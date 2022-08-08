Read full article on original website
Denver Broncos starting linebacker Jonas Griffith injures elbow 40 seconds into preseason
A former undrafted free agent out of Indiana State, linebacker Jonas Griffith enters his third NFL season as the Denver
Saints-Texans Preseason Game Halftime Report
New Orleans Saints versus the Houston Texans halftime report from NRG Stadium on Aug. 13.
Report" the Orlando Magic likely to target Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole during next summer's free agency period
The Magic will be ready with an offer sheet if Warriors guard Jordan Poole reaches free agency next summer, an unidentified Eastern Conference executive tells Sean Deveney of Heavy. Although Poole is an important contributor for Golden State, luxury tax considerations put his future with the organization in doubt. If he doesn’t reach an agreement on a rookie scale extension before the start of the upcoming season, he’ll be a restricted free agent in 2023.
‘Krewe’s Nest’ seating area debuts to mixed reviews at Bucs opener
TAMPA — The familiar concourse had been replaced by a culture shock. At least that’s how Jay and Jessica Rybak saw it Saturday night. Like myriad other Bucs patrons, the married season-ticket holders from Bonita Springs were a bit jarred upon approaching their seats in the lower level of Raymond James Stadium’s south end zone. Directly above them, where a sprawling walkway, Tiki bar and various concessions once existed, was a wide block of new makeshift seats.
Mavs top Magic to capture NBA 2K League’s The Ticket
Kenneth Grant “KennyZeus” Strombeck scored 19 points and dished out 10 assists to lead Mavs Gaming to a 63-58 win
