pullmanradio.com

Applications Sought For Vacancy On Pullman Regional Hospital Board

Applications are being accepted to fill the vacancy on the Pullman Regional Hospital Board. The post opened at the end of July when Commissioner Margaret Werre resigned. Werre served on the board for 5 years. She is moving out of the area with her family. People interested in the elected...
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Volunteers Extinguish Timber Fire West Of Rosalia

Volunteer Firefighters from several departments in Whitman County extinguished a timber fire West of Rosalia on Thursday. Volunteers from Whitman County Fire District 7 out of Rosalia responded to the fire in the Hole in the Ground area. The fire was burning in rocky ground and timber. Volunteers from Whitman County Fire District 2 out of St. John and District 10 from Oakesdale were called in to assist. A helicopter from Washington Department of Natural Resources attacked the flames from the air. The blaze was contained to about 3 acres. Crews are back on scene today mopping up the fire.
ROSALIA, WA
pullmanradio.com

PRH 5th Quarter Rally Fundraiser For Free Trainers At Local High Schools Friday Night

Pullman Regional Hospital is hosting its 3rdf annual 5th Quarter Rally Friday to raise money for its high school trainers program. The PRH program provides free trainers for student-athletes at Pullman, Garfield-Palouse, Colton and Potlatch High Schools. The program serves nearly a thousand local high school student athletes. Friday’s fundraiser...
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Shay Connell’s Annual Lemonade Stand & Bake Sale For Make-A-Wish Monday In Pullman

Shay Connell’s annual lemonade stand and bake sale to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation is Monday in Pullman. The 13 year old received a heart transplant this spring. Shay was born with a heart defect. Her lemonade stand and bake sale is on Monday from 2:00 to 6:00 at a new location on Sunnyside Hill at Crestview and Mies Streets.
pullmanradio.com

Moscow Farmers Market celebrates National Farmers Market week

Moscow Farmers Market celebrates National Farmers Market Week on August 13th from 9:00 am to 11 am. Market organizers are offering a drawing for prize baskets of local goods. Baskets have historically valued over $300 each. This year’s prize themes include The Gardener, The Cook, The Artist, and The Local.
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Moscow Mountain Music Fest debuts this Saturday

The first-ever Moscow Mountain Music Fest launches August 13th starting at 12 pm at the Latah County Fairgrounds. Attendees can expect a full day of live music, food, beer, lawn games and more. The musical lineup includes Fox & Bones, City of Pines, Desolation Horse, monopines, and headliner The Brevet.
LATAH COUNTY, ID

