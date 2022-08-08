Read full article on original website
Car Enthusiasts Need To Head To Jerome For A Huge Car Show And Party
Joe Mama's Car Show in Jerome is a huge party for car enthusiasts, families, people who enjoy food, and so much more. Even if you aren't a huge fanatic about cars, there are plenty of things for everyone else to do. Joe Mama's Car Show is a must-attend event. Joe...
Old Mining Site North Of Twin Falls An Epic Off-Road Adventure
Idaho all-terrain-vehicle owners have probably spent the better part of the summer blazing through trails surrounded by beautiful backcountry with friends and family. For Magic Valley enthusiasts, there are miles and miles of trails to tear up two-and-a-half hours north of Twin Falls that also offer quite the history lesson in 1800s Gem State mining, and access to the site is open to the public.
Where to do Your Back to School Shopping in Twin Falls at One Location
While it may seem like it began last week, summer is already coming to an end, and many kids in the area will be starting school back up next week. It is coming quick and time for back to school shopping will run out quick. While many will run to the big corporate stores, there might be a better option if you wait until this weekend. There is a one-stop shop this Saturday to get much of the back-to-school shopping done, as well as a great way to support local vendors in the area.
Twin Falls Yearly Lights And Laser Show Returning With A Twist
For the 5th year the Lights and Lasers Show is returning, but this year, some things are a little different. We are super excited about the changes. The event is a ton of fun each year. Lights And Lasers 2022 Remix. Lights and Lasers have been part of the Twin...
Stricker Ranch Spaghetti Western
Do you love games? Do you love eating delicious, warm spaghetti? If you enjoy one or both of these, there is an event taking place in the Magic Valley this weekend that is tailored-made for you. It is called the Stricker Ranch Spaghetti Western and it is taking place this Saturday, August 13 from 6:30 PM until 8:30 PM at Rock Creek Station and the Stricker Homesite, located at 3715 E 3200 N in Hansen. Tickets to the event are $30 per person or $50 per couple. Don't hesitate as there are only 50 spots available. The meal at the event will consist of spaghetti, cooked by Martha Roberts, as well as garlic bread and salad. Before and after dinner they will be playing a game that is a combination of 'Clue' meets 'Amazing Race.' There will be slight physical stages and mental puzzles as you eliminate suspects at each station before determining a person, a place, and a weapon in who committed the crime. It is a unique event that also gives back and raises money for a good cause.
Playboy & Price Is Right; South Idaho Twin Sisters Gain 90s Fame
For many longtime southern Idaho residents, the last name Tenison might ring some bells. Two twin sisters from southwestern Idaho rose to fame in the late eighties and early nineties in the modeling industry, and you might remember them from two of the highest-rated television shows of all time. Renee...
How to Watch the Live Video Feed of The Shoshone Falls
In 2014, a camera was installed overlooking the Snake River Canyon and the Shoshone Falls. The City of Twin Falls installed the camera with a live video feed streaming to their website so residents and visitors could check the water flows from their homes. The live video isn’t embeddable, so you have to visit the Shoshone Falls video site to see it.
Twin Falls Trains Raise My Wrath
Of course, I’m a curmudgeon. You get the prestigious title when your hair turns white, you reach 60 and you go to bed before sunset. I complain a lot about young people and tell them how easy they have it compared to my generation when we had only landline telephones, three TV channels and music was on AM radio. I don’t have patience for grocery store clerks who stop scanning items while they gossip with the person ahead of me at the checkout. I don’t care if you approve of me because I have disdain for you!
Where Are The Drops In Shoshone, Idaho
The Drops are a Magic Valley secret that you will never find unless a local shows you where they are. Surprisingly though, some locals haven't even been there or heard of them!. How To Get The The Drops. Directions To The Drops In Shoshone. The Drops are in the middle...
Twin Falls Driver Gets Stuck And Has To Drag Car Out Of A Canal
Wednesday morning at the Townsquare Media radio station in Twin Falls, a man drove through the area and got his car stuck in a canal. He essentially made his car a teeter-totter and thankfully no one was hurt. Before we continue, I want to say this gentleman who got stuck...
