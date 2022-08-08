ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Fighters Are Becoming Battle-Hardened, and Dying, in Ukraine

At the outset of the war in Ukraine, foreign fighters flooded into the conflict by the thousands. Many were wannabe soldiers with no combat or military experience, while others were hardened veterans of U.S. wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. But both of these camps encountered vicious fighting like they’d never seen before.
Russia Needs More Commercial Drone Pilots For Its War in Ukraine

A drone enthusiast in Russia is organizing “Dronnitsa," a gathering that, according to a Telegram post about the event, aims to bring together drone operators from across the country and formalize a combat training system for commercial drone pilots to help Russia’s war in Ukraine. “In this sense,...
Surreal Photos From the Taliban’s First Year Back in Power

VICE World News marks the first anniversary of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, from the devastating consequences that ensued to the millions of lives that were transformed. It’s been one year since the Taliban reclaimed power in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of US troops and the fall of the Western-backed...
The Taliban Vowed to End Afghanistan's Heroin Trade. What Happened Next?

Just days after retaking control of Afghanistan last August, Taliban leaders vowed they would eradicate opium cultivation, prompting mixed feelings in the West. Even though the Taliban successfully eradicated poppy cultivation in 2000 and 2001 during their last period in power, some observers expressed doubt that the new regime would stifle an industry that’s so lucrative.
‘It Could Be Anything’: Experts Tell Us What Kind of Nuclear Secrets Trump Could Steal

When the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago in search of sensitive documents Monday, it was looking for classified information related to nuclear weapons, a source familiar with the investigation told the Washington Post. Trump denied the allegation on Truth Social, calling it a hoax and comparing it to accusations of Russian meddling in the 2016 election. The problem is, because of the way nuclear secrecy works in the U.S., it’s possible Trump took something without realizing it was classified. Presidents have done similar things before with regards to nuclear secrets.
What It Was Like to Witness Kabul's Fall to the Taliban

Few have seen as much as Andrew Quilty. The Sydney-born photographer and journalist spent almost a decade in Afghanistan, between 2013 and 2021, documenting life in a country permeated by war. Based out of Kabul, Quilty travelled back and forth between the nation’s provinces for nine years, documenting the country and its people, who have been ravaged by the ongoing struggle between the Taliban and the United States and its allies for 20 years.
‘It's a Miracle’: North Korea Says It Doesn’t Have COVID Anymore

North Korea claims it is free of COVID, with an incredibly low death toll of just 74 people. The hermit kingdom is ruled by dictator Kim Jong Un, who told a conference of officials on Wednesday that the death toll was an “unprecedented miracle in the history of the world health community,” and called for all COVID-related restrictions to be lifted.
