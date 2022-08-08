Read full article on original website
Nebraska looks to expand international ag relations
KEARNEY, Neb. — Nebraska is breaking beef export records but producers have concerns, everything from drought, to the supply chain. However, international trade has also become increasingly important for farmers here in the Cornhusker State. In 2019, Gov. Pete Ricketts led a trade mission to southeast Asia, including Vietnam....
Regents approve project to address rural health care workforce shortage
LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Nebraska Board of Regents on Thursday approved the program statement and construction budget for Phase II of the UNK-UNMC Rural Health Education Building on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. Construction of the $85 million facility is expected to begin in September...
Two Rivers: Understanding and preventing the rabies virus
KEARNEY, Neb. — A fatal but preventable disease, there have been nine cases of rabies in animals so far this year in Nebraska. Dr. Von Lutz with the Two Rivers Public Health Department has more on the viral disease and what to do if you're exposed. What is rabies?
America's Farmers Grow Communities program to direct funds to nonprofits, schools
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Bayer Fund's America's Farmers Grow Communities program is once again teaming up with Nebraska farmers to fund the organizations that keep communities thriving. From August 1 to November 1, eligible farmers can enroll for the chance to direct a $5,000 donation to a local eligible...
Blood accepts, Pillen declines invite to NTV Gubernatorial Debate
AXTELL, Neb. — A debate between the two leading candidates to be Nebraska's next governor is not looking likely after NTV reached out to both campaigns. On Wednesday, NTV's Assistant News Director Chris Wagner touched base with both candidates in the hopes of putting together a televised debate prior to the November general election.
