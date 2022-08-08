A bankrupt rooftop restaurant in Lake Point Tower owned for decades by New York’s former first lady will be sold to the owner of a Mexican restaurant chain. A venture led by Al Lotfi agreed to buy the Cité restaurant, on the 70th floor of the high-rise, for $4.15 million, Crain’s reported. The sale, which still needs a judge’s approval, would end a years-long legal battle between the courts and the restaurant’s owner, Evangeline Gouletas.

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO