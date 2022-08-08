Read full article on original website
Related
miamisprings.com
257 Pocatella Street – 3 Bed – 2 Bath – $849,900
Introducing 257 Pocatella St. Open House, Saturday 8/13, 12:00-2:00- 257 Pocatella St. This custom home was completely remodeled in 2018 including electrical, plumbing, ductwork, drywall, and insulation. The property also has impact windows and doors. Pulling into the extra large driveway you will see unique landscaping and lighting. Walking in you will first notice custom handmade cuban tile followed by original oak wood flooring. In the master you have polished concrete. The custom kitchen features engineered marble countertops, a Viking range, and the raised ceilings create a luxurious, open atmosphere. In the back of the home is an extra large family room with built-ins for an office. Both bathrooms have been completely remodeled. The property features a new sprinkler system on a natural well, and high-end mature landscaping. Very energy efficient. Larger than tax roll and all permitted. Asking $849,900.
miamisprings.com
709 Curtiss Parkway, #32 – 2 Beds – 2 Bath
This is a rare opportunity in Miami Springs! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit features 1020 sq ft and updates throughout. $327 association fee, 1 space for parking. This is an owners only unit, and no leasing in allowed. Asking $319,900. If you are ready to buy or sell, The...
miamisprings.com
Miami Springs Little League Team Honored
The Miami Springs Little League 10U Baseball Team was honored during Monday’s City of Miami Springs Council Meeting. The Team won the District 8 Championship. Then went on to win the Section 8 Championship to then head to the Florida State Tournament. At the State Championship Tournament the team...
Comments / 0