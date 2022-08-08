Read full article on original website
Beto O'Rourke and Greg Abbott weigh in on education, school safety on trips to North Texas
DECATUR, Texas — The packed room of roughly 300 people where Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke spoke on Thursday wasn’t in Houston, Austin or Dallas. It was in Decatur, the seat of Wise County, where former President Donald Trump won nearly 85% of the vote in 2020.
Greg Abbott banking on school choice issue to win votes but public school advocates push back
HOUSTON — Greg Abbott is locked in a heated race for governor against Beto O'Rourke and he’s hoping to get his base motivated on education issues. The 48th governor of the Lone Star state is adopting a broader GOP campaign platform of school choice and vouchers to subsidize private school education.
Family of Texas soldier Vanessa Guillen files $35M lawsuit against government
The 20-year-old Texas soldier was sexually harassed and killed at Fort Hood. Her family says she was also the victim of abuse, assault, rape and wrongful death.
We've got a bone to pick with a new 'best BBQ' study
DALLAS — Imagine this: You come across a study of the best U.S. cities with barbecue. Out of curiosity, you decide to look and see how the cities in Texas rank overall. At top of the study, you read, "Texas is the best state for BBQ," and think, "Of course! No doubt about that."
'One of a kind': How a Texas auctioneer legend's legacy lives on today
MCKINNEY, Texas — Whether it is police vehicles or office equipment, everything government agencies buy will have to eventually be replaced and government auctions are a popular way to sell off old items. And since 1966, Rene Bates Auctioneers, Inc. have crisscrossed the map, helping government entities sell of the property they no longer use.
Dog eats lottery ticket, couple still gets paid
OREGON, USA — We've all heard the excuse "the dog ate my homework," but what about "the dog ate my lottery ticket?" That's what officials at the Oregon Lottery heard this week. They received a letter with a torn-up ticket, and a picture of two dogs. The couple says...
Veritex Community Bank “Good Deeds” Spotlight: Community Table North Texas
In today's Veritex Community Bank "Good Deeds" Spotlight, we're featuring a non-profit whose mission is to always provide room at the table. For more information, visit CommunityTableNorthTexas.com.
H-E-B to build its first store in Tarrant County
MANSFIELD, Texas — Another one!. Popular Texas grocery store H-E-B is continuing its move into the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex with the announcement of its latest location. H-E-B announced Thursday it will be building a new store in Mansfield, which is the company's first location in Tarrant County. “We are...
North Texas schools are grappling with a bus driver shortage and parents are feeling the effects
GARLAND, Texas — Several North Texas area schools are experiencing delays and reroutes as districts across the country grapple with a driver shortage. Garland ISD has an entire Twitter page devoted to updating parents and families on late buses. Friday morning, it posted more than 40 times bout reroutes or delays.
Fort Worth pediatrician warning drivers of heat-related illness among children in hot cars
FORT WORTH, Texas — Dr. Priya Bui is sounding the alarm for every driver with kids as passengers. The extreme heat outside can be dangerous to children left in vehicle. As a HSC Health pediatrician, Bui fears the worst-case scenario. "Losing the child. But other than that, you can...
DFW Weather: Could a tropical depression forming off the Gulf Coast bring rain to North Texas?
The triple-digit heat will continue throughout the weekend and into the next week. It's August in Texas, after all! But what about any rain chances?
Multiple house fires across North Texas believed to have been caused by lightning
FRISCO, Texas — At least three North Texas homes caught fire on Wednesday afternoon during a round of storms, and officials believe the fires may have been caused by lightning. The Frisco Fire Department said it responded to a house fire around 5 p.m. in the 1100 block of...
