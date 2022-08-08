Read full article on original website
David McCullough death: Author and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner dies aged 89
Two-time Pulitzer Prize winner David McCullough has died. He was 89. The American author, known for his best-selling historical novels, died at his Hingham, Massachusetts home on Sunday (7 August). His death was confirmed to The New York Times by his daughter Dorie Lawson. It was McCullough’s two presidential biographies, Truman (1992) and John Adams (2001), which earned him Pulitzer Prizes. His 1992 book topped the New York Times Best-Seller list for 43 weeks, while his 2001 book landed at No 1 in its first week. They were eventually turned into HBO television adaptations.Additionally, he received National Book Awards for...
Horror author Stephen King is set to testify for the DOJ in trial to block $2.2 billion merger between Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster because it will result in top-selling writers receiving smaller advances
The US Justice Department will ask a federal judge on Monday to block a $2.2 billion merger of two of the 'Big Five' book publishers, Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster, in a trial that is expected to feature testimony from horror writer Stephen King. In the publisher merger...
Why Jack Schlossberg, JFK’s Grandson, Is Eager to Welcome Prince William to the U.S.
This month Prince William—that is, the Duke of Cambridge—announced that the next Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, the second-ever iteration of his groundbreaking environmental prize, is set to take place in Boston this December. Now Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of the late president John F. Kennedy, has taken to social media to express his excitement at the awards’ crossing the Atlantic.
The True Story Of Nathan Hale, The Revolutionary War Hero Who Became A Martyr
On September 22, 1776, a 21-year-old spy for George Washington's Continental Army named Nathan Hale was hanged by the British. His untimely death inspired Washington to establish an espionage ring that ultimately helped America win the war. During the American Revolution, Nathan Hale became famous not for his stunning heroism...
14 biggest historical mysteries that will probably never be solved
There are some historical mysteries that may never be solved, from the date that Jesus was born to the identity of Jack the Ripper to the location of Cleopatra's tomb. Sometimes, that's because the relevant excavated material has been lost or an archaeological site has been destroyed. Other times, it's because new evidence is unlikely to come forward or the surviving evidence is too vague to lead scholars to a consensus.
Founding Fox News Channel anchor Uma Pemmaraju, 64, who was born in India and interviewed everyone from the Dalai Lama to Donald Trump in her long broadcasting career, dies aged 64
One of the founding Fox News Channel anchors, Uma Pemmaraju, has died at the age of 64. Pemmaraju was behind the anchor desk when the cable news channel launched in October 1996. At the time, she was one of the only Indian-American news anchors who had managed to make it...
19 Best Family Photos of JFK With Wife Jackie Kennedy, Their Children, & More
One of the most culturally significant first families ever has to be the Kennedy family, comprised of lovebirds John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy and their children John F Kennedy Jr. and Caroline Kennedy. The idyllic family may have had difficult lives throughout, but their short time together was a beautiful part of history.
The oldest time capsule discovered in the U.S. was buried by Samuel Adams and Paul Revere in 1795
Opening a time capsule (generic image)Credit: Arlington National Cemetery; Public Domain Image. The oldest known time capsule in the U.S. is the Samuel Adams and Paul Revere Time Capsule. The time capsule was believed to have been buried in 1795.
Here's how Nixon's downfall forever changed the rules around presidential documents
The FBI is now examining documents that were at the Florida residence of former President Donald Trump. For the first two centuries of U.S. history, this kind of controversy never came up. That is because an outgoing president was free to take his papers when he left the White House. That tradition ended abruptly with President Richard Nixon and the Watergate scandal.
Rare documents signed by presidents, historic figures hit auction block
Rare items signed by historical figures, including some of American’s Founding Fathers and presidents, are hitting the auction block next week. On Aug. 17, University Archives is holding an online auction titled "Rare Autographs, Manuscripts & Books" with 537 lots for sale, including documents signed by George Washington, Benjamin Franklin and John F. Kennedy.
Inside The Mysterious Death Of Amelia Earhart And The Disturbing Theories Behind It
Decades after Amelia Earhart disappeared somewhere over the Pacific Ocean in 1937, we still don't know what happened to the trailblazing female pilot. When Amelia Earhart set off from Oakland, California, on March 17, 1937, in a Lockheed Electra 10E plane, it was with great fanfare. The trailblazing female pilot had already set several aviation records, and she was looking to set another by becoming the first woman to fly around the world. Instead, Amelia Earhart tragically died during her attempt.
Novelist Salman Rushdie is on a ventilator after being stabbed at a speaking event
Renowned novelist Salman Rushdie is in the hospital after being attacked yesterday in western New York. The 75-year-old writer was on stage to give a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution when witnesses say a man rushed up and stabbed him repeatedly. Rushdie's agent says the author is on a ventilator with a damaged liver and severed nerves in his arm. His agent says Rushdie could lose an eye. Police identified the suspect as 24-year-old Hadi Matar of Fairview, N.J. They've charged him with attempted murder and assault. There's been no word on a motive for the attack. NPR's Mandalit del Barco has more on the life and career of Salman Rushdie.
‘Descendant’ Review: Searching For The Clotilda, The Last Known Slave Ship
Click here to read the full article. African American history often gets buried in the bowels of the past. I am always embarrassed when I learn about moments from Black history that I feel I should already know. The subject of Margaret Brown’s documentary Descendant is the slave ship Clotilda, found off the coast of Plateau, Alabama (labeled Africatown). Having premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, then screened at SXSW, it is the first film to open the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival. Descendant is also produced by Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground. The documentary follows the living descendants...
Artifacts from Revolutionary War, Civil War, more to be sold in US history-packed auction
An upcoming auction will feature letters, documents and artifacts related to American history, including pieces dating as far back as the Mayflower, the Revolutionary War, the Civil War, western expansion, and beyond. University Archives (UA) announced July 29 that it will hold its largest ever auction on Aug. 17 with...
'Dear Sirs, May I make a complaint?' Letters from another century are humorous and also candid
Evan Gregg, who lives in western Massachusetts, found a stash of old complaint letters to Montgomery Ward, saved by his grandmother who worked at the catalog in the 1930s. Gregg brought them to life in a book and a staging called "Dear Mister Ward." A 1930s musical soundtrack fades down...
'Dopesick' author returns with 'Raising Lazarus,' Roselle Lim charms: 5 new books this week
"Dopesick" author Beth Macy returns with "Raising Lazarus," a new report from the frontlines of the opioid crises, and more new books this week.
Published 8 years after her death, Mary Rodgers' memoir is a true tell-all book
Mary Rodgers was a songwriter, children's book author, philanthropist and — perhaps most famously — the daughter of theatrical legend Richard Rodgers. Though she died in 2014, her memoirs were published on Tuesday. Titled Shy: The Alarmingly Outspoken Memoirs of Mary Rodgers, they're co-authored by New York Times theater critic Jesse Green.
