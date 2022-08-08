ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff’s Department investigating fatal shooting in Moreno Valley

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man was fatally shot in Moreno Valley on Friday. Juan Genaro Figueroa, a 42-year-old Moreno Valley resident, was pronounced dead at the scene in the 25000 block of Santiago Road, the Sheriff’s Department said in a release. The shooter or shooters fled before deputies arrived, and […]
Woman Arrested in Alleged Shooting Death of Wonder Valley Man

Originally published as a San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department Nixle post:. “On Sunday, August 7, 2022, at approximately 8:36 a.m., deputies with the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station responded to the 7000 block of Nablee Road, after a family member was unable to reach Daniella Hess Prieto by phone and requested a welfare check. When deputies arrived, they discovered a male lying in the road, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. Hess Prieto was not at the location.
Two arrested in alleged Huntington Beach catalytic converter theft

“Two men were arrested the morning of August 6th after a catalytic converter theft and high-speed pursuit led to a fiery vehicle collision in Huntington Beach. The suspects, 18-year-old Yonathan Acosta of Norwalk and 22-year-old Tyrece Sinkler of Long Beach, were booked on felony charges after being treated for minor injuries from the collision.
Irvine Police Arrest Woman for Allegedly Poisoning Her Husband

Originally published as an Irvine Police Department press release:. “An Irvine woman has been arrested for poisoning her husband of 10 years. On Thursday, August 4, a resident reported he suspected he was being poisoned by his wife. The victim had fallen ill over the course of one month and became suspicious his wife was responsible for his illness. The victim captured video evidence supporting his suspicion and turned it over to police.
Man arrested in 2018 death of Canyon Lake man

A San Diego man was arrested in El Cajon Monday by Canyon Lake Police Department’s Overdose Death Investigations and Narcotics Unit (ODIN) of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department for the 2018 fentanyl-poisoning death of Canyon Lake resident Devahn Reed. Christopher Michael Koppa, 36, was arrested and charged with...
Crime Stoppers offers up to $1,000 for information on burglary suspects

El Cajon, CA–San Diego County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information on identifying and locating three unknown male suspects who burglarized a residence in unincorporated El Cajon. On July 21, at about 6:30 p.m., the suspects wearing masks forced their way into a residence...
