Chicago, IL

Hyde Park Herald

Jennette Schermerhorn Rader, Regenstein librarian and birder, dies at 93

Jennette Schermerhorn Rader died peacefully in her sleep on June 4, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Jennette, (nee Jennette Ives Schermerhorn) was born in Providence, Rhode Island on May 12, 1929. She completed a bachelor's degree at Duke University, North Carolina and received a Masters in Library Science from Rosary College, Illinois and a Masters in Industrial Relations from the University of Illinois.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

14 area nonprofits win CityArts Program grants

Nonprofit arts organizations in and around Hyde Park won 14 of the 280 CityArts Program financial grants the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) gave out this year. Recipients include Diasporal Rhythms, 4301 S. Ellis Ave.; the Muddy Waters Mojo Museum, 4339 S. Lake Park Ave.; Intonation...
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Mass banned at Woodlawn’s Shrine of Christ the King

“As of August 1, the celebration of public Masses is suspended,” reads a small sign placed in the chapel of Shrine of Christ the King. Masses and other sacraments at Shrine of Christ the King, 6401 S. Woodlawn Ave., were suddenly suspended by the Archdiocese of Chicago last Monday, to the shock of parishioners and Woodlawn preservationists.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Jackson Park Terrace sold, new owners commit to keeping it affordable for next 30 years

Two national investors in affordable housing have teamed up to purchase Jackson Park Terrace, a large apartment complex across the street from the Obama Presidential Center, pledging to maintain its affordability until 2056. The nonprofit Preservation of Affordable Housing (POAH), in a partnership with the for-profit mixed-income developer Jonathan Rose...
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

'Priscilla Queen of the Desert' rolls along merrily

The main reason to see “Priscilla Queen of the Desert” at Mercury Theater Chicago, 3745 N. Southport Ave., is to relish more than two-dozen period pop hits cleverly repurposed to fit the 2006 musical's slim plot. The second reason is the outlandish costumes, but more on those later.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Elementary, my dear Holmès: 'Andromède' is a triumph

Augusta Holmès (1847–1903) was a French composer with Irish parents who spent her life in Paris. Her mother disapproved of her musical interests, and it wasn’t until age 11, when her mother died, that Holmès was allowed to study music. She once described her struggle to become a serious composer by writing, “I must show the males what I’m made of!”
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Readers react to Herald merger

We've been subscribers since we moved to Hyde Park from New York in 1983, and HP being a special and unique community, we greatly value a weekly that focuses almost exclusively on our area. It's great that the merger makes it that much more likely that the HPH will continue to be viable into the future.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Stop the madness, save the trees

Talk about fiddling while Rome burns! We are cutting trees while the planet burns. I hardly know to whom I should address my thoughts. I feel we have lost our collective minds. In this precise moment, in this exact summer, when temperatures across Minnesota and the United Kingdom, known for their cold climates, reached 100 degrees F, when all of the south of Europe is burning, when Australia is both burning and flooding and when much of the American West and Midwest are both burning and sweltering with heat waves well above 100 degrees, in this precise moment, I say the City and the Obama Foundation decide it is a good idea to cut down thousands of mature trees in Jackson Park. We used to call large city parks the green lungs of our cities. Well, our municipal government has removed a lung... To those who say the trees will be replaced, this is smoke and mirrors. The trees will not be replaced on a one-to-one basis, many of the new trees that are eventually planted will not survive under conditions of climate crisis, and those that do survive will need many, many years before they offer the shade and relief from searing heat that the older trees provided. To those who say all this destruction is necessary to bring economic development to the area, I can only say that I have found all the discussion about the OPC, and economic development outrageous. Why have people on the South Side been told they must choose between economic investment and public green space? Who tells anyone in the city's wealthy neighborhoods they can have public green space OR investment, but not both? And that's not all, We are told we must must sacrifice hundreds more trees and a nature preserve to the creation of a pro-level golf course. And will these new privately held "facilities" on our once public park lands in fact bring development to the neighborhoods? I wonder. But he point is, the planet is burning and one thing is sure: the loss of trees and parks will make our lives hotter, our air quality worse, and will deprive us of places to go as summer temperatures soar.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

R&B singer Jeremih grand-marshaling ‘22 Bud Billiken Parade on Aug. 13

The 93rd-annual Bud Billiken Parade will kick off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, at 39th Street, running down King Drive to Washington Park and ending at Garfield Boulevard. Jeremih, a graduate of Morgan Park High School who has had three Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, is this year's grand marshal. He will donate hundreds of book bags and school supplies at the parade and festival.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

U. of C.’s $15 million Violence Intervention Fund to scale local violence reduction efforts

Community and academic violence reduction efforts can apply for $15 million worth of funding from the University of Chicago's Violence Intervention Fund through Sept. 1. The school aims to support evidence-based local programs and build the evidence base for intervention over three years of funding. President Paul Alivisatos announced plans for the fund in January, and the school's Office for Civic Engagement has been developing it in the months since with community residents and public safety and nonprofit leaders.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Chicagoland construction worker strike over after 7 weeks, area roadwork to continue

Stalled area road resurfacing projects are expected to commence in the coming weeks following the end of a months-long strike by Chicagoland cement and asphalt manufacturers. On June 7, about 300 heavy equipment operators, members of the International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) Local 150, voted to strike in quarries across Northeastern Illinois in protest of unfair labor practices committed by management against workers during contract negotiations.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Chicago, IL
The Hyde Park Herald, Chicago's oldest community newspaper since 1882.

