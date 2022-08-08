It's easy to love dessert. I am one of those people that has a serious sweet tooth. I crave something with a little sugar during my afternoon coffee, especially while I am working at a desk, and relish my nightly cup of tea with a treat as I nestle into my quiet home. I've always liked dessert but during my pregnancies, I made Ben & Jerry's a habit and enjoyed it every evening … sometimes by the pint. And if anyone's read the sugar-count in those babies, you know it's a treacherous slope, especially if you want to do that important thing known as sleeping.

