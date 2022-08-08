Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Ventas by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 80,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 10,390 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Ventas by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,099,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Ventas by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Summitry LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

