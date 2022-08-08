ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

Chick-O-Treat Is Back This Halloween In Lufkin, Texas

Halloween is always special when you have a local candy maker. During covid they started a drive-thru, trick-or-treat experience for local kids. Worried that traditional trick-or-treating would take a backseat to the pandemic, Atkinson Candy Company started this event. Even now that things are somewhat returning to normal, the business is going to continue what has now become a tradition.
LUFKIN, TX
Luxury Farmhouse Living With A New Pool In Shelbyville, Texas

If you say that you bought the farm, some might offer their condolences. If you bought this farm, they might want to come and take a dip in your new saltwater pool. This is a recently remodeled farmhouse sitting on 16 acres near the Texas/Louisiana border in Shelbyville. There is also the option of buying an extra 30 acres to extend your farm if you would like.
SHELBYVILLE, TX
Lufkin, Texas Cupcake Fans Rejoice As This Bakery Reopens

On Wednesday, August 10th, 2022 Angelic Cupcakes is bringing good cupcakes back to Deep East Texas. They have a new home inside the Angelina County Farmers Market. When you look up Angelic Cupcakes online the dreaded, red Permanently Closed line is added to the google search. They closed their storefront back in 2017, but never stopped making great cakes and cupcakes to order.
LUFKIN, TX
Hideaway In This Log Home On Lake Sam Rayburn in Broaddus, Texas

If you have been dreaming of a log home on the lake, I've got just the thing for you to see. Looking at it, you would think this is just a log cabin and not a two-story home. I believe that adds to the charm and privacy of the home. If you would love something secluded, with lake access, and doesn't really give away what is inside, this would be a great option.
BROADDUS, TX
Diboll, Texas Seniors Get A Police Escort To School [VIDEO]

School is back in session today for many East Texas students. The class of 2023 at Diboll ISD got an escort to school by the city police and fire department. The City of Diboll is showing its support for the students and going the extra mile to make sure their first day goes smoothly. Sirens blared as a line of vehicles made their way to the first day of classes.
DIBOLL, TX
Estate Sale Features This Red 65 El Camino In Center, Texas

As I was looking at pictures from upcoming estate sales in the area, I noticed a red 1965 El Camino. It is a head turner and a bit of a head scratcher at the same time. This is a second generation El Camino. They ran from 1964 -1967 and were based on the Chevrolet Chevelle platform. My uncle had a 1965 Red Chevelle, so this car really caught my eye.
CENTER, TX
Georgia-Pacific Donates $16K to Polk County Fire Departments

The East Texas Summer of 2022 has been abnormally hot and dry. That's bad news, especially for the area volunteer fire departments. There has been a significant spike in the number of brush fires and with limited resources—most volunteer fire departments are feeling the heat when it comes to keeping operations running smoothly during one of the driest seasons in the state’s history.
LIVINGSTON, TX
Adorable East Texas First Day of School Photos from Years Ago

I don't remember much about my first days of classes back when I was in primary school. The bits and pieces I recall include the names of my teachers, Mrs. Beaver, Mrs. De La Cruz, and Mrs. Voigt. I remember a Big Chief red tablet, the smell of Elmer's paste, and the almost intoxicating smell of walking past the teacher's lounge -- that's where they kept the mimeograph machine.
LUFKIN, TX
Shop Local This Tax Free Weekend In Lufkin And Nacogdoches, Texas

In no time we will see buses running and school zone signs flashing in Deep East Texas. There are so many little things that have to be done quickly before school starts. Nacogdoches starts back to school on Monday, August 22nd, 2022 and Lufkin starts a bit earlier on Wednesday, August 10th, 2022. Some school districts across the state started back this week, but luckily we have a little time to take advantage of tax-free weekend before classes get underway.
LUFKIN, TX
