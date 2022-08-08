Read full article on original website
American Landmark pays $60.5M for North Lauderdale rental community
American Landmark Apartments bought a North Lauderdale rental complex for $60.5 million. The Tampa-based multifamily operator paid nearly double the previous sales price for the 214-unit Glen at Cypress Creek at 1949 Cove Lake Road, records show. The buyer also assumed a $27.4 million mortgage with Berkeley Point Capital, and increased the loan amount by $5.3 million.
Raanan Katz buys Hallandale Beach shopping center
Another day, another shopping center sold in South Florida. An affiliate of Raanan Katz’ RK Centers paid $14 million for the Publix-anchored Hallandale Place Shopping Center at 1400-1484 East Hallandale Beach Boulevard in the Broward County city, records filed Wednesday show. The seller, Elias M. Loew Florida Realty Trust,...
Location Ventures sells Coral Gables luxury student co-living building
Location Ventures sold a luxury co-living building marketed towards University of Miami students. Records show the company unloaded all 24 of the units in Orduna Court for $14.7 million through an LLC. The condo building is located at 800 South Dixie Highway. The buyer is Orduna Courts LLC, a Delaware Corporation, affiliated with Christian Giraldo and Paola David of Capital Brokers LLC and Cesar Hernandez of Zuma Consulting LLC.
Birge & Held pays $55M for NW Miami-Dade apartment complex
Birge & Held doubled its South Florida footprint with the $55.1 million acquisition of a 175-unit apartment complex in northwest Miami-Dade County. The Indianapolis-based multifamily real estate investment firm paid $315,029 per unit for The Lakeridge at the Moors at 17200 Northwest 64th Avenue in the unincorporated neighborhood of Country Club, records show. Birge & Held, led by CEO J. Taggart Birge and company President Andrew Held, obtained two loans for $46.9 million and $5.8 million, respectively, from United Fidelity Bank to finance the purchase.
All aboard! Gatsby buys railroad-themed Delray Beach retail plaza for $30M
Gatsby FL’s Nader Shalom and Babak Ebrahimzadeh bought a retail and office plaza in downtown Delray Beach for $30 million. The duo, through an affiliate, bought the four-building, 50,000-square-foot complex at 25 and 45 Northeast Second Avenue and 220 Northeast First Street from Janet and Tim Onnen, according to records.
Tavistock’s long-planned Pier Sixty-Six condos hitting the market soon
Billionaire Joe Lewis’ Tavistock Development Company will finally start selling units at its waterfront Pier Sixty-Six mixed-use development in Fort Lauderdale. Amy Ballon will lead condo sales in house, which will begin in October. Sales were originally set to begin this summer, according to the Orlando-based company’s website.
Bankrupt Cité restaurant owned by ex-NY first lady sold for $4.15M
A bankrupt rooftop restaurant in Lake Point Tower owned for decades by New York’s former first lady will be sold to the owner of a Mexican restaurant chain. A venture led by Al Lotfi agreed to buy the Cité restaurant, on the 70th floor of the high-rise, for $4.15 million, Crain’s reported. The sale, which still needs a judge’s approval, would end a years-long legal battle between the courts and the restaurant’s owner, Evangeline Gouletas.
Canadian investors drop $22.5M on Bay Harbor Islands apartments
Canadian investors scooped up a pair of mid-rise apartment buildings in Bay Harbor Islands for $22.5 million. Entities tied to Toronto-based Westdale Properties bought the Rexleigh building at 9881 East Bay Harbor Drive and the Kingsley Arms building a few blocks south at 9291 East Bay Harbor Drive for $11.25 million apiece, according to deeds and state corporate records. The buying entities are led by Mitchell Cohen, as well as Roland and Ryan Kimel, director of operations at Westdale.
Foreclosures jump 116% in California in last year
The number of foreclosures in California has doubled, with the state second in the U.S. for the number of people at risk of losing their homes. Foreclosures in the Golden State jumped 116 percent from a year ago as restrictions end on the ability of lenders to move against seriously delinquent owners, the Orange County Register reported, citing data from ATTOM.
Chicago’s Waterton loves Texas’ pinched housing supply
Waterton, a Chicago-based REIT, has scooped up yet another Texas rental community. Mission Gate Apartments is located on 8025 Ohio Drive near Preston Road. It’s right below Stonebriar Mall at The Bridges and has several major employment centers nearby in West Plano and Frisco. Nationwide, Waterton owns $9.3 billion...
