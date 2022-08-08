SALINAS -- State and local agencies have discovered a massive illegal pot growing operation hidden inside a berry farm in Salinas.Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni announced Thursday that investigators recovered over 14,000 cannabis plants and over 15 tons of processed cannabis found in 300 hoop houses, which were allegedly concealed by berry bushes.And the investigation is still ongoing.Authorities said the major bust comes as the legal pot industry is facing economic hardship in Monterey County, partially due to the number of illegal suppliers who can sell unregulated cannabis cheaper."The Monterey County District Attorney's Office is committed to ensuring fair competition in the licensed cannabis industry," the office said in a press release. "Additionally, it is committed to protecting consumers, laborers, and the environment in Monterey County."Authorities estimate a metric ton of marijuana is worth about $10 million on the street.There were no details released as to arrests or suspects in the case.

SALINAS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO