Dolphins-Bucs Halftime Observations
Checking out the key moments from the first half of the Miami Dolphins preseason opener against Tampa Bay
Eye-Catching Rookie Trio Highlights Bills Win
The Buffalo Bills have a trio of offensive rookies to thank for playing a huge part in their 27-24 win against the Indianapolis Colts.
Seahawks Highlights: Drew Lock finds Dareke Young for a touchdown
Drew Lock’s first drive in a Seahawks uniform was a success. Lock went 3/5 for 55 yards, one score and a 137.5 passer rating. He finished the drive with a quick read in the red zone for a touchdown. Watch Lock find rookie receiver Dareke Young for six. The...
8 notable quotes from Dan Lanning following Ducks’ first scrimmage of the fall
A couple of days ago, the Oregon Ducks strapped on full pads for the first time this fall and got after it on the practice field. On Saturday, they had their first scrimmage of the season, playing inside Autzen Stadium and working on some real competition in a semi-game-like setting. The offense sent against the defense, the 1’s went against the 2’s, and players at every level of the depth chart got a chance to prove what they can do and tried to make an impression on the coaching staff who is evaluating every bit of practice before the season rolls...
Passing Game Draws Most of Praise After Scrimmage
Quarterback accuracy, continued improvement of wide receivers get most headlines.
