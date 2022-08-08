ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Funeral Announcements for August 10, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial for Rose Ann Bahner, 97, of Sedalia, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Sacred Heart Chapel. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Prayers of the Rosary will begin at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 at McLaughlin Funeral Chapel, with visitation to follow until 8 p.m.
SEDALIA, MO
kansascitymag.com

The King of Cass County’s bold vision for Harrisonville imploded. Can anyone revive it?

It’s 5 pm on a Monday night in downtown Harrisonville. Only one other car is parked in the square. The clock tower that sits atop City Hall strikes five times, and tiny American flags are planted six inches apart on the ground below, hanging limp in the humid air. An unseen motorcycle’s revving engine is the only noise puncturing the eerily quiet town square.
HARRISONVILLE, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Brain & Spinal Cord Specialist Joins Bothwell team

On Aug. 1, Jonathan Beary, DO, became Bothwell Regional Health Center’s first full-time neurologist who can diagnose, treat and manage disorders of the brain and nervous system. Beary is a board-certified, fellowship-trained adult neurologist and treats complex general neurology, including muscle, neuromuscular junction, peripheral nerve, nerve root and spinal...
SEDALIA, MO
City
Sedalia, MO
Local
Missouri Society
Sedalia, MO
Society
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Women Injured in JoCo Rollover

Two women were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2017 Chrysler Pacifica, driven by 79-year-old Sharon A. Miller of Warrensburg, pulled out onto US 50 eastbound from West Young Street and struck an eastbound 2017 Chevy Spark, driven by 23-year-old Krysten A. Ford of Odessa, around 7 a.m.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

Dogs near Katy Trail causing concern for Cass County residents

CASS COUNTY, Mo. — The Cass County Sheriff's Office is investigating complaints about dogs on a one-acre property just feet away from the Katy Trail. The property south of Pleasant Hill near East State Route P and Roush Road is full of debris, old vehicles, and scrap metal. It...
CASS COUNTY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Sedalia Woman, Marshall Man Injured in Saline County Rollover

Two people were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday evening in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2004 Chevrolet, driven by 22-year-old Samantha J. Byers of Sedalia, was on Wildcat Road at 250th Road around 7:15 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the roadway at a high rate of speed, struck an embankment and overturned, ejecting the driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

TWO VEHICLE CRASH IN WARRENSBURG

A two vehicle crash occurred at 7:20 a.m. today in Warrensburg. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 79 year old Sharon A. Miller pulled out onto U.S. Highway 50 from West Young Street and struck a vehicle driven by 23 year old Krysten A. Ford. Ford’s vehicle overturned and came to a rest in the median on Highway 50. Miller’s vehicle came to rest in the crossover.
WARRENSBURG, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Six Injured in JoCo Crash

Six people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred early Sunday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2017 Nissan Rogue, driven by 28-year-old Jason Eckhart of Knob Noster, was on US 50, two miles east of Route D, around 1 a.m., when the Nissan struck the rear of an eastbound 2015 Toyota, driven by 34-year-old Narsy Sirom from Sedalia.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Jump, Catch Big Air, and Have Family Fun in Columbia

One of the things that always comes up when we talk about what Sedalia needs are places for family activities. While I don't know of any businesses coming to fit that bill in Sedalia, that doesn't mean you can't load the family in the car and head to Columbia to jump, catch some big air, and enjoy a day out with your family at Sky Zone Trampoline Park.
COLUMBIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Katy Park Vandalism Causes Early Closure

Katy Park restrooms will be locked at 5 p.m. daily due to ongoing vandalism in the restrooms, according to Savannah Lynde, Special Events and Marketing for Sedalia Parks & Rec, effective as of today, Aug. 8 until further notice. For questions or concerns, contact the park office at (660) 826-4930.
SEDALIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Kansas City man hurt in rollover crash at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Kansas City man was hurt late Monday night in a single-vehicle rollover crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. The crash happened on Bumper Hill Road near Route D in Camden County around 11:20 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 41-year-old Gregory W. Hepner was thrown The post Kansas City man hurt in rollover crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Bothwell Auxiliary Awards Scholarships

Two $2,500 scholarships were recently awarded to area health care students by the Bothwell Regional Health Center (BRHC) Auxiliary. Scholarships were given to Stacey O’Donnell and Lucinda Manolias, both of Sedalia. O’Donnell graduated from Cole Camp High School and earned a Nursing degree at State Fair Community College. She...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For August 10, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. In the early morning hours of August 7th, Officers observed a vehicle with expired registration that was failing to maintain its lane. Officers conducted a traffic stop on it at East Broadway Boulevard and South Marvin Avenue. During the course of the investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. Kelsey E. Van Vickle, 24, of Sedalia, was arrested and transported to the Sedalia Police Department. There, Van Vickle provided a breath sample that showed her BAC to be above 0.08. Van Vickle was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where she was booked and placed on a 24 hour hold for charges of Driving While Intoxicated (Prior Offender).
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Donate Blood Before The Fair With The CBC

The Community Blood Center will be hosting a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the First Christian Church in Sedalia on Tuesday, August 9th. The need for blood donations is constant, as you know, because I've told you quite a few times. But now we've got another chance for you to do a little give back before we get into the fun of the Fair.
SEDALIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

Brian Douglas Byrd (November 18, 1971 - July 11, 2022)

Brian Douglas Byrd, age 50, of Lake Ozark, Missouri passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022. Brian was born at St. Mary’s Health Center in Jefferson City, Missouri to James Don Byrd and Shirley Ann Byrd on November 18, 1971. He attended Jefferson City High School and graduated in 1990. He graduated college at Northeast Missouri State University in Kirksville and obtained his law degree at the University of Missouri School of Law in May 1999. He practiced law at his law firm in Lake Ozark.
kjluradio.com

Columbia teen arrested for firing gun at Phelps County fair

A Columbia teen is arrested for allegedly firing a gun at the Phelps County Fair. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department says deputies on duty at the fair responded to what they believed to be a gunshot on the property Friday night. Authorities say Shaquan Russell, 18, fired a handgun...
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

