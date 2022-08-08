ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americas

Mexico to send aquatic drone into shaft with trapped miners

960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VQwWT_0h9KGhNZ00
Mexico Trapped Miners National Guards stand along the road that leads to where miners are trapped in a collapsed and flooded coal mine in Sabinas in Mexico's Coahuila state, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. The collapse occurred on 10 miners after they breached a neighboring area filled with water on Wednesday, officials said. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Monroy) (Elizabeth Monroy)

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Mexico will attempt to send an aquatic drone into a collapsed coal mine where 10 miners have been trapped since last week.

Laura Velázquez, national Civil Defense coordinator, said Monday that images from the drone could help authorities decide whether to send in divers without putting them at risk.

She also said that 25 pumps were working to remove water from the flooded shafts. Water that was once 111 feet (34 meters) deep was now between 55 and 78 feet (17 and 26 meters) deep.

The mine in Sabinas, Coahuila about 70 miles southwest of Eagle Pass, Texas, collapsed last Wednesday with 15 miners inside. Five managed to escape with injuries. Authorities say the miners breached a neighboring space filled with water. There has been no contact with the remaining 10.

The miners’ families are desperate and some complained Sunday that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador gave them little information when he visited the site.

“I appreciate that he has come to take a photo with my pain, the pain of my family and the pain of everyone of us here,” said Lucía Rodríguez, mother of one of the miners, in a video circulated on social media. “I hope that his photographs serve his policy well.”

The president said that as a public servant you have to be willing “to always pay the tax of humiliation,” but that his conscience is clear because the rescue teams arrived to the site in two hours and have been working day and night to rescue the miners.

The state and federal prosecutor’s offices have opened investigations to determine those responsible for the accident. Such small mines are often the result of locals who get concessions and then contract teams of miners. Experts say they seldom have the safety plans and equipment necessary to reduce the risk of accidents.

In June and July of 2021, cave-ins at two Coahuila mines claimed the lives of nine miners.

Mexico’s worst mining accident also occurred in Coahuila on Feb. 19, 2006, when an explosion ripped through the Pasta de Conchos mine while 73 miners were inside. Eight were rescued with injuries including serious burns. The rest died and only two of their bodies were recovered.

López Obrador’s administration promised two years ago to recover the remaining 63 bodies, a highly technical endeavor that has still not begun.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 2

Related
960 The Ref

Judge revives Obama-era ban on coal sales from US lands

BILLINGS, Mont. — (AP) — A federal judge on Friday reinstated a moratorium on coal leasing from federal lands that was imposed under former President Barack Obama and then scuttled under former President Donald Trump, in an order that marked a major setback to the already struggling coal industry.
MONTANA STATE
960 The Ref

Tips for saving on your commute amid high inflation

NEW YORK — (AP) — Gas prices are falling but still higher than they were a year ago. And inflation has made most everything else more expensive. If you're looking to save money on your commute, here are some tips:. IF YOU HAVE A CAR:. MAKE A DRIVING...
TRAFFIC
960 The Ref

3 migrants die after smuggler's van crashes in Austria

BERLIN — (AP) — Authorities in Austria say three people died Saturday when a van carrying 20 people believed to be migrants overturned after evading a police check. Police in the eastern district of Burgenland, near Vienna, said officers tried to stop the white van at the border with Slovakia early Saturday, but the driver drove off at high speed. Shortly afterward he lost control of the vehicle and it toppled into a ditch.
ACCIDENTS
960 The Ref

Dutch arrest man linked to currency mixer Tornado Cash

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — (AP) — Dutch financial prosecutors say they detained a man suspected of involvement in “concealing criminal financial flows and facilitating money laundering" through the virtual currency mixer Tornado Cash. The 29-year-old man was arrested Aug. 10 in Amsterdam, the financial prosecution service FIOD...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
960 The Ref

