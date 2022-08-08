Read full article on original website
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Molina Healthcare of Texas to hosts school supply giveaway for El Paso students
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The Molina Healthcare of Texas will be hosting a school supply giveaway for students. The event will offer backpacks and school supplies. and COVID-19 booster for children 6 months and older. One hundred backpacks filled with school supplies will be available on a first-come,...
Non-profit organization helps local families with diapers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The non-profit organization Guiding Star El Paso hosted an event to provide "Baby Freebies" to local families. Freebies included diapers, wipes, and other essentials. "We are doing everything we can to make sure these women, men, and families are empowered with the essential support...
El Dorado High School evacuated after rupture in plumbing system
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Dorado High School was evacuated after a rupture in the plumbing system on Thursday. A message was sent out to parents about the issue. Students, staff and faculty were evacuated. Socorro Independent School operations staff and fire department officials were on site assessing...
Emergence Health Network looks to hire
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Emergence Health Network, an organization that helps El Paso residents with mental illness, intellectual developmental disabilities and/or substance use disorders, is hiring for several positions. The organization is hosting a job fair Friday at its downtown office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open...
Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus unveils over $3 million renovation project
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus unveiled its over $3 million renovation project on its labor and delivery unit to modernize and improve the overall experience for laboring moms and families. The latest renovation on its labor and delivery unit now offers patients beautifully...
UMC leader addresses petition that seeks to allow voters to decide on $345M expansion plan
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — CBS4 continued to seek answers from University Medical Center about why it is seeking Certificates of Obligation (CO) — which would require county commissioner approval— for a $345M expansion plan instead of putting the issue before local voters. University Medical Center's CEO...
Coronado High School student wins 1st place at 2022 Young Artists, Authors Showcase
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Pasoan won the grand prize in the 2022 Young Artists and Authors Showcase in the photography categories from Sister Cities International. The winner is El Pasoan Gracyn Hunt a Coronado High School student. Earlier this year the City of El Paso invited...
29 trainees graduate from El Paso Fire Department training academy
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department hosted a graduation ceremony for Firefighter Class 100 on Thursday. A total of 29 graduates spent months undergoing intense training, studying and preparation to serve the City of El Paso. "It feels good sir, it's been a long seven...
Non-profit looks to team up with borderland businesses to support nursing moms
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Binational Breastfeeding Coalition is looking to team up with businesses across the borderland to support mothers who breastfeed. Rosalba Ruiz, Binational Breastfeeding Coalition outreach officer, would like to create judgment-free spaces where mothers feel safe to breastfeed their children. "They can go to...
El Paso group looks to bring UMC's $345 million proposal to voters
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — While the El Paso County Hospital looks to fund over $300 million in renovations and expansions through certificates of obligation, one local group is hoping to give voters a say in the matter. The LIBRE Initiative is collecting signatures to bring the issue to...
Opening of Mexican-inspired art installation in El Paso canceled due to violence in Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The opening of an art installation inspired by Mexico's cultural history has been canceled in El Paso Friday because of violence in Juarez. The exhibit called "La Linea Imaginaria" or "The Imaginary Line" will open at a later date at the Chamizal National Memorial Cultural Center.
Chalk the Block celebrates its 15 year in El Paso; opens artists, vendor applications
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department has opened the application period for Chalk the Block Chalk art competition, artist market, and food truck vendors. Celebrating its 15th anniversary in El Paso, this year the downtown festival will take place from...
TxDOT reminds El Paso drivers to watch out for kids in school zones
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to watch out for kids in school zones as a new school year gets underway. “The daily commute can have many distractions,” said TxDOT District Engineer Tomas Treviño. “These can be especially dangerous in school zones where not paying attention can not only result in a ticket, but someone getting hurt.”
El Paso farmers market celebrates National Farmers Market Week
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — As National Farmer's Market week comes to an end, the El Paso Downtown Art and Farmers Market invited El Pasoans to their celebration this Saturday. The celebration featured more than 50 local vendors, artists, and growers. Those who attended got to enjoy live music,...
LIST: Events canceled, postponed due to violence in Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Multiple events in El Paso and Cd. Juarez have been canceled or postponed on Friday and Saturday due to the recent violence in Juarez. If you have an event that is being postponed or canceled due to the violence in Juarez, send an email to elpaso-assignmentsdesk@sbgtv.com to let us know.
WATCH: El Paso police officer joins teens in soccer game
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso Police Department officer joined in on a soccer game with kids in northeast El Paso. Video sent to us by a viewer on Wednesday shows an officer playing with the teens at Logan Park. We reached out to the police to...
Diocese of El Paso calls for peace following violence in Ciudad Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Diocese of El Paso released a statement about the violence in Ciudad Juarez. We were all shaken and saddened to hear of the violence that erupted yesterday in our sister of Ciudad Juarez. We are especially concerned for those caught in the cross-fire, innocent civilians, first responders and police personnel. As one family, we join our prayers with theirs, asking Our Heavenly Father for Peace, healing and reconciliation. On their behalf, we also plead with all those involved in provoking such violence and murderous threats to cease and help bring about a lasting resolution. Let us pray for the repose of souls lost in these past 24 hours, may their families be consoled and strengthen. May we who trust in God’s loving hand, persevere in faith and charity with those suffering under the sins of violence and oppression.
El Paso Water: Repairs to sinkhole in central El Paso delayed
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The repairs to a 15-foot-deep sinkhole in central El Paso are expected to take a little longer, according to an El Paso Water spokesperson. Originally El Paso Water said all the repairs at the Yandell and Gateway South intersection would be done by Saturday, but that is no longer the case.
Man sent to hospital following a shooting in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — This morning, police remain at the scene of an overnight shooting. Pebble Hills Patrol responded to a call about a shooting at the 3700 block of Breckenridge in east El Paso. The call came in at 2:37 a.m. officials say. Police report that a...
Cd. Juarez residents express fear after 11 people killed in city
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Some residents from Ciudad Juarez said they crossed into El Paso in fear after their city experienced a deadly day filled with shootings and fires intentionally set. "There is a lot of fear a lot of danger," said a man on El Paso street.
