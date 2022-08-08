ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Western & Southern Open Kids Day returns after three-year hiatus

CINCINNATI — The Western and Southern Open once again welcomed the world's greatest tennis back to the Linder family tennis center in Mason. For the first time since 2019, the tournament opened with the drills and thrills of KIDS Day. Maki’Lah Lucas and hundreds of other area youngsters got...
MASON, OH
WLWT 5

UC hosting movie night at Nippert Stadium Sunday

CINCINNATI — Grab your popcorn, Bearcat fans!. The University of Cincinnati is hosting a movie night at Nippert Stadium this weekend. The school is showing the 1994 classic Little Giants. Admission is free. Parking is available at Woodside Garage for $5. There will be concessions available for purchase starting...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati weather: Weekend ends with scattered storms

CINCINNATI — Soak in the great weekend weather while we have it this evening and tonight. Temperatures will be around the upper-70s this evening and then slowly fall into the 60s later tonight. While clouds will be on the rise, we'll stay mostly dry most of the night. A...
CINCINNATI, OH
AdWeek

Mollie Lair Leaving WLWT After Five Years

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Weekend anchor Mollie Lair is leaving Cincinnati NBC affiliate WLWT after five years. “This role has defined much of my life since...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Archives: 58 years ago, The Beatles invaded Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — In late August 1964, The Beatles invaded Cincinnati. Playing a sold-out show at the Cincinnati Gardens, The Fab Four was greeted by thousands of teenagers on Aug. 28, 1964. Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr were welcomed to the Queen City with hand-made signs,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Northern Kentucky man claims winning Mega Millions lottery ticket

ERLANGER, Ky. — A northern Kentucky man (who wishes to remain anonymous) has stepped forward with the winning $1,000,000 Mega Millions ticket from last Friday's drawing, lottery officials announced Thursday. Officials said the winner came to the Kentucky Lottery headquarters earlier this week with ticket after taking it to...
ERLANGER, KY
WLWT 5

CPD searching for missing runaway juvenile

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is trying to locate a runaway juvenile after she missed her shift at work. According to officials, Danae Howard left home saying she was going to work, but did not show up for work. There was no argument or altercation that would have caused Howard to run away.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

'Harry Potter'-themed pop up bar opens in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Calling all wizards!. You can experience all the magic and excitement of the wizarding world at a new "Harry Potter"-themed speakeasy bar in Over-the-Rhine. Pennifold's Pub is a wizarding world-inspired speakeasy located just behind Findlay Market in the back of Cosmic Gorilla, just follow the quidditch tryout posters.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Teen injured by falling tree returns home from hospital

CINCINNATI — A 13-year-old boy who was injured after a tree fell on him during a birthday party is home recovering. Luke Cirivello’s parents said he was playing on obstacle course at friend’s birthday party, when a tree fell on top of him. Luke suffered a small...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

A crash is blocking two lanes on I-71 in Avondale

CINCINNATI — The two left lanes are blocked on southbound I-71 in Avondale, due to a crash Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Police reported the crash near the William Howard Taft Road exit at 4:16 p.m. Delays are...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crews close a state route in Withamsville following a watermain break

WITHAMSVILLE, Ohio — Crews are on scene of a watermain break in Withamsville, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Police have closed State Route 125 after a watermain break was reported just east of Merwin 10 Mile Road. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able...
UNION, OH
WLWT 5

Second Sunday on Main Street Festival returns to Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — Second Sunday on Main is returning to Over-the-Rhine this Sunday for its 18th year. The neighborhood street festival is free and will include vibrant arts and music programming, a diverse and eclectic vendor market, and a biergarten lounge. Cincinnati Music Accelerator is bringing their mobile stage trailers,...
CINCINNATI, OH