Libya officials: 15 migrants found dead on border with Sudan

CAIRO — (AP) — Libyan authorities said Saturday they found at least 15 migrants dead in the desert on the borders with Sudan, the latest tragedy involving migrants seeking a better life in Europe via perilous journeys through the conflict-wrecked nation. The Department for Combating Irregular Migration in...
IMMIGRATION
960 The Ref

Officials: Loud 'boom' heard in north Utah likely a meteor

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — (AP) — A loud “boom” heard across areas of northern Utah was likely a meteor, officials said Saturday. Reports of the loud noise circulated at about 8:30 a.m., with people from Orem to southern Idaho posting that they heard the "boom," The Salt Lake Tribune reported.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aquatic#Miners#Coal Mine#Sabinas#Coahuila#Eagle Pass
960 The Ref

Social media model charged with killing boyfriend in Florida

MIAMI — (AP) — Prosecutors in South Florida announced a second-degree murder charge Thursday against social media model Courtney Clenney related to the fatal stabbing of her live-in boyfriend. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced the charge against the 26-year-old model during a news conference. Clenney was...
MIAMI, FL
960 The Ref

Roller coaster crash at German amusement park injures 34

BERLIN — (AP) — Two roller coaster trains crashed into each other Thursday at an amusement park in southern Germany, injuring at least 34 people, two of them severely, German media reported. One roller coaster train braked heavily and another train collided with it at the Legoland park...
ACCIDENTS
960 The Ref

Prosecutor: Stab attack on Salman Rushdie was 'preplanned'

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — (AP) — The man accused in the stabbing attack on Salman Rushdie pleaded not guilty Saturday to attempted murder and assault charges in what a prosecutor called a "preplanned" crime, as the renowned author of "The Satanic Verses" remained hospitalized with serious injuries. An attorney...
MAYVILLE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Place
Mexico City
960 The Ref

What killed tons of fish in European river? Mystery deepens

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Laboratory tests following a mass die-off of fish in the Oder River detected high levels of salinity but no mercury poisoning its waters, Poland's environment minister said Saturday as the mystery continued as to what killed tons of fish in Central Europe. Anna...
SCIENCE
960 The Ref

Pipeline break spills 45,000 gallons of diesel in Wyoming

BILLINGS, Mont. — (AP) — A diesel pipeline in Wyoming owned by a company that's being sued by federal prosecutors over previous spills in two other states cracked open and released more than 45,000 gallons (205,000 liters) of fuel, state regulators and a company representative disclosed Friday. Cleanup...
WYOMING STATE
960 The Ref

Germans urged to cap heat in offices this winter to save gas

BERLIN — (AP) — German businesses and public institutions should heat their offices no higher than 19 degrees Celsius (66.2 degrees Fahrenheit) this winter to help reduce the country's consumption of natural gas, Germany’s economy minister said Saturday. Germany, the European Union's biggest economy, is quickly trying...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
960 The Ref

Driver walkout halts trains as UK summer strike wave spreads

LONDON — (AP) — Thousands of U.K. train drivers walked off the job Saturday in a strike over jobs, pay and conditions, scuppering services across much of the country. The action was the latest in a spreading series of strikes by British workers seeking substantial raises to offset soaring prices for food and fuel.
TRAFFIC
960 The Ref

Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the Arizona Democrat who single-handedly thwarted her party’s longtime goal of raising taxes on wealthy investors, received nearly $1 million over the past year from private equity professionals, hedge fund managers and venture capitalists whose taxes would have increased under the plan.
ARIZONA STATE
960 The Ref

3 newborn lion cubs a rare joyous sight in war-scarred Gaza

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — (AP) — Three day-old lion cubs were on display Saturday in a cardboard box at a Gaza City zoo, a rare joyous sight for children and adults alike, just days after Israeli aircraft pounded the territory and Gaza militants fired hundreds of rockets at Israel.
ANIMALS
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
7K+
Followers
74K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy