ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

‘It was 55 years ago, babe’: Pete Rose under fire for reaction to question about statutory rape claims

By Gustaf Kilander
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SCIiq_0h9K8vfQ00

Former Philadelphia Phillies player Pete Rose has come under fire for his reaction to a question about statutory rape claims against him.

The all-time hits leader in Major League Baseball appeared on the field in Philadelphia on Sunday for the first time since he was banned for life from the sport in 1989.

Mr Rose, 81, was being celebrated alongside the rest of the team who win the World Series in 1980. He received a standing ovation at Citizens Bank Park, according to CNN.

The Philadelphia Phillies had planned to celebrate Mr Rose back in 2017 but backtracked after a woman came forward and claimed that he had sex with her when she was under the age of 16.

Alex Coffey of the Philadelphia Inquirer asked Mr Rose about the claims and if his being at the arena sent a bad message to women.

“No, I’m not here to talk about that,” Mr Rose said. “Sorry about that. It was 55 years ago, babe.”

When another reporter also asked about the allegations made in 2017, he said, “I’m going to tell you one more time. I’m here for the Philly fans. I’m here for my teammates, okay. I’m here for the Philly organization and who cares what happened 50 years ago? You weren’t even born. So, you shouldn’t be talking about it, because you weren’t born. If you don’t know a damn thing about it, don’t talk about it”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BzogN_0h9K8vfQ00

The allegations concerning the assault were included in a defamation lawsuit from Mr Rose against the lawyer who reviewed his background for Major League Baseball concerning him betting on the sport in the 1980s.

The suit against lawyer John Dowd was filed in 2017 for the claim that Mr Rose had sex with girls who were underage.

Legal filings reveal that Mr Rose acknowledged having had sex with the girl, but that he claimed to have done so in 1975, when she was 16 years old, at a time when he was playing for the Cincinnati Reds. After an agreement was reached, the lawsuit was dismissed. The age of consent in the state of Ohio is 16.

A lawyer for Mr Rose has argued that the woman’s allegations are unverified, according to CNN.

“Rose was made available after the ceremony. Someone, maybe an agent, said he had something to say to me, but he didn’t seem to know he was expected to say anything,” Ms Coffey wrote in The Inquirer. “He asked if he’d offended me, and said ‘will you forgive me if I sign 1,000 baseballs for you’ before saying ‘sorry.’”

“In planning the 1980 reunion, we consulted with Pete’s teammates about his inclusion,” the Philadelphia Phillies said in a statement in July. “Everyone wants Pete to be part of the festivities since there would be no trophy in 1980 without him. In addition, the club received permission from the Commissioner’s Office to invite Pete as a member of the championship team.”

Mr Rose was banned in 1989 after betting on Cincinnati Reds games when he was a player and a manager on the team and he has been made ineligible to enter the baseball hall of fame. He didn’t admit to the betting allegations until 2004.

He later told ESPN Radio that he bet that his team would win every game.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Former Coach on ‘The Voice’ Could Face Eight Years in Jail in Tax Fraud Case

Shakira, the international superstar who coached on The Voice for two seasons, faces eight years in prison and a hefty fine if she’s convicted of tax fraud. Shakira declined a settlement deal this week offered by prosecutors in Spain. And since her refusal, prosecutors said they would seek a punishment of eight years plus two months in prison and a fine of up to 24.5 million Euros. The charges were in an indictment turned into a judge outside of Barcelona. The indictments were made public, Friday.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Ohio Township, PA
HollywoodLife

M.A. Voepel: 5 Things To Know About ESPN Journalist Who Just Came Out As Transgender

M.A. Voepel came out as transgender in a tweet on Tuesday, August 9. The veteran journalist, who formerly went by his birth name Mechelle, shared the news in a tweet thread, announcing that he would be using he/him pronouns and that his byline would be changing to his initials. Additionally, he shared the new names that he would be responding to, including Voepel, MV, Michael, and Mike. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories of others’ journeys. We have our own, too. Part of mine is being transgender, and I’m transitioning to male,” he tweeted. Find out more about M.A. Voepel here!
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Independent

Longtime TV anchor Leslie Griffith dies at 66 from Lyme disease

Longtime US TV anchor Leslie Griffith has died at the age of 66 at her home in Mexico from the effects of Lyme disease.A family member told KTVU that Griffith, who died on 10 August in Lake Chapala, had developed the disease following a tick bite in Oregon in 2015. The Texas-born journalist began her career working as a reporter for the Associated Press and Denver Post. She moved into television when she joined KTVU in the Bay Area in 1986 as a weekend reporter and anchor.The Emmy Award winner went on to become the co-anchor of the station’s...
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Marshawn Lynch made shocking confession during DUI arrest

Marshawn Lynch’s arrest story is getting crazier by the day. New details of the NFL icon’s DUI arrest from Tuesday morning continue to surface, and this time around, it involves a shocking confession from the former five-time Pro Bowl running back. Lynch was arrested on the morning of Aug. 9 in Las Vegas for supposedly […] The post Marshawn Lynch made shocking confession during DUI arrest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The US Sun

Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Rose
Larry Brown Sports

Joey Gallo takes shot at New York City

Joey Gallo’s struggles playing in New York for the Yankees were well-documented, and it seems that he has enjoyed living in Los Angeles much more than New York. The Yankees traded Gallo to the Los Angeles Dodgers prior to the August 2 deadline for Double-A pitcher Clayton Beeter. Gallo...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

The Independent

789K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy