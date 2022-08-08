Read full article on original website
Related
crimevoice.com
Arrest For Attempted Robbery
Originally published as a City of San Luis Obispo press release – “On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at approximately 4:40 PM, the San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to the Mechanics Bank located at 2276 Broad for a suspicious circumstances call. Through investigation, it was determined that Tyler Kenneth Ferguson had walked into the bank and presented a note demanding money. The bank did not suffer a loss, as Ferguson fled shortly after demanding the money. Bank employees were able to provide a detailed description of Ferguson to responding officers.
calcoastnews.com
Police admit error, dismiss citation against SLO County Observer
Following allegations of retaliation, the San Luis Obispo Police Department dropped a traffic citation given to a man who had previously video taped an officer hitting a suspect in the head. The tape led to a use-of-force investigation. Four days after the use-of-force incident, on July 25, Officer Blake Etherton...
calcoastnews.com
Grover Beach teen reported missing from Santa Maria
The Santa Maria Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a teen from Grover Beach who was recently placed in a home in Santa Maria. Adriana Zaragoza, 16, was last seen on the 900 block of W. Pershing in Santa Maria. Investigators describe the teen as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.
Santa Maria Police seek help in locating missing teen
Police say 16-year-old Adriana Zaragoza is a San Luis Obispo County resident who was recently placed in Santa Maria.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man arrested in connection to ATM fire in South Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE August 12, 2022, at 3:21 p.m.- Salinas Police said they arrested a man in connection with an ATM fire that occurred Thursday morning in South Salinas. Anthony Fernando Guatemala, 36, was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail for various charges. He faces property arson, violation of probation and violation of The post Man arrested in connection to ATM fire in South Salinas appeared first on KION546.
calcoastnews.com
San Luis Obispo police seeking public’s help identifying thieves
San Luis Obispo police released photos on Thursday of a man and a woman who allegedly stole a bicycle, in hopes the public will help identify the thieves,. One photo shows a woman with a helmet walking the bike through the REI store in the SLO Promenade on Madonna Road. The other photo shows a man with crumbled up bills in his hand.
Illegal cannabis farm found hidden on Salinas berry farm
MONTEREY, CALIF, (KION-TV): The Monterey County Cannabis Enforcement Unit discovered a massive illegal cannabis operation hidden on a berry farm in unincorporated Salinas, according to Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni. There were nearly 300 hoop houses located on the farm. Berries were planted along the hoop houses' perimeter to conceal the operation's true The post Illegal cannabis farm found hidden on Salinas berry farm appeared first on KION546.
More lawsuits filed against Pismo Beach alleging injuries caused by slides
Frederick Law Firm said they have filed 20 lawsuits over the last year from both locals and tourists related to injuries from the iconic slides by the playground.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kristin Smart murder trial: California police received 75-80 reports of sightings in weeks after disappearance
California investigators searching for Kristin Smart or answers regarding her whereabouts received dozens of reports of sightings of the missing woman in the weeks and months after her disappearance, authorities testified. Paul Flores is accused of killing Smart on May 25, 1996, while both were freshmen at California Polytechnic State...
15 tons of illegal pot discovered hidden on Salinas Valley berry farm
SALINAS -- State and local agencies have discovered a massive illegal pot growing operation hidden inside a berry farm in Salinas.Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni announced Thursday that investigators recovered over 14,000 cannabis plants and over 15 tons of processed cannabis found in 300 hoop houses, which were allegedly concealed by berry bushes.And the investigation is still ongoing.Authorities said the major bust comes as the legal pot industry is facing economic hardship in Monterey County, partially due to the number of illegal suppliers who can sell unregulated cannabis cheaper."The Monterey County District Attorney's Office is committed to ensuring fair competition in the licensed cannabis industry," the office said in a press release. "Additionally, it is committed to protecting consumers, laborers, and the environment in Monterey County."Authorities estimate a metric ton of marijuana is worth about $10 million on the street.There were no details released as to arrests or suspects in the case.
Firefighters save home from vegetation fire in Atascadero
Fire ignited in vegetation, spread to front porch of residence. – Yesterday around 4:32 p.m., firefighters responded to a 30’ x 75’ area of landscaping/vegetation on fire in the 9000 block of Las Lomas in Atascadero. The fire was extending into the front porch of a residence and...
montereycountyweekly.com
Monterey County’s event tracker serves an added purpose: helping dodge Car Week traffic.
It should come as no surprise that Car Week generates standstill traffic. The events (at least 26 this year) draw car-lovers, up to 100,000 of them, many driving a vehicle they’d like to show off. But traffic was not the primary motivation for officials in Monterey County’s Resource Management...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
High-speed chase comes to an end in North County
Red Mercedes Benz crashes near Spring Street offramp. – A high-speed chase involving a red Mercedes Benz that began near the start of the Cuesta Grade ended near Paso Robles yesterday, according to eyewitness reports. The chase began shortly before 3 p.m. California Highway Patrol placed a spike strip on...
Santa Barbara Independent
Sheriff’s Detectives Seize Massive Amount of Illegal Drugs in Santa Maria
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a Santa Maria man on Thursday, August 4, and seized a massive amount of various illegal drugs, including 17,000 fentanyl pills. Detectives served a search warrant at a residence in the 100 block of North Curryer Street at around 7 a.m. As a...
Outage knocks out power to 1,200 SLO County customers
PG&E is investigating the cause of the outage.
Former college student testifies about night Kristin Smart went missing
While only Paul Flores' jury was present in the courtroom Thursday, both sets of jurors for him and his father, Ruben, were back Friday.
calcoastnews.com
Unsealed documents reveal discrepancies in Paul Flores’ story
Unsealed court documents in the Kristin Smart murder case, including a 1996 interview with Flores, reveal the suspect’s repeated attempts to deceive investigators. Lies a judge considered when placing the case over for trial. Flores is charged with murdering Kristin Smart during an attempted rape in 1996 following a...
The City of Grover Beach is offering residents rebate programs to help meet the water reduction goal
Grover Beach is offering residents rebate programs to help meet water the reduction goal. The post The City of Grover Beach is offering residents rebate programs to help meet the water reduction goal appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Cruisin’ Weekend returns to Atascadero Aug. 18-20
Weekend kicks off with Cruise Nite on Friday, Aug. 19. – Atascadero’s Cruisin’ Weekend kicks off with the 29th Annual Hot El Camino Cruise Nite on Friday, Aug. 19 at 6:30 p.m., and continues on Saturday with the 31 Annual Mid State Cruizers Car Show from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Atascadero Lake Park followed by the 6th Annual Dancing in the Streets downtown from 5-9 p.m.
abc10.com
Trial in disappearance of Kristin Smart sees COVID outbreak
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Officials say the trial in the 1996 disappearance of Kristin Smart is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak. Smart was a college freshman who disappeared from California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo. The suspect, Paul Flores, was arrested on a murder charge and his father, Ruben Flores, was accused of helping hide her body.
Comments / 0