TODAY.com

30 Halloween door decorations that are sweet, scary and everything in between

Your front door can act as the centerpiece to your entire Halloween decorating scheme. Wreaths are a tried-and-true Halloween door decoration, but these days, there are tons of ways to make a standard grapevine wreath fit for the spooky season, whether it's with plastic rats, creepy snakes, spider webs or feathered crows. But if you want to go beyond the basic wreath, there are Halloween banners you can craft (even one that looks like vampire teeth) or you can opt for a no-sew fabric sign instead.
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Left Little To The Imagination In A Neon Green Bodysuit At Hard Summer Festival

If anyone's having a Hot Girl Summer, it's Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston rapper has been on a roll as of late, taking the stage at venues all across Europe and North America, from Glastonbury to Lollapalooza. Most recently, though, the 27-year-old nabbed a headlining slot for this year's HARD Summer Festival in San Bernardino, CA on Friday (July 29) evening.
ComicBook

Mickey Rooney Jr., Mouseketeer and Actor, Dies at 77

Mickey Rooney, Jr., the eldest son of Hollywood icon Mickey Rooney, has passed away. He was 77 years old. During his career, Mickey, Jr. was an original Mouseketeer on the Mickey Mouse Club (although that gig didn't last long). He was also an actor and a member of Willie Nelson's band. The announcement came from Paul Petersen, a former child actor and founder of A Minor Consideration, an advocacy group that helps former child stars.
