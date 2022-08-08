Read full article on original website
Jennette Schermerhorn Rader, Regenstein librarian and birder, dies at 93
Jennette Schermerhorn Rader died peacefully in her sleep on June 4, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Jennette, (nee Jennette Ives Schermerhorn) was born in Providence, Rhode Island on May 12, 1929. She completed a bachelor's degree at Duke University, North Carolina and received a Masters in Library Science from Rosary College, Illinois and a Masters in Industrial Relations from the University of Illinois.
14 area nonprofits win CityArts Program grants
Nonprofit arts organizations in and around Hyde Park won 14 of the 280 CityArts Program financial grants the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) gave out this year. Recipients include Diasporal Rhythms, 4301 S. Ellis Ave.; the Muddy Waters Mojo Museum, 4339 S. Lake Park Ave.; Intonation...
Mass banned at Woodlawn’s Shrine of Christ the King
“As of August 1, the celebration of public Masses is suspended,” reads a small sign placed in the chapel of Shrine of Christ the King. Masses and other sacraments at Shrine of Christ the King, 6401 S. Woodlawn Ave., were suddenly suspended by the Archdiocese of Chicago last Monday, to the shock of parishioners and Woodlawn preservationists.
Jackson Park Terrace sold, new owners commit to keeping it affordable for next 30 years
Two national investors in affordable housing have teamed up to purchase Jackson Park Terrace, a large apartment complex across the street from the Obama Presidential Center, pledging to maintain its affordability until 2056. The nonprofit Preservation of Affordable Housing (POAH), in a partnership with the for-profit mixed-income developer Jonathan Rose...
Online registration for local Park District fall programs opens Aug. 9
Most Chicago Park District fall programs will run from Sept. 12 through Dec. 11, and online registration for activities at the parks in and around Hyde Park opens at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Children’s and teenagers’ activities include basketball at Nichols, Kennicott and Jackson parks; ballet at Washington...
'Priscilla Queen of the Desert' rolls along merrily
The main reason to see “Priscilla Queen of the Desert” at Mercury Theater Chicago, 3745 N. Southport Ave., is to relish more than two-dozen period pop hits cleverly repurposed to fit the 2006 musical's slim plot. The second reason is the outlandish costumes, but more on those later.
Elementary, my dear Holmès: 'Andromède' is a triumph
Augusta Holmès (1847–1903) was a French composer with Irish parents who spent her life in Paris. Her mother disapproved of her musical interests, and it wasn’t until age 11, when her mother died, that Holmès was allowed to study music. She once described her struggle to become a serious composer by writing, “I must show the males what I’m made of!”
Off-grid streetlights installed at Dyett school promote renewables
Dyett High School unveiled five new renewable off-grid streetlights on the school’s Washington Park campus, 555 E. 51st St, last week. In installing these lights, school administrators say they hope to enhance public safety and develop curriculums based on renewable energy technology. The lights are part of a public-private...
Readers react to Herald merger
We've been subscribers since we moved to Hyde Park from New York in 1983, and HP being a special and unique community, we greatly value a weekly that focuses almost exclusively on our area. It's great that the merger makes it that much more likely that the HPH will continue to be viable into the future.
Neighbors petition U. of C. proposal to convert 57th Street and Stony Island Avenue into two-way
In late-July, an online petition began circulating among Hyde Parkers titled “Protect our neighborhood! Keep 57th St. a one-way between Lake Park and Stony Island.” Within days it generated hundreds of signatures, many from residents who have long advocated for the stretch to remain one-way. The petition was...
Chicago Torture Justice Center celebrates 5th year in new Woodlawn home
On Wednesday, July 27, the Chicago Torture Justice Center, 6337 S. Woodlawn Ave., hosted a dinner for formerly incarcerated men and women who served prison sentences after being tortured and forced to sign confessions for crimes they did not commit. The torture was carried out under the direction and command of disgraced Chicago Police commander Jon Burge.
Nancy Rubins, renowned sculptor, installs new piece at the Point with help from city
Framed against the sky with the lake in the distance, a new sculpture just north of Promontory Point appears to explode into a vortex of metallic animals bound together by wire. Large enough to walk under or around, the sculpture’s limbs take on different forms from every perspective. Nancy...
