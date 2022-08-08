Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police arrest man suspected of stealing military vehicle off base
Police arrested a man Friday who is suspected of breaking into a San Diego-area military base and stealing one of its vehicles, authorities said.
Man arrested after woman ‘suffering from a traumatic injury’ pronounced dead in Murrieta police station parking lot
The Murrieta Police Department is investigating after a woman was pronounced dead in the station’s parking lot Friday morning. At 10:35 a.m., police officers and Murrieta Fire & Rescue were alerted to a woman “suffering from a traumatic injury in a vehicle” parked in the lot in front of Murrieta City Hall, which is next […]
Woman injured by stray gunfire in Gaslamp Quarter
A 32-year-old woman was hospitalized Saturday after being struck by gunfire in the Gaslamp Quarter of San Diego.
Sheriff’s Department investigating fatal shooting in Moreno Valley
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man was fatally shot in Moreno Valley on Friday. Juan Genaro Figueroa, a 42-year-old Moreno Valley resident, was pronounced dead at the scene in the 25000 block of Santiago Road, the Sheriff’s Department said in a release. The shooter or shooters fled before deputies arrived, and […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
crimevoice.com
Woman Arrested in Alleged Shooting Death of Wonder Valley Man
Originally published as a San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department Nixle post:. “On Sunday, August 7, 2022, at approximately 8:36 a.m., deputies with the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station responded to the 7000 block of Nablee Road, after a family member was unable to reach Daniella Hess Prieto by phone and requested a welfare check. When deputies arrived, they discovered a male lying in the road, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. Hess Prieto was not at the location.
Two in custody after police chase leads to crash in El Cajon
Two people are in custody following a police chase that ended in a crash in San Diego's El Cajon neighborhood Friday afternoon.
NBC San Diego
Scripps Ranch Man, 87, Found Dead in Nearly Empty Pool Had Restraining Order Against Suspect: Police
A man already in jail for allegedly violating a restraining order filed against him by an 87-year-old Scripps Ranch resident was arrested Thursday on suspicion of killing the octogenarian and leaving his body in the victim's backyard swimming pool. Jeffrey Smith, 60, will face a charge of first-degree murder in...
Man killed in shooting at apartment complex
Police tried to save a man who was shot at a southeast San Diego apartment building Friday night, but he did not survive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspect arrested after 87-year-old man found dead in Scripps Ranch pool
A man was arrested Monday on suspicion of killing an 87-year-old man whose body was found in a swimming pool last week, authorities said.
crimevoice.com
Two arrested in alleged Huntington Beach catalytic converter theft
“Two men were arrested the morning of August 6th after a catalytic converter theft and high-speed pursuit led to a fiery vehicle collision in Huntington Beach. The suspects, 18-year-old Yonathan Acosta of Norwalk and 22-year-old Tyrece Sinkler of Long Beach, were booked on felony charges after being treated for minor injuries from the collision.
Four arrested after truck crashes into house, multiple vehicles
Four men were taken into custody while trying to flee from police after the driver of a truck crashed into multiple vehicles and a house early Thursday morning, according to San Diego Police Department.
Man killed after shooting near La Mesa gas station
One man was killed in La Mesa Friday after an altercation escalated to a shooting, La Mesa Police Department confirmed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
crimevoice.com
Irvine Police Arrest Woman for Allegedly Poisoning Her Husband
Originally published as an Irvine Police Department press release:. “An Irvine woman has been arrested for poisoning her husband of 10 years. On Thursday, August 4, a resident reported he suspected he was being poisoned by his wife. The victim had fallen ill over the course of one month and became suspicious his wife was responsible for his illness. The victim captured video evidence supporting his suspicion and turned it over to police.
Suspect charged with murder after man found dead in Scripps Ranch swimming pool
A 60-year-old man has been charged with murder after an 87-year-old man was found dead in a swimming pool at a Scripps Ranch home earlier this month.
Man shot, killed outside La Mesa gas station
A La Mesa resident is dead after an altercation turned into gunshots at a Speedway gas station. Police are still trying to understand the motive.
onscene.tv
Two Vehicle Crash Turns Into Driver Going Berserk, Attacking Paramedics & CHP Officers | San Diego
08.11.2022 | 1:06 PM | SAN DIEGO – Witnesses told us that the male driver and his female passenger in the Cadillac were eastbound on Hwy 94, and the female driver of the GMC was on his right side going towards the southbound I-805 as she was heading towards the transition ramp to the southbound I-805.
Court documents reveal details on restraining order in Scripps Ranch death
Court document detail restraining order Scripps Ranch man had against murder suspect. The suspect was arrested on a murder charge on August 11 by SDPD.
The Friday Flyer
Man arrested in 2018 death of Canyon Lake man
A San Diego man was arrested in El Cajon Monday by Canyon Lake Police Department’s Overdose Death Investigations and Narcotics Unit (ODIN) of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department for the 2018 fentanyl-poisoning death of Canyon Lake resident Devahn Reed. Christopher Michael Koppa, 36, was arrested and charged with...
Vehicle hits, kills bicyclist in Escondido
The traffic fatality at North Broadway and El Norte Parkway happened shortly before 10:30 a.m., according to the Escondido Police Department.
sandiegocountynews.com
Crime Stoppers offers up to $1,000 for information on burglary suspects
El Cajon, CA–San Diego County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information on identifying and locating three unknown male suspects who burglarized a residence in unincorporated El Cajon. On July 21, at about 6:30 p.m., the suspects wearing masks forced their way into a residence...
Comments / 0