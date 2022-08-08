Read full article on original website
Chick-O-Treat Is Back This Halloween In Lufkin, Texas
Halloween is always special when you have a local candy maker. During covid they started a drive-thru, trick-or-treat experience for local kids. Worried that traditional trick-or-treating would take a backseat to the pandemic, Atkinson Candy Company started this event. Even now that things are somewhat returning to normal, the business is going to continue what has now become a tradition.
Luxury Farmhouse Living With A New Pool In Shelbyville, Texas
If you say that you bought the farm, some might offer their condolences. If you bought this farm, they might want to come and take a dip in your new saltwater pool. This is a recently remodeled farmhouse sitting on 16 acres near the Texas/Louisiana border in Shelbyville. There is also the option of buying an extra 30 acres to extend your farm if you would like.
DPS Issues CLEAR ALERT for Missing Huntington, Texas Woman
The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a CLEAR ALERT for Paula Capps of Huntington, Texas. Authorities believe Capps to either be in imminent danger and/or her disappearance is involuntary. The 59-year-old woman was last seen on Thursday, August 11 around 10:30 a.m. She was walking near the 1800...
Lufkin, Texas Cupcake Fans Rejoice As This Bakery Reopens
On Wednesday, August 10th, 2022 Angelic Cupcakes is bringing good cupcakes back to Deep East Texas. They have a new home inside the Angelina County Farmers Market. When you look up Angelic Cupcakes online the dreaded, red Permanently Closed line is added to the google search. They closed their storefront back in 2017, but never stopped making great cakes and cupcakes to order.
Texas Had 21 Teen Girls Go Missing In July Including 1 From Henderson
Jasmine Bryant from Henderso, Texas is one of the teenage girls that has been reported missing from the state of Texas in July 2022. She is one of 21 girls, aged 13 to 17 that were reported missing last month. To me, this seems like a pretty high number of...
Hideaway In This Log Home On Lake Sam Rayburn in Broaddus, Texas
If you have been dreaming of a log home on the lake, I've got just the thing for you to see. Looking at it, you would think this is just a log cabin and not a two-story home. I believe that adds to the charm and privacy of the home. If you would love something secluded, with lake access, and doesn't really give away what is inside, this would be a great option.
Get a $50 Gift Certificate to Casa Ole in Lufkin and Only Pay $25
Two things have become quite clear when it comes to our Seize The Deal offers. These deals feature huge discounts at extremely popular restaurants and businesses in Deep East Texas. These deals tend to sell out in just a few hours, sometimes in just a few minutes. When we offered...
Diboll, Texas Seniors Get A Police Escort To School [VIDEO]
School is back in session today for many East Texas students. The class of 2023 at Diboll ISD got an escort to school by the city police and fire department. The City of Diboll is showing its support for the students and going the extra mile to make sure their first day goes smoothly. Sirens blared as a line of vehicles made their way to the first day of classes.
Houston County, TX Couple Guilty In Murder For Hire Plot
We have an update to a story we told you about a few months ago.. A Grapeland, Texas couple according to federal officials, traveled up to Tyler to contract a hit man to kill someone. Instead of paying the hit man, they are going to be paying the price of time in federal prison soon.
Estate Sale Features This Red 65 El Camino In Center, Texas
As I was looking at pictures from upcoming estate sales in the area, I noticed a red 1965 El Camino. It is a head turner and a bit of a head scratcher at the same time. This is a second generation El Camino. They ran from 1964 -1967 and were based on the Chevrolet Chevelle platform. My uncle had a 1965 Red Chevelle, so this car really caught my eye.
Popular Lufkin Bakeshop Opening Brand New Location In Nacogdoches, Texas
We have a sneak peek of the newest bakery in Nacogdoches. The Grandough Baking Company staff have been spending their summer vacation working to open a new location. Grandough Bakery's only location, as of right now, is at 1705 Feagin Drive in Lufkin. Currently they are closed until Monday, August 8th for Summer Vacation.
Georgia-Pacific Donates $16K to Polk County Fire Departments
The East Texas Summer of 2022 has been abnormally hot and dry. That's bad news, especially for the area volunteer fire departments. There has been a significant spike in the number of brush fires and with limited resources—most volunteer fire departments are feeling the heat when it comes to keeping operations running smoothly during one of the driest seasons in the state’s history.
Lufkin Fire Dept, Texas Forest Service Battling Large Brush Fire
The Lufkin Fire Department along with firefighters from the Texas Forest Service are on the scene of a large fire located to the west of Southwood Drive, near the Hoshall Drive area. The blaze is estimated to be 9 acres in size. The Texas Forest Service Incident Viewer page has estimated that the fire is 15% contained.
Adorable East Texas First Day of School Photos from Years Ago
I don't remember much about my first days of classes back when I was in primary school. The bits and pieces I recall include the names of my teachers, Mrs. Beaver, Mrs. De La Cruz, and Mrs. Voigt. I remember a Big Chief red tablet, the smell of Elmer's paste, and the almost intoxicating smell of walking past the teacher's lounge -- that's where they kept the mimeograph machine.
The Sharon Shrine Circus Returns To Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas
The Sharon Shrine Circus will once again invade Deep East Texas with three big shows close to home. If you are ready for three rings of circus fun right in your backyard, they are ready to bring it. They will be in Nacogdoches at the Nacogdoches County Exposition and Civic...
Shop Local This Tax Free Weekend In Lufkin And Nacogdoches, Texas
In no time we will see buses running and school zone signs flashing in Deep East Texas. There are so many little things that have to be done quickly before school starts. Nacogdoches starts back to school on Monday, August 22nd, 2022 and Lufkin starts a bit earlier on Wednesday, August 10th, 2022. Some school districts across the state started back this week, but luckily we have a little time to take advantage of tax-free weekend before classes get underway.
CISC Lufkin Giving Out Extra Food To Clear Out Warehouse
The Christian Information and Service Center (CISC) in Lufkin is giving out extra food Thursday, August 4th, 2022 from 9 am - 11:30 am. They are cleaning out their warehouse and have more food than usual to give out. That is where you can help. They are asking for extra...
Eat, Drink, and Solve a Murder August 13 in Nacogdoches, Texas
I think I'm pretty good when it comes to deductive reasoning. If I see an issue, I can usually come up with an answer to the problem. But, for some reason, I've never been any good at watching mystery movies and coming up with a hypothesis on 'who done it' or figuring out what surprise twist is about to happen.
This Home Is A Masterpiece With An Unexpected Twist In Alto, Texas
I have shared new home builds in Alto from Petty Construction in the past, and they never disappoint. I always admire the quality and the personalization that goes into every home design they carry to fruition. The last time we looked at a home from Alto it was massive. We...
Tribute to George Strait, Carrie Underwood Comes to Lufkin, Texas
Fans of George Strait and Carrie Underwood are in for a real treat later this month as the Pines Theater in Lufkin will be hosting a 'Tribute to Country Superstars'. The concert will take place Saturday, August 27 at 7 p.m. and is one of many productions under the umbrella of the Angelina Arts Alliance.
