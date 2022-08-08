Read full article on original website
InvestorPlace
5 Investors Betting Big on Helbiz (HLBZ) Stock
Shares of Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) stock are in the red today but still up by about 180% in the past five trading days. The price appreciation for the micro-mobility company seemingly comes on no company-specific news, leading investors to rationalize that HLBZ may be the next big meme stock. Yesterday, Helbiz...
via.news
Devon Energy Stock Jump On Tuesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Devon Energy jumping 4.02% to $58.92 on Tuesday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE dropped 0.27% to $15,264.79, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat down trend trading session today.
Benzinga
Where Eversource Energy Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Eversource Energy ES stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
NASDAQ
Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 12,493.93 down -150.53 points
Tuesday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 12,493.93. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 5.12 billion. Declining stocks led advancers by 2.37 to 1 ratio. There were 1430 advancers and 3382 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 20 stocks reached a 52 week high and 64 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.
NASDAQ
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Shell, Seaboard and Honeywell International
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/11/22, Shell plc (Symbol: SHEL), Seaboard Corp. (Symbol: SEB), and Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Shell plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 9/19/22, Seaboard Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.25 on 8/22/22, and Honeywell International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.98 on 9/2/22. As a percentage of SHEL's recent stock price of $53.18, this dividend works out to approximately 0.94%, so look for shares of Shell plc to trade 0.94% lower — all else being equal — when SHEL shares open for trading on 8/11/22. Similarly, investors should look for SEB to open 0.06% lower in price and for HON to open 0.51% lower, all else being equal.
tipranks.com
Jim Cramer Says Buy Stocks With Exposure to Lower Fuel Prices; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like
Let’s talk about fuel, specifically, let’s talk about petrofuels. Prices spiked to more than $120 per barrel in June, but are down to approximately $90 per barrel now. Slowing demand from both industry and retail consumers, likely due to the technical recession of 1H22, is putting downward pressure on prices. You’re likely familiar with at least one immediate effect, the 80-cent drop in gasoline prices over the past 6 weeks. These and other effects are starting to ripple through the economy.
Friday Is Your Last Chance To Buy AdvanSix Before The Dividend Payout
Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from AdvanSix ASIX. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 14.5 per share. On Monday, AdvanSix will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 14.5 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Arlington Asset Investment: Q2 Earnings Insights
Arlington Asset Inv AAIC reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 06:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Arlington Asset Inv missed estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.07. Revenue was down $561 thousand from...
Benzinga
Reinsurance Group: Dividend Insights
Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Reinsurance Group RGA. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 80 per share. On Monday, Reinsurance Group will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 80 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Verona Pharma VRNA stock moved upwards by 35.8% to $9.44 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 32.8 million shares, making up 35311.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $569.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
americanbankingnews.com
Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $728,000 Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Ventas by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 80,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 10,390 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Ventas by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,099,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Ventas by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Summitry LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
americanbankingnews.com
Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 78.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.
Confluent Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital
Benzinga Pro data, Confluent CFLT reported Q2 sales of $139.41 million. The company posted a loss of $117.63 million. Confluent collected $126.14 million in revenue during Q1, but reported earnings showed a $112.99 million loss. What Is ROIC?. Earnings data without context is not clear and can difficult to base...
NASDAQ
Is BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ:BNTX) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?
Most readers would already be aware that BioNTech's (NASDAQ:BNTX) stock increased significantly by 17% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study BioNTech's ROE in this article.
biztoc.com
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF: The Best Offense Is Defense
Summary With a 30-day SEC yield of only 2.89%, Vanguard's High Dividend Yield ETF doesn't offer what many investors would consider to be a "high dividend yield". However, the fund's "value" oriented portfolio is well positioned for today's volatile and uncertain market and has outperformed the S&P 500 by 8% over the past year. That proves the old football saying that sometimes "the best offense is a great defense". Today, I'll take a closer look at the VYM ETF and see if it makes sense for an allocation within your portfolio.
CoinDesk
CleanSpark Raises Year-End Hashrate Guidance, Sets 2023 Outlook
CleanSpark (CLSK) – reporting results for its fiscal third quarter – said it will sell its energy business assets in order to focus completely on bitcoin (BTC) mining. CleanSpark got its start in 2014 providing energy products to homes and businesses. It entered bitcoin mining in 2020, according to the company website. Today, more than 90% of revenue comes from bitcoin mining, CEO Zach Bradford said during Tuesday's earnings conference call.
Cohen & Steers: Dividend Insights
Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Cohen & Steers CNS. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 55 per share. On Friday, Cohen & Steers will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 55 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Franklin Duration Income: Dividend Insights
Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Franklin Duration Income FTF. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 6.13 per share. On Friday, Franklin Duration Income will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 6.13 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
via.news
Perion Network Ltd And 7 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Perion Network Ltd (PERI), Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT), CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
NASDAQ
Energy Sector Update for 08/10/2022: TDW, DO, XLE, USO, UNG
Energy stocks were advancing pre-bell Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was climbing by 0.4% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.02% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.6% lower. Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by 0.01% at...
