Read full article on original website
Related
wtaq.com
Shawano County Campground Owner: “I am officially homeless” After Paying $16,800 Bail
SHAWANO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Shawano County campground owner facing a variety of legal charges and the forced sale of her property made her first court appearance Thursday since posting her cash bail. Ann Retzlaff’s current legal troubles include charges for a two-county police chase and felony bail jumping...
wtaq.com
Suspect Charged in 1992 Waupaca County Murders
WAUPACA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A suspect has been charged with the 1992 murders of Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue in rural Waupaca County – murders prompted by a snowmobile crash which killed the suspect’s father 15 years earlier. Tony Haase, 51, was charged with two counts of...
Comments / 0