Cambria, CA

crimevoice.com

Arrest For Attempted Robbery

Originally published as a City of San Luis Obispo press release – “On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at approximately 4:40 PM, the San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to the Mechanics Bank located at 2276 Broad for a suspicious circumstances call. Through investigation, it was determined that Tyler Kenneth Ferguson had walked into the bank and presented a note demanding money. The bank did not suffer a loss, as Ferguson fled shortly after demanding the money. Bank employees were able to provide a detailed description of Ferguson to responding officers.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Police admit error, dismiss citation against SLO County Observer

Following allegations of retaliation, the San Luis Obispo Police Department dropped a traffic citation given to a man who had previously video taped an officer hitting a suspect in the head. The tape led to a use-of-force investigation. Four days after the use-of-force incident, on July 25, Officer Blake Etherton...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Grover Beach teen reported missing from Santa Maria

The Santa Maria Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a teen from Grover Beach who was recently placed in a home in Santa Maria. Adriana Zaragoza, 16, was last seen on the 900 block of W. Pershing in Santa Maria. Investigators describe the teen as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Cambria, CA
Cambria, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Man arrested in connection to ATM fire in South Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE August 12, 2022, at 3:21 p.m.- Salinas Police said they arrested a man in connection with an ATM fire that occurred Thursday morning in South Salinas. Anthony Fernando Guatemala, 36, was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail for various charges. He faces property arson, violation of probation and violation of The post Man arrested in connection to ATM fire in South Salinas appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
calcoastnews.com

San Luis Obispo police seeking public’s help identifying thieves

San Luis Obispo police released photos on Thursday of a man and a woman who allegedly stole a bicycle, in hopes the public will help identify the thieves,. One photo shows a woman with a helmet walking the bike through the REI store in the SLO Promenade on Madonna Road. The other photo shows a man with crumbled up bills in his hand.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Illegal cannabis farm found hidden on Salinas berry farm

MONTEREY, CALIF, (KION-TV): The Monterey County Cannabis Enforcement Unit discovered a massive illegal cannabis operation hidden on a berry farm in unincorporated Salinas, according to Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni. There were nearly 300 hoop houses located on the farm. Berries were planted along the hoop houses' perimeter to conceal the operation's true The post Illegal cannabis farm found hidden on Salinas berry farm appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
CBS San Francisco

15 tons of illegal pot discovered hidden on Salinas Valley berry farm

SALINAS -- State and local agencies have discovered a massive illegal pot growing operation hidden inside a berry farm in Salinas.Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni announced Thursday that investigators recovered over 14,000 cannabis plants and over 15 tons of processed cannabis found in 300 hoop houses, which were allegedly concealed by berry bushes.And the investigation is still ongoing.Authorities said the major bust comes as the legal pot industry is facing economic hardship in Monterey County, partially due to the number of illegal suppliers who  can sell unregulated cannabis cheaper."The Monterey County District Attorney's Office is committed to ensuring fair competition in the licensed cannabis industry," the office said in a press release.  "Additionally, it is committed to protecting consumers, laborers, and the environment in Monterey County."Authorities estimate a metric ton of marijuana is worth about $10 million on the street.There were no details released as to arrests or suspects in the case.
SALINAS, CA
A-Town Daily News

High-speed chase comes to an end in North County

Red Mercedes Benz crashes near Spring Street offramp. – A high-speed chase involving a red Mercedes Benz that began near the start of the Cuesta Grade ended near Paso Robles yesterday, according to eyewitness reports. The chase began shortly before 3 p.m. California Highway Patrol placed a spike strip on...
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

Unsealed documents reveal discrepancies in Paul Flores’ story

Unsealed court documents in the Kristin Smart murder case, including a 1996 interview with Flores, reveal the suspect’s repeated attempts to deceive investigators. Lies a judge considered when placing the case over for trial. Flores is charged with murdering Kristin Smart during an attempted rape in 1996 following a...
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
A-Town Daily News

Cruisin’ Weekend returns to Atascadero Aug. 18-20

Weekend kicks off with Cruise Nite on Friday, Aug. 19. – Atascadero’s Cruisin’ Weekend kicks off with the 29th Annual Hot El Camino Cruise Nite on Friday, Aug. 19 at 6:30 p.m., and continues on Saturday with the 31 Annual Mid State Cruizers Car Show from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Atascadero Lake Park followed by the 6th Annual Dancing in the Streets downtown from 5-9 p.m.
ATASCADERO, CA
abc10.com

Trial in disappearance of Kristin Smart sees COVID outbreak

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Officials say the trial in the 1996 disappearance of Kristin Smart is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak. Smart was a college freshman who disappeared from California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo. The suspect, Paul Flores, was arrested on a murder charge and his father, Ruben Flores, was accused of helping hide her body.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

