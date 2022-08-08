Brian Daboll's kids won't let him live down infamous Giants arrival video

Random people on the internet aren’t the only ones trolling Brian Daboll this year. His kids are too.

Daboll, after a nice run as the Buffalo Bills’ offensive coordinator, took the New York Giants head coaching job this offseason. His arrival marks what that Giants are hoping is the turning of a page after years of mediocrity, but it didn’t get off to the best of starts.

On January 31, the day of Daboll’s introductory press conference, the Giants released a video of the new head coach arriving at the team facility. It was an odd video from start to finish, with basically no sound other than shoes hitting the winter ground across 39 seconds as Daboll drives his truck up, puts it in park, gets out with a briefcase and walks into the facility.

The clip went viral, and Daboll, over half a year later, told “Boomer and Gio” on WFAN the story behind it.

“Let me just say, that wasn’t my idea. That question you asked me about things that are unexpected (that was one),” Daboll said. "So, grab a briefcase that has nothing in it, walk in, I’ve got it. I’ve got six kids at home, and four of them are older teenagers, in their 20s. You think people get on me, I mean I can’t live that one down with my kids."

Asked if the whole thing was staged, Daboll hesitated before relenting.

“We were working on that,” he admitted.

Internet film critics (and his children, apparently) think they should’ve worked a little harder.

