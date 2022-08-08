ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska looks to expand international ag relations

KEARNEY, Neb. — Nebraska is breaking beef export records but producers have concerns, everything from drought, to the supply chain. However, international trade has also become increasingly important for farmers here in the Cornhusker State. In 2019, Gov. Pete Ricketts led a trade mission to southeast Asia, including Vietnam....
Regents approve project to address rural health care workforce shortage

LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Nebraska Board of Regents on Thursday approved the program statement and construction budget for Phase II of the UNK-UNMC Rural Health Education Building on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. Construction of the $85 million facility is expected to begin in September...
Two Rivers: Understanding and preventing the rabies virus

KEARNEY, Neb. — A fatal but preventable disease, there have been nine cases of rabies in animals so far this year in Nebraska. Dr. Von Lutz with the Two Rivers Public Health Department has more on the viral disease and what to do if you're exposed. What is rabies?
Blood accepts, Pillen declines invite to NTV Gubernatorial Debate

AXTELL, Neb. — A debate between the two leading candidates to be Nebraska's next governor is not looking likely after NTV reached out to both campaigns. On Wednesday, NTV's Assistant News Director Chris Wagner touched base with both candidates in the hopes of putting together a televised debate prior to the November general election.
