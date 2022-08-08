ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

95.7 KEZJ

Old Mining Site North Of Twin Falls An Epic Off-Road Adventure

Idaho all-terrain-vehicle owners have probably spent the better part of the summer blazing through trails surrounded by beautiful backcountry with friends and family. For Magic Valley enthusiasts, there are miles and miles of trails to tear up two-and-a-half hours north of Twin Falls that also offer quite the history lesson in 1800s Gem State mining, and access to the site is open to the public.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Where to do Your Back to School Shopping in Twin Falls at One Location

While it may seem like it began last week, summer is already coming to an end, and many kids in the area will be starting school back up next week. It is coming quick and time for back to school shopping will run out quick. While many will run to the big corporate stores, there might be a better option if you wait until this weekend. There is a one-stop shop this Saturday to get much of the back-to-school shopping done, as well as a great way to support local vendors in the area.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Twin Falls, ID
Sports
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
City
Twin Falls, ID
Twin Falls, ID
Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Sports
95.7 KEZJ

Stricker Ranch Spaghetti Western

Do you love games? Do you love eating delicious, warm spaghetti? If you enjoy one or both of these, there is an event taking place in the Magic Valley this weekend that is tailored-made for you. It is called the Stricker Ranch Spaghetti Western and it is taking place this Saturday, August 13 from 6:30 PM until 8:30 PM at Rock Creek Station and the Stricker Homesite, located at 3715 E 3200 N in Hansen. Tickets to the event are $30 per person or $50 per couple. Don't hesitate as there are only 50 spots available. The meal at the event will consist of spaghetti, cooked by Martha Roberts, as well as garlic bread and salad. Before and after dinner they will be playing a game that is a combination of 'Clue' meets 'Amazing Race.' There will be slight physical stages and mental puzzles as you eliminate suspects at each station before determining a person, a place, and a weapon in who committed the crime. It is a unique event that also gives back and raises money for a good cause.
HANSEN, ID
95.7 KEZJ

How to Watch the Live Video Feed of The Shoshone Falls

In 2014, a camera was installed overlooking the Snake River Canyon and the Shoshone Falls. The City of Twin Falls installed the camera with a live video feed streaming to their website so residents and visitors could check the water flows from their homes. The live video isn’t embeddable, so you have to visit the Shoshone Falls video site to see it.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls Trains Raise My Wrath

Of course, I’m a curmudgeon. You get the prestigious title when your hair turns white, you reach 60 and you go to bed before sunset. I complain a lot about young people and tell them how easy they have it compared to my generation when we had only landline telephones, three TV channels and music was on AM radio. I don’t have patience for grocery store clerks who stop scanning items while they gossip with the person ahead of me at the checkout. I don’t care if you approve of me because I have disdain for you!
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Where Are The Drops In Shoshone, Idaho

The Drops are a Magic Valley secret that you will never find unless a local shows you where they are. Surprisingly though, some locals haven't even been there or heard of them!. How To Get The The Drops. Directions To The Drops In Shoshone. The Drops are in the middle...
SHOSHONE, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls Driver Gets Stuck And Has To Drag Car Out Of A Canal

Wednesday morning at the Townsquare Media radio station in Twin Falls, a man drove through the area and got his car stuck in a canal. He essentially made his car a teeter-totter and thankfully no one was hurt. Before we continue, I want to say this gentleman who got stuck...
95.7 KEZJ

Largest House for Sale in Twin Falls has Everything You’d Want in a Home

The largest house for sale in Twin Falls right now has everything you could want in a home. The proof is in the pictures and you’re going to love what you see. This monster house is for sale in Twin Falls and has a grand total of 5,670 square feet of living space. That size makes it almost 1,000 square feet larger than the most expensive house for sale in Twin Falls and the price tag is $1.3 million lower. Think about all the things you wish you had in your house or if you were building a place. A great price is probably a pretty big factor in deciding what you’d actually add to your home and this place already has a great price tag. It also has a pool, theater, hot tub, large lawn, pergola, covered outdoor BBQ, and more bathroom counter space than most home kitchens.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Small Town South of Twin Falls Proves You Don’t Need Cops For Peace

There’s a small town in between Las Vegas and Twin Falls that is doing something brilliant to help fight crime and it actually involves them not doing anything at all. How can police fight crime without fighting it? In the little city of McGill, Nevada I witnessed to endeavor first-hand over the weekend. As you drive through the town, not far from Ely, the speed limit drops quickly from 70 to 25. I can’t imagine how many cars travel through this town as it is on the main path to Las Vegas. I don’t suppose most motorists are too excited to slow down so much on their long drives so many probably don’t.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Elko Daily Free Press

Idaho's fresh potato supply runs low

RUPERT — Shippers are running low on fresh Idaho potatoes statewide and it will take careful planning over the next few weeks to make sure fresh spuds remain on grocery store shelves nationwide. On Monday, Sun Valley Potatoes in Rupert received its first crop of the harvest season. The...
RUPERT, ID
kmvt

Former CSI and Twin Falls star will continue softball career at Boise State

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 2021 NJCAA second-team All-American Kylie Baumert will finish her collegiate softball career at Boise State, the school announced Monday. Baumert hit .433 over two full seasons at the College of Southern Idaho. She had 206 career hits and 164 career runs with the Golden Eagles, both program records. Baumert played prep softball at Twin Falls High School.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Call Twin Falls Police ASAP If You See Cash On Your Windshield

Thieves are always looking for new ways to facilitate their criminal endeavors. Reports of people finding cash on their windshields just prior to being victimized have surfaced in the United States. A good rule of thumb for this story is if you ever find what looks like cash stuck between...
95.7 KEZJ

Three 80s Twin Falls Summer Hangouts that Nobody Remembers

I’m looking for some help from some of my Gen Xers who might remember some of the places we use to hang out at in Twin Falls during summer break. I was talking to a handful of friends the other night and we got into a friendly debate about everything from the locations of these hangouts, to whether or not they even existed. So please, feel free to comment and back me up or correct me if I’m wrong.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls, ID
