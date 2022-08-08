Introducing 257 Pocatella St. Open House, Saturday 8/13, 12:00-2:00- 257 Pocatella St. This custom home was completely remodeled in 2018 including electrical, plumbing, ductwork, drywall, and insulation. The property also has impact windows and doors. Pulling into the extra large driveway you will see unique landscaping and lighting. Walking in you will first notice custom handmade cuban tile followed by original oak wood flooring. In the master you have polished concrete. The custom kitchen features engineered marble countertops, a Viking range, and the raised ceilings create a luxurious, open atmosphere. In the back of the home is an extra large family room with built-ins for an office. Both bathrooms have been completely remodeled. The property features a new sprinkler system on a natural well, and high-end mature landscaping. Very energy efficient. Larger than tax roll and all permitted. Asking $849,900.

