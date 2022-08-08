ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WAPT

Pump repair critical for Jackson water pressure, mayor says

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the state-imposed boil-water notice could be lifted this weekend. The mayor said people should continue to limit the amount of water they use. Two broken pumps at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant that led to a drop in pressure and a water conservation notice still haven't been repaired.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Fire Station 1 to hand out drinkable water to Jackson residents Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson will distribute bottled water to residents needing drinkable water Saturday. Only one fire station will be distributing water. Water distribution will start at 2 p.m. at Fire Station 1 on West Street and will continue until supplies last. Each vehicle will be...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson to hold water distribution on Aug. 11

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Thursday, August 11. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Jackson State University delays move-in days because of water pressure problems

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson State University leaders say thecity of Jackson's low water pressure issue is impacting the availability of water on campus. The low pressure impedes water flow to the upper floors of residence halls. As a result, Jackson State University is making the difficult but necessary decision to delay move-in days for new and returning students, school leaders said.
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mississippi#Water Treatment Plant#Winterization#Antar#O B#Cornerstone Engineering
WAPT

Churches deal with water crisis along with rest of Capital City

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson's water crisis is affecting some churches in the city. George Divinity is the pastor at New Vineyard Church. He said the ongoing water crisis has added strain on church programs for children. Divinity said, "Knowing that the water is not conducive for drinking. And so,...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Byram mayor frustrated by Jackson's latest water crisis

BYRAM, Miss. — Byram Mayor Richard White said he's in the dark about what's going on withJackson's latest water crisis. White said he's been unable to get any information from anyone in the Jackson mayor's office. "It's been real tough having to boil everything and buy bottled water everywhere,"...
BYRAM, MS
WAPT

'I feel forgotten': Jackson residents living with steady stream of sewage

JACKSON, Miss. — While Jackson's water crisis continues, some residents are also struggling with raw sewage backing into their homes, yards and down their streets. One resident on Cooper Road is dealing with the smell of sewage outside his front door. The stream of sewage continues all the way down into the woods, making its way toward a neighborhood. The resident said he's moved out entirely now.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

MDOT finishes I-20/I-55 repairs ahead of schedule, all lanes open

The Mississippi Department of Transportation says it has successfully repaired a dip on Interstate 20 westbound/Interstate 55 southbound in Jackson well ahead of schedule. Crews shut down the interstate at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, to perform a maintenance repair on a dipped section of interstate. The work was anticipated to last up to 48 hours, but thanks to favorable weather and the hard work of multiple MDOT crews, the repair was completed well over a day ahead of schedule.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Old McRae's building to become site of luxury loft apartments

JACKSON, Miss. — The old McRae's building has been sitting vacant for years, but that will soon change. An investment group bought the building and is tearing it down to put up luxury loft apartments. Prado Lofts at Meadowbrook have been approved by the city. The goal is to...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Interfaith chapel going up at prison in Pearl

PEARL, Miss. — A church groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility. The Mississippi Department of Corrections broke ground for the new 6,400-square-foot interfaith chapel at the prison in Pearl. Tara Lyel, the inmate who led the opening prayers, said it's a good thing to...
PEARL, MS
WLBT

Man wanted for burglarizing vehicle in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department needs the public’s help in locating a man wanted for burglarizing a vehicle. JPD says the incident occurred in the Industrial Drive area on Thursday. If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477 or online at p3tips.com. Want...
JACKSON, MS
kicks96news.com

Reckless Driver, Domestic Disturbances, and more in Leake

1:29 a.m. – Leake County Deputies received a call reporting possible drug activity on Mars Hill Road. 10:01 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Risher Road regarding a domestic disturbance in progress there. 11:06 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to a...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man, woman killed in separate shootings in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating two homicides that happened this week. In the first case, Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said Christopher Robinson, 45, was found shot in the 2700 block Terry Road on Sunday, August 7. He later died from his injuries at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in […]
JACKSON, MS