10-day sales tax reduction on clothing, school supplies begins Friday
Beginning Friday and lasting through Aug. 14, the state will reduce its sales tax rate from 6.25% to 1.25% for certain clothing items costing less than $125 and school supplies. The “tax holiday” was included in Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s “family relief plan,” one prong of several bills making up the...
Stop the madness, save the trees
Talk about fiddling while Rome burns! We are cutting trees while the planet burns. I hardly know to whom I should address my thoughts. I feel we have lost our collective minds. In this precise moment, in this exact summer, when temperatures across Minnesota and the United Kingdom, known for their cold climates, reached 100 degrees F, when all of the south of Europe is burning, when Australia is both burning and flooding and when much of the American West and Midwest are both burning and sweltering with heat waves well above 100 degrees, in this precise moment, I say the City and the Obama Foundation decide it is a good idea to cut down thousands of mature trees in Jackson Park. We used to call large city parks the green lungs of our cities. Well, our municipal government has removed a lung... To those who say the trees will be replaced, this is smoke and mirrors. The trees will not be replaced on a one-to-one basis, many of the new trees that are eventually planted will not survive under conditions of climate crisis, and those that do survive will need many, many years before they offer the shade and relief from searing heat that the older trees provided. To those who say all this destruction is necessary to bring economic development to the area, I can only say that I have found all the discussion about the OPC, and economic development outrageous. Why have people on the South Side been told they must choose between economic investment and public green space? Who tells anyone in the city's wealthy neighborhoods they can have public green space OR investment, but not both? And that's not all, We are told we must must sacrifice hundreds more trees and a nature preserve to the creation of a pro-level golf course. And will these new privately held "facilities" on our once public park lands in fact bring development to the neighborhoods? I wonder. But he point is, the planet is burning and one thing is sure: the loss of trees and parks will make our lives hotter, our air quality worse, and will deprive us of places to go as summer temperatures soar.
R&B singer Jeremih grand-marshaling ‘22 Bud Billiken Parade on Aug. 13
The 93rd-annual Bud Billiken Parade will kick off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, at 39th Street, running down King Drive to Washington Park and ending at Garfield Boulevard. Jeremih, a graduate of Morgan Park High School who has had three Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, is this year's grand marshal. He will donate hundreds of book bags and school supplies at the parade and festival.
U. of C.’s $15 million Violence Intervention Fund to scale local violence reduction efforts
Community and academic violence reduction efforts can apply for $15 million worth of funding from the University of Chicago's Violence Intervention Fund through Sept. 1. The school aims to support evidence-based local programs and build the evidence base for intervention over three years of funding. President Paul Alivisatos announced plans for the fund in January, and the school's Office for Civic Engagement has been developing it in the months since with community residents and public safety and nonprofit leaders.
Broken Arrow Riding Club cowboys to ride down Midway this Saturday
Hundreds of urban cowboys—with horses in tow—and enthusiasts will return to Washington Park this Saturday, July 30, for Broken Arrow Riding Club’s annual High Noon Ride and Picnic. The all day event, now in its 33rd year, will kick off at 7 a.m. near the National Guard...
Chicagoland construction worker strike over after 7 weeks, area roadwork to continue
Stalled area road resurfacing projects are expected to commence in the coming weeks following the end of a months-long strike by Chicagoland cement and asphalt manufacturers. On June 7, about 300 heavy equipment operators, members of the International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) Local 150, voted to strike in quarries across Northeastern Illinois in protest of unfair labor practices committed by management against workers during contract negotiations.
South Shore Nature Sanctuary celebrates 20th year amidst uncertain future
"It's amazing that there's like a space in Chicago where people can just come and visit nature," said Amal, a rising senior at Disney II Magnet High School, as she looked across a pond in the South Shore Nature Sanctuary on July 16. That Saturday afternoon, she visited the sanctuary...
Mayor supports preserving and restoring Promontory Point limestone
The repair and restoration of Promontory Point has been a subject of debate and contention in Hyde Park for more than 20 years. And as of last week, a representative from Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office told the Herald that the city will support a preservation approach to restoring the Point’s limestone revetment.
