ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

‘By the age of 30’: Finance guru’s tweet turned into viral meme mocking life advice

By Meredith Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z08s1_0h9K8r8W00

By age 30, people should have whatever they want to have, regardless of society’s expectations of success . At least, that is what the internet is saying.

A self-made millionaire who retired at 35 years old sparked a debate about societal and career expectations when he offered some advice on the types of friends “you should have” when you turn 30.

It all started on 1 August when Steve Adcock, who goes by @SteveOnSpeed on Twitter, tweeted: “By age 30, you should have a group of friends that talk business, money, and fitness, not politics and pop culture.”

The tweet, although well-intended, was criticised for being yet another unsolicited opinion on what people should have achieved once they reach the milestone. Of course, there’s no playbook that lists the achievements millennials should have under their belt. Success looks different for everyone, and there’s no one way that life should look when you turn 30.

So, to no one’s surprise, Adcock’s tweet prompted thousands of replies from users joking about what you should actually have by age 30. Some examples included very relatable mentions of lower back pain, having 100 tabs open on your computer, and hoarding a large collection of tote bags.

However, the overwhelming sentiment maintained that no one should tell you how your life should look, or the friends you should have, when you turn 30. This sentiment was echoed in one tweet written by Douglas Boneparth: “By the age of 30, you should not care what anyone else thinks and do what makes you happy.”

In true viral meme format, a number of responses to Adcock’s tweet also referenced television shows and movies in pop culture, which was ironic considering his original tweet encouraged 30 year olds to ditch their friends who still enjoy discussing pop culture events.

One reference came from the character Charlotte Lucas in the 2005 film Pride & Prejudice , the movie’s resident spinster (she’s only 27, mind you). “By the age of 30 you should no longer be a burden to your parents with no money and no prospects,” they said.

Another user aptly pointed out: “By age 30, you should know that people who discuss money, business, and fitness can also discuss pop culture and politics. These topics are not mutually exclusive.”

Other responses were hilarious and perfectly absurd.

“By the age of 30 you should own, not rent, OWN a bouncy castle,” one person wrote. “This is a time when you should be building equity. The only way to beat inflation is with inflatables.”

“By age 30, you should have your zombie apocalypse team figured out,” another person said.

Perhaps the reason why Adcock’s tweet achieved such meme status is because millennials are tired of being told what to do, given the fact that their generation still owns only seven per cent of the nation’s wealth, compared to when baby boomers were their age. As many as 60 per cent of American millennials say that crippling student debt loans is part of the reason why they can’t afford buying a home.

Although, that hasn’t stopped boomers from claiming that 30-somethings aren’t able to save enough money to buy a home because of “Netflix subscriptions” and purchasing “fancy” coffees.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Woman says she applied to 76 jobs and received no responses to interview: ‘It’s all a scam’

A global pandemic saw one of the worst job markets in recent history, and just two years later there are still millions of job openings in the US. However, that didn’t seem like the case when one woman – who had been laid off from her job – sent out 76 job applications and received no request for an interview.Kayley, who goes by @kayleyalissa on TikTok, has struggled to find a job ever since she was laid off in May. In a TikTok video, which has more than 1.4m views, she explained that she has spent the last eight...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Millie Bobby Brown speaks out about ‘unhealthy’ relationship with TikToker Hunter Ecimovic

Millie Bobby Brown is speaking out about her past relationship with TikToker Hunter Ecimovic and how it was an “unhealthy situation”.During a recent interview with Allure, the 18-year-old actor recalled the end of her year-long romance with Ecimovic in January 2021 and how it coincided with her filming the fourth season of her hit Netflix show Stranger Things. “I felt very vulnerable,” she said. “Also, no one on the set knew I was going through this. So it was kind of nice to be able to just deal with that myself and no one else knew. Then it was...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Pride Prejudice#Guru#Millennials
The Independent

Longtime TV anchor Leslie Griffith dies at 66 from Lyme disease

Longtime US TV anchor Leslie Griffith has died at the age of 66 at her home in Mexico from the effects of Lyme disease.A family member told KTVU that Griffith, who died on 10 August in Lake Chapala, had developed the disease following a tick bite in Oregon in 2015. The Texas-born journalist began her career working as a reporter for the Associated Press and Denver Post. She moved into television when she joined KTVU in the Bay Area in 1986 as a weekend reporter and anchor.The Emmy Award winner went on to become the co-anchor of the station’s...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Independent

Legal expert Jeffrey Toobin is leaving CNN two years after Zoom scandal

Legal expert Jeffrey Toobin has announced he is leaving CNN, two years after his highly-publicised Zoom scandal.Toobin returned to the news network last summer after being placed on leave the previous October because he exposed himself on a Zoom call with colleagues at The New Yorker magazine.He was later fired by the magazine after spending more than 20 years on its staff and Toobin has said he did not realise his computer’s camera was still on during the incident.“Friends, I’ve decided that, after 20 years, I’m leaving CNN after my vacation,” Toobin wrote on Twitter on Friday.“Was great to spend...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

JK Rowling says ‘police are involved’ after receiving death threat following Salman Rushdie tweet

JK Rowling has told her fans that the police are involved after a tweet about Salman Rushdie prompted a death threat on Twitter. The controversial Harry Potter author had expressed sympathy for Rushdie after he was stabbed onstage on Friday at a literary event in New York.On Saturday, it was reported that Rushdie was on a ventilator, having been taken to hospital after the attack. You can follow the latest updates on the incident here.Following the attack, Rowling tweeted: “Horrifying news. Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok.”Shortly after posting the message, Rowling shared an image of...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

The Independent

789K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy