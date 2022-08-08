Read full article on original website
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
WLWT 5
Western & Southern Open Kids Day returns after three-year hiatus
CINCINNATI — The Western and Southern Open once again welcomed the world's greatest tennis back to the Linder family tennis center in Mason. For the first time since 2019, the tournament opened with the drills and thrills of KIDS Day. Maki’Lah Lucas and hundreds of other area youngsters got...
WLWT 5
UC hosting movie night at Nippert Stadium Sunday
CINCINNATI — Grab your popcorn, Bearcat fans!. The University of Cincinnati is hosting a movie night at Nippert Stadium this weekend. The school is showing the 1994 classic Little Giants. Admission is free. Parking is available at Woodside Garage for $5. There will be concessions available for purchase starting...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati weather: Weekend ends with scattered storms
CINCINNATI — Soak in the great weekend weather while we have it this evening and tonight. Temperatures will be around the upper-70s this evening and then slowly fall into the 60s later tonight. While clouds will be on the rise, we'll stay mostly dry most of the night. A...
AdWeek
Mollie Lair Leaving WLWT After Five Years
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Weekend anchor Mollie Lair is leaving Cincinnati NBC affiliate WLWT after five years. “This role has defined much of my life since...
WLWT 5
Archives: 58 years ago, The Beatles invaded Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — In late August 1964, The Beatles invaded Cincinnati. Playing a sold-out show at the Cincinnati Gardens, The Fab Four was greeted by thousands of teenagers on Aug. 28, 1964. Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr were welcomed to the Queen City with hand-made signs,...
WLWT 5
Weekend weather planner: A cool and comfortable start before rain returns
CINCINNATI — This is the last weekend of summer for many families headed back to school next week. If you are trying to fit in all the summer fun still left on the list this weekend, the weather will cooperate. Starting out with almost a chilly feel as the...
WLWT 5
Northern Kentucky man claims winning Mega Millions lottery ticket
ERLANGER, Ky. — A northern Kentucky man (who wishes to remain anonymous) has stepped forward with the winning $1,000,000 Mega Millions ticket from last Friday's drawing, lottery officials announced Thursday. Officials said the winner came to the Kentucky Lottery headquarters earlier this week with ticket after taking it to...
WLWT 5
Wright State University announces partnership with Amazon; employees to receive free tuition
DAYTON, Ohio — Wright State University announced a new partnership with retailer Amazon Thursday. The university was chosen as a partner for the Amazon Career Choice Program, which will allow new employees to advance their skills and learning opportunities. Under the program, Amazon will pay the tuition of full...
WLWT 5
CPD searching for missing runaway juvenile
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is trying to locate a runaway juvenile after she missed her shift at work. According to officials, Danae Howard left home saying she was going to work, but did not show up for work. There was no argument or altercation that would have caused Howard to run away.
WLWT 5
Frisch's to celebrate 75th anniversary with a classic car hop festival and Joey Chestnut
CINCINNATI — Grab your skates and appetite!. Frisch's is celebrating its 75th anniversary with a classic cat hop and family festival on Saturday. Party-goers will be able to enjoy free Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs, a sampling of the restaurants new hand-breaded chicken tenders, classic floats and more!. The Cincy...
WLWT 5
'Harry Potter'-themed pop up bar opens in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Calling all wizards!. You can experience all the magic and excitement of the wizarding world at a new "Harry Potter"-themed speakeasy bar in Over-the-Rhine. Pennifold's Pub is a wizarding world-inspired speakeasy located just behind Findlay Market in the back of Cosmic Gorilla, just follow the quidditch tryout posters.
WLWT 5
Free Cincinnati community fridge getting the boot after 2-year partnership
CINCINNATI — A two-year partnership is now coming to an end, leaving many searching for answers. The Fridge Cincy teamed up with Wave Pool to provide free food to those in Camp Washington. As of Aug. 5, the Fridge team was notified its sponsorship with the organization would be...
WLWT 5
Teen injured by falling tree returns home from hospital
CINCINNATI — A 13-year-old boy who was injured after a tree fell on him during a birthday party is home recovering. Luke Cirivello’s parents said he was playing on obstacle course at friend’s birthday party, when a tree fell on top of him. Luke suffered a small...
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking two lanes on I-71 in Avondale
CINCINNATI — The two left lanes are blocked on southbound I-71 in Avondale, due to a crash Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Police reported the crash near the William Howard Taft Road exit at 4:16 p.m. Delays are...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police issue weekend parking restrictions in Over-the-Rhine through end of year
CINCINNATI — City leaders announced new temporary parking and sidewalk changes in Over-the Rhine starting this weekend. Cincinnati police have begun hanging parking restriction signs along Main Street in Over-the-Rhine. The restrictions will be enforced on Fridays and Saturdays through the end of the year. The signs read: "No...
WLWT 5
Two right lanes blocked at Combs-Hehl Bridge in Ft. Thomas due to accident
Fort Thomas — The accident on I-273 East at Combs-Hehl Bridge has been cleared. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The accident was reported by police at 5:21 p.m. on Thursday. Traffic is backed up to the Three Mile Road/Exit 76.
WLWT 5
Crews close a state route in Withamsville following a watermain break
WITHAMSVILLE, Ohio — Crews are on scene of a watermain break in Withamsville, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Police have closed State Route 125 after a watermain break was reported just east of Merwin 10 Mile Road. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able...
WLWT 5
Second Sunday on Main Street Festival returns to Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Second Sunday on Main is returning to Over-the-Rhine this Sunday for its 18th year. The neighborhood street festival is free and will include vibrant arts and music programming, a diverse and eclectic vendor market, and a biergarten lounge. Cincinnati Music Accelerator is bringing their mobile stage trailers,...
WLWT 5
Police responding to motorcycle crash with injuries on Reading Road in Roselawn
CINCINNATI — First responders are on scene of a motorcycle crash on Reading Road in Roselawn, Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Police reported the crash at the intersection of Reading Rd. and Losantiville Avenue at 3:34 p.m. Police...
WLWT 5
'A lot of people could have died': 2 men arrested for mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — A camera captured the split seconds, in sound and video when a normal night of revelry on Main Street in Cincinnati's Over-the-Rhine neighborhood erupted into chaos. Hamilton Co. Prosecutor Joe Deters played the video, featuring approx. 12 seconds of gunfire, during a news conference Thursday afternoon. Cincinnati...
