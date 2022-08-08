Liberty ‘moo-ves’ toward first day of school
Liberty, Mo. — The Liberty Public Schools district had a surprise at Liberty North High School.
A calf showed up for classes, apparently not realizing school doesn’t begin until Aug. 24 .
The district said the grounds crew “had no beef” with the calf and was able to corral it easily. A picture showed an employee with the calf on a leash.
The animal was returned to its owner.
A spokesperson for the school district said during the animal’s visit, they were able to discover the calf’s favorite subject in school is “cowculus.”
