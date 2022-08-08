Read full article on original website
Related
protocol.com
How Big Tech is preparing for midterms
Good morning! This Friday, some companies are ready to tell the world about their midterm election efforts. Meta? Not so much. Some tech companies are eager to tell everyone about their work around the midterms. Others are taking a quieter approach. Twitter and Google are getting ready for the upcoming...
protocol.com
Honey, I shrunk the office
Good morning! Companies haven’t mentioned anything about their return-to-work plans lately. Hm, wonder why…. Need an update on back-to-office plans? A business that feeds tech workers for a living might give you a clue: Sweetgreen said this week that it’s losing money because people aren’t going back to in-person work, and the company needs to lay off some staff as a result.
protocol.com
'Pivot' shouldn’t be a dirty word
Hello, and welcome to Pipeline. My name is Biz Carson, and next week I’ll be on vacation. Protocol’s Veronica Irwin and Nat Rubio-Licht will be bringing you the highlights from LA Tech Week. If you’re going, be sure to say hi to them and send event invites and scuttlebutt their way.
protocol.com
The new EV tax credits could create a huge mess
Good day, Protocol Climate friends and family. Today we’re looking at the new EV tax credit conundrum and how an entrepreneur decided to leave behind a dream job at Alphabet’s X lab to start a geothermal energy company — and find happiness. It’s enough to make your Protocol Climate team want to pivot to blueberry tart making full time. (Don’t worry, we’ll be right back here next week.) Read on!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
protocol.com
The FTC has kicked off its massive push to regulate the data economy
The Federal Trade Commission has officially begun the long-awaited process of regulating digital data by reining in "surveillance" and lax security in a move that could have sweeping consequences for Big Tech and industries far beyond. The FTC on Thursday launched the notice of potential rule-making and began seeking comments...
protocol.com
How 'the feds' rebuilt AWS security
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: AWS CISO CJ Moses lays out the company’s approach to cybersecurity, the FTC is taking a closer look at AI and what former Cisco and Nicira executive Steve Mullaney is working on at Aviatrix. Owned, not pwned. If Amazon EC2 has a...
protocol.com
As AR matures, Blippar makes its creation tool free to use
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Thursday, we’ve got an exclusive about the next move of AR pioneer Blippar, and a look at what’s new in streaming. Plus: There’s now personal injury lawyers in the metaverse.
NFL・
protocol.com
How 'essential' is Call of Duty? Microsoft and Sony can’t agree.
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Friday, we’re examining the public back-and-forth between Microsoft and Sony over how essential Call of Duty is and whether the Activision Blizzard acquisition might harm the console market. Also: what to read, watch and play this weekend.
RELATED PEOPLE
protocol.com
Can LinkedIn nudge you to hire a more diverse workforce?
Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. If you’re using the BeReal app to capture your authentic life, don’t forget to practice good opsec when you’re posting photos of your work computer screen. Today, a new LinkedIn feature wants to combat unconscious bias, climate is the new Facebook and the CEO who cried about layoffs in a selfie he posted online.
protocol.com
CJ Moses might be the CISO of AWS, but service leaders own their own security
AWS customers are used to hearing about the cloud provider’s “shared responsibility” model when it comes to security, which means that while AWS promises customers it won’t allow its servers and networks to be compromised, customers still have to do the work of securing their own applications. Inside the company, however, the buck stops with the head of each service offered by AWS.
protocol.com
A ray of fintech sunshine?
Fair greetings upon you, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Friday: signs of optimism among fintech investors, Jack Dorsey vs. the CCP and the CFPB’s coming crackdown on financial data. Off the chain. International expansion is tough for fintech companies, given the variations in local regulations and customer habits....
protocol.com
Why Microsoft needs to drag Call of Duty into the future
Microsoft and Sony have been waging an increasingly bitter battle over Call of Duty. Over the past two weeks, the feud has spilled out into the public through regulatory filings in countries like Brazil and New Zealand, which, unlike the U.S., publish such documents for all to see. Microsoft’s goal...
FIFA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the Arizona Democrat who single-handedly thwarted her party's longtime goal of raising taxes on wealthy investors, received nearly $1 million over the past year from private equity professionals, hedge fund managers and venture capitalists whose taxes would have increased under the plan. For years, Democrats have promised...
protocol.com
Meta is expanding end-to-end encryption on Messenger
Meta announced it is expanding end-to-end encryption in Messenger, just days after news broke that the company gave Nebraska law enforcement Messenger chats between a 17-year-old girl and her mother discussing a medical abortion. Meta told Wired the announcement and the Nebraska case are unrelated, however, Meta would not have been able to access the chats if the girl and mother had used end-to-end encryption.
protocol.com
'Never Have I Ever' is back for season 3, and more weekend recs
This week is all about magic: “Light & Magic” on Disney+ takes us behind the scenes of Disney’s special effects unit; “The Swimmers” reminds us how magical life can be; and “Never Have I Ever,” Mindy Kaling’s Netflix comedy, invokes the magic of “Gilmore Girls,” but for Gen Z.
Comments / 0