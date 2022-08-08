Originally published as an Irvine Police Department press release:. “An Irvine woman has been arrested for poisoning her husband of 10 years. On Thursday, August 4, a resident reported he suspected he was being poisoned by his wife. The victim had fallen ill over the course of one month and became suspicious his wife was responsible for his illness. The victim captured video evidence supporting his suspicion and turned it over to police.

IRVINE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO