WAPT
Pump repair critical for Jackson water pressure, mayor says
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the state-imposed boil-water notice could be lifted this weekend. The mayor said people should continue to limit the amount of water they use. Two broken pumps at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant that led to a drop in pressure and a water conservation notice still haven't been repaired.
WAPT
Fire Station 1 to hand out drinkable water to Jackson residents Saturday
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson will distribute bottled water to residents needing drinkable water Saturday. Only one fire station will be distributing water. Water distribution will start at 2 p.m. at Fire Station 1 on West Street and will continue until supplies last. Each vehicle will be...
Jackson to hold water distribution on Aug. 11
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Thursday, August 11. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The […]
WAPT
Jackson State University delays move-in days because of water pressure problems
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson State University leaders say thecity of Jackson's low water pressure issue is impacting the availability of water on campus. The low pressure impedes water flow to the upper floors of residence halls. As a result, Jackson State University is making the difficult but necessary decision to delay move-in days for new and returning students, school leaders said.
WAPT
Churches deal with water crisis along with rest of Capital City
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson's water crisis is affecting some churches in the city. George Divinity is the pastor at New Vineyard Church. He said the ongoing water crisis has added strain on church programs for children. Divinity said, "Knowing that the water is not conducive for drinking. And so,...
WAPT
Byram mayor frustrated by Jackson's latest water crisis
BYRAM, Miss. — Byram Mayor Richard White said he's in the dark about what's going on withJackson's latest water crisis. White said he's been unable to get any information from anyone in the Jackson mayor's office. "It's been real tough having to boil everything and buy bottled water everywhere,"...
‘I am frustrated’: Mississippi governor addresses Jackson’s water woes
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s ongoing water crisis is now getting the attention of the governor, but is it enough to get more state help? Long lines stretched around the central fire station, as Jacksonians waited to get their one case of water on Thursday. WJTV 12 News also heard from the governor on Thursday, […]
WAPT
Jackson resident says raw sewage is running down the street, backing into her home
JACKSON, Miss. — Some Jackson residents are dealing with the smell, sight and hazard of having raw sewage backing into their homes. What looked to be sewage was flowing down Morton Avenue on Wednesday with bugs swarming under a home where a woman and her son, who are both disabled, are living.
WAPT
'I feel forgotten': Jackson residents living with steady stream of sewage
JACKSON, Miss. — While Jackson's water crisis continues, some residents are also struggling with raw sewage backing into their homes, yards and down their streets. One resident on Cooper Road is dealing with the smell of sewage outside his front door. The stream of sewage continues all the way down into the woods, making its way toward a neighborhood. The resident said he's moved out entirely now.
WLBT
Contractor picks up 2 Jackson vacuum trucks after city falls behind on invoices
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson recently lost two of its sewer vacuum trucks for lack of payment. This week, the owner of the vehicles informed the city that it was picking them up after the city failed to pay invoices for three or four months. The owner declined to comment...
WAPT
MDOT finishes I-20/I-55 repairs ahead of schedule, all lanes open
The Mississippi Department of Transportation says it has successfully repaired a dip on Interstate 20 westbound/Interstate 55 southbound in Jackson well ahead of schedule. Crews shut down the interstate at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, to perform a maintenance repair on a dipped section of interstate. The work was anticipated to last up to 48 hours, but thanks to favorable weather and the hard work of multiple MDOT crews, the repair was completed well over a day ahead of schedule.
WLBT
Jackson City Council says mayor brought in Richard’s Disposal, he should pay them
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson City Council says the mayor conspired with Richard’s Disposal to bring the firm to the city, and he, not the council, should have to pay the bill. In July, Richard’s filed suit in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi seeking...
WAPT
Old McRae's building to become site of luxury loft apartments
JACKSON, Miss. — The old McRae's building has been sitting vacant for years, but that will soon change. An investment group bought the building and is tearing it down to put up luxury loft apartments. Prado Lofts at Meadowbrook have been approved by the city. The goal is to...
WAPT
Interfaith chapel going up at prison in Pearl
PEARL, Miss. — A church groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility. The Mississippi Department of Corrections broke ground for the new 6,400-square-foot interfaith chapel at the prison in Pearl. Tara Lyel, the inmate who led the opening prayers, said it's a good thing to...
WLBT
Man wanted for burglarizing vehicle in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department needs the public’s help in locating a man wanted for burglarizing a vehicle. JPD says the incident occurred in the Industrial Drive area on Thursday. If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477 or online at p3tips.com. Want...
IT’S OFFICIAL: Recent catfish caught by Mississippi fisherman breaks state record set in 1997
Brookhaven resident Christopher Halley drove an hour to Natchez on July 30. He purchased bait from Jo Bob’s Bait Shop on John R. Junkin Drive. He launched his War Eagle 961 Blackhawk on the Mississippi River for a day of trotlining. Then he hauled in a 104-pound humpback blue...
kicks96news.com
Reckless Driver, Domestic Disturbances, and more in Leake
1:29 a.m. – Leake County Deputies received a call reporting possible drug activity on Mars Hill Road. 10:01 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Risher Road regarding a domestic disturbance in progress there. 11:06 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to a...
Man, woman killed in separate shootings in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating two homicides that happened this week. In the first case, Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said Christopher Robinson, 45, was found shot in the 2700 block Terry Road on Sunday, August 7. He later died from his injuries at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in […]
WDAM-TV
26 arrested in a Covington County warrant round-up, five at large
Players of the Pine Belt: Bay Springs senior right tackle James Wilson. Wednesday marks a sad day in the Pine Belt as longtime Southern Miss baseball coach Corky Palmer passed away. 10pm Headlines 8/10. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Live recording. Infrastructure in the lead for Hattiesburg’s ARPA survey.
Mississippi police chief: Federal lawsuit is an effort ‘to destroy me and our town’
A Mississippi police chief says a recent federal lawsuit filed against him is part of an ongoing effort to “destroy me and our town.”. Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins posted a statement on social media Monday afternoon responding to articles about the lawsuit filed in late July against him and the City of Brookhaven.
