pullmanradio.com
City of Pullman hosts the last second Saturday of the season at Sunnyside Park
The City of Pullman hosts the last second Saturday of the Season this Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm located at Sunnyside Park. This free event will have music, food, and games. All are welcome to attend.
Applications Sought For Vacancy On Pullman Regional Hospital Board
Applications are being accepted to fill the vacancy on the Pullman Regional Hospital Board. The post opened at the end of July when Commissioner Margaret Werre resigned. Werre served on the board for 5 years. She is moving out of the area with her family. People interested in the elected...
Volunteers Extinguish Timber Fire West Of Rosalia
Volunteer Firefighters from several departments in Whitman County extinguished a timber fire West of Rosalia on Thursday. Volunteers from Whitman County Fire District 7 out of Rosalia responded to the fire in the Hole in the Ground area. The fire was burning in rocky ground and timber. Volunteers from Whitman County Fire District 2 out of St. John and District 10 from Oakesdale were called in to assist. A helicopter from Washington Department of Natural Resources attacked the flames from the air. The blaze was contained to about 3 acres. Crews are back on scene today mopping up the fire.
PRH 5th Quarter Rally Fundraiser For Free Trainers At Local High Schools Friday Night
Pullman Regional Hospital is hosting its 3rdf annual 5th Quarter Rally Friday to raise money for its high school trainers program. The PRH program provides free trainers for student-athletes at Pullman, Garfield-Palouse, Colton and Potlatch High Schools. The program serves nearly a thousand local high school student athletes. Friday’s fundraiser...
Friday Last Day To RSVP For Next Week’s Moscow Chamber Of Commerce Luncheon With UI Athletics
Friday is the last day to RSVP for next week’s Moscow Chamber of Commerce luncheon with University Of Idaho Athletics. The lunch is at 11:30 on Wednesday at the University Inn Best Western. To RSVP contact the Moscow chamber.
Shay Connell’s Annual Lemonade Stand & Bake Sale For Make-A-Wish Monday In Pullman
Shay Connell’s annual lemonade stand and bake sale to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation is Monday in Pullman. The 13 year old received a heart transplant this spring. Shay was born with a heart defect. Her lemonade stand and bake sale is on Monday from 2:00 to 6:00 at a new location on Sunnyside Hill at Crestview and Mies Streets.
Moscow Farmers Market celebrates National Farmers Market week
Moscow Farmers Market celebrates National Farmers Market Week on August 13th from 9:00 am to 11 am. Market organizers are offering a drawing for prize baskets of local goods. Baskets have historically valued over $300 each. This year’s prize themes include The Gardener, The Cook, The Artist, and The Local.
Moscow Mountain Music Fest debuts this Saturday
The first-ever Moscow Mountain Music Fest launches August 13th starting at 12 pm at the Latah County Fairgrounds. Attendees can expect a full day of live music, food, beer, lawn games and more. The musical lineup includes Fox & Bones, City of Pines, Desolation Horse, monopines, and headliner The Brevet.
