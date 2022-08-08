ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#PValley: Megan Thee Stallion Morphs Into Tina Snow For P-Poppingly Prolific Performance At The Pynk, Sparks Hottie Hysteria

By alexbossip
Bossip
Bossip
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nLmxe_0h9K8BVM00

Tina Snow!

Her Royal Hottieness Megan Thee Stallion made her long-awaited appearance on ‘P-Valley‘ with a Pynk-rocking performance that sent thee hotties (and everyone else) into a TIZZY.

Dripped out in white fur (a nod to Pimp C) and diamonds, Meg stole the show as her alter ego Tina Snow who commanded the stage alongside Lil Big Murda during their performance of “Get It On The Floor”—an original strip club anthem she wrote for the show.

In the chaotic episode titled ‘Snow,’ Murda surprises Uncle Clifford by bringing Tina Snow to the grand re-reee-eeee-opening of the Pynk after multiple setbacks.

Naturally, Uncle Clifford shuts down Tina Snow flirting with Lil Murda in a hilarious moment that showed how protective she is over her rapper boo.

“To have Tina Snow and Lil’ Murda both on the Pynk’s stage was truly a dream come true,” said Showrunner/Creator Katori Hall in an interview with EW.

“As soon as season 2 was greenlit, I started writing a role for a famous female rapper who was working with DJ Neva Scared and wanted a feature on her new song of a new upcoming southern rapper,” said Hall, adding, “I was praying that Megan was gonna be able to step into that role… what’s most beautiful is how humble and hard-working she is. She came in uber prepared for her scenes and the performance so, of course, this queen slayed. I was just in awe of her.”

Did Tina Snow’s performance live up to the hype? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over Meg’s guest appearance on the flip.

