embers of hatred are about to flare up again, burning away any last remnants of the truce they had so rigorously observed until now.