Explore Two-Million-Year-Old, 300′ Deep Crater West Of Twin Falls
For enthusiasts of Idaho history and the outdoors, there is a volcanic crater located just over an hour's drive west of Twin Falls where visitors can hike down into it and even handle volcanic rocks that cooled more than two million years ago. Crater Rings is a natural landmark that...
Largest House for Sale in Twin Falls has Everything You’d Want in a Home
The largest house for sale in Twin Falls right now has everything you could want in a home. The proof is in the pictures and you’re going to love what you see. This monster house is for sale in Twin Falls and has a grand total of 5,670 square feet of living space. That size makes it almost 1,000 square feet larger than the most expensive house for sale in Twin Falls and the price tag is $1.3 million lower. Think about all the things you wish you had in your house or if you were building a place. A great price is probably a pretty big factor in deciding what you’d actually add to your home and this place already has a great price tag. It also has a pool, theater, hot tub, large lawn, pergola, covered outdoor BBQ, and more bathroom counter space than most home kitchens.
Small Town South of Twin Falls Proves You Don’t Need Cops For Peace
There’s a small town in between Las Vegas and Twin Falls that is doing something brilliant to help fight crime and it actually involves them not doing anything at all. How can police fight crime without fighting it? In the little city of McGill, Nevada I witnessed to endeavor first-hand over the weekend. As you drive through the town, not far from Ely, the speed limit drops quickly from 70 to 25. I can’t imagine how many cars travel through this town as it is on the main path to Las Vegas. I don’t suppose most motorists are too excited to slow down so much on their long drives so many probably don’t.
Ernest Hemingway’s Gun A Popular Bar Item North Of Twin Falls
For Idaho fans of beloved writer Ernest Miller Hemingway (1899-1961), the next time you're traveling through the Sun Valley area you have to make a point to stop at a saloon that is still operating and was a favorite watering hole of the nature-loving author. Ernest Hemingway fit right in...
Elko Daily Free Press
Idaho's fresh potato supply runs low
RUPERT — Shippers are running low on fresh Idaho potatoes statewide and it will take careful planning over the next few weeks to make sure fresh spuds remain on grocery store shelves nationwide. On Monday, Sun Valley Potatoes in Rupert received its first crop of the harvest season. The...
kmvt
Former CSI and Twin Falls star will continue softball career at Boise State
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 2021 NJCAA second-team All-American Kylie Baumert will finish her collegiate softball career at Boise State, the school announced Monday. Baumert hit .433 over two full seasons at the College of Southern Idaho. She had 206 career hits and 164 career runs with the Golden Eagles, both program records. Baumert played prep softball at Twin Falls High School.
Warning Signs Won’t Save Lives at Pillar Falls in Twin Falls
In case you didn’t know, you can drown in water. You can especially drown in deep water. You could put yourself in peril of drowning in rapid currents. Most of us know these things because we possess what used to be called common sense. Falling off a bridge is...
9 Restaurants In Twin Falls That Opened In 2022 And Making Waves
2022 has been a decent year for restaurants opening in Twin Falls. We found some restaurants that opened this year and have been making some waves. I haven't tried all of them yet but they are definitely on my list. Nara Ramen And Sushi. The new ramen and sushi place...
Call Twin Falls Police ASAP If You See Cash On Your Windshield
Thieves are always looking for new ways to facilitate their criminal endeavors. Reports of people finding cash on their windshields just prior to being victimized have surfaced in the United States. A good rule of thumb for this story is if you ever find what looks like cash stuck between...
Three 80s Twin Falls Summer Hangouts that Nobody Remembers
I’m looking for some help from some of my Gen Xers who might remember some of the places we use to hang out at in Twin Falls during summer break. I was talking to a handful of friends the other night and we got into a friendly debate about everything from the locations of these hangouts, to whether or not they even existed. So please, feel free to comment and back me up or correct me if I’m wrong.
