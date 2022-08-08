Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. ShenoyBatavia, IL
Back 2 School Picnic scheduled for 8/13Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Movie Night in the Village Commons on 8/10Adrian HolmanNew Lenox, IL
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
Family Fun Fair scheduled for 8/5Adrian HolmanManhattan, IL
Related
WSPY NEWS
Sixteen-year-old charged in stabbing in Sandwich
A sixteen-year-old boy from Bristol is facing charges after a stabbing at a park in Sandwich Friday night. Sandwich Police Chief Jim Bianchi says it happened in Patriots Park in the Sandhurst subdivision. Paramedics were called to the scene just after 7 Friday night. Bianchi says a group of juveniles...
CBS News
Police investigation: Downers Grove teen dies from fall at parking garage in Elmhurst
ELMHURST, Ill. (CBS) – Police are investigating the death of a Downers Grove teen who fell at a parking garage in Elmhurst Saturday morning. Elmhurst Police and Fire Departments responded to the rear ally boarding the parking garage, located at 135 N. Addison Ave, for an unresponsive male. The...
Man inside moving car steals woman’s purse outside Party City in Niles: police
NILES, Ill. — A 64-year-old woman had her purse stolen by a man inside a moving vehicle outside a Party City store in Niles. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the Village Crossing shopping center, located at 5651 W. Touhy Ave. According to police, the woman had exited Party City when a silver […]
959theriver.com
Joliet Officer Discharges Gun In Pursuit Of Suspect
On August 10, 2022, at 8:02 p.m, Joliet Police Officers on patrol observed two males behind a gas station in the 700 block of East Cass Street. One of the suspects fled on foot as Officers approached. Officers ran after the suspect and then observed that he was holding a handgun. The suspect ignored numerous commands from Officers to stop and to drop the handgun. Officers pursued the suspect to the 600 block of Jerome Street at which time the suspect turned back towards an Officer while still armed with the handgun. The pursuing Officer discharged their weapon, missing the suspect. The suspect then dropped their weapon and was taken into custody. The suspect’s weapon was recovered at the scene.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
Joliet police officer opens fire during arrest of armed juvenile
JOLIET, Ill. - A Joliet police officer opened fire while taking an armed teen into custody Wednesday night in the southwest suburb. Police officers saw two people behind a gas station around 8 p.m. in the 700 block of East Cass Street. As officers approached, a 17-year-old boy ran away leading to a foot pursuit.
La Grange Park police looking for two suspects connected to convenience store smash-and-grab
LA GRANGE PARK, Ill. — Police are looking for a pair of suspects connected to a burglary that took place early Friday morning in the western suburbs. According to La Grange Park police, the burglary took place around 3:45 a.m. at Cork Keg & Spirits on East 31st Street. Two suspects smashed one of the […]
Aurora man charged with attempted murder after trying to hit Kane Co. officer with his car
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Just-released police dashcam video of a high-speed chase in the western suburbs.A car speeds and narrowly misses a Kane County sheriff's deputy. Police said the driver intentionally tried to hit the officer, who was outside his squad car trying to put down spike strips.Deputies eventually forced the speeding car off the road and arrested the driver. The 22-year-old Aurora man is now charged with attempted murder.
959theriver.com
Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Bolingbrook
On August 10th, 2022 at approximately 1:15 PM, Bolingbrook Police responded to the area of Remington Blvd and Dalton Lane for a reported traffic crash involving a motorcycle and a semi tractor-trailer. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was later pronounced deceased. At this time, identification of the motorcycle driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Remington Blvd was closed in both directions between 1401 Remington (Dalton Ln) and 1455 Remington, while the Bolingbrook Police Department Traffic Unit investigates the crash for several hours yesterday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox32chicago.com
Man charged with attempted murder after leading police on high-speed chase in Aurora
AURORA, Ill. - An Aurora man is facing a slew of charges after leading police on a high-speed chase Friday morning across the western suburb. Around 1:30 a.m., police spotted a 2009 Honda Civic being driven by 22-year-old Pedro Vilchis traveling over 90 mph in a 45 mph zone southbound on Orchard Road just north of Prairie Street, officials said.
WSPY NEWS
Montgomery man convicted of murder in crash that killed Aurora man
A Montgomery man has been convicted by a Kane County jury of first degree murder. Prosecutors say that 32-year-old Chuckie E. Chatman, of Montgomery, began the chain of events that led to the death of 40-year-old Ernest Hardy, of Aurora, in a crash in October of 2020. The Kane County...
starvedrock.media
UPDATE: 3:30PM Saturday: Three die in interstate accidents Friday
Two men, one a non-U.S resident, died in a multi vehicle collision on I-80 near Morris Friday. State Police say a westbound Toyota Corolla driven by a 33-year old Elgin man struck the rear of a semi. The car crossed the median into the eastbound lanes and was struck by a semi. That semi rolled across the center median and into the path of another westbound semi.
Fire at St. Charles residence causes nearly $150K worth of damage
ST. CHARLES, Ill. - A fire erupted in a residence in St. Charles Friday night, causing about $150,000 worth of damage. The fire occurred at 4 Highgate Ct. At about 11 p.m., the St. Charles Fire Department responded to a report of a fire in an unoccupied residence, officials said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cwbchicago.com
Man mugged at least 3 elderly women outside Portage Park grocery store, but the store manager refused to help police, prosecutors say
Prosecutors have charged a Chicago man with robbing three women, the youngest being 75-years-old, outside a Portage Park grocery store since late July. Incredibly, prosecutors said, the store manager took pictures of the robber after the first incident, but they refused to help police with the investigation. Oswaldo Garza, 44,...
fox32chicago.com
Tinley Park man accused of crashing into Illinois State Police trooper on I-355
LEMONT, Ill. - An Illinois State Police trooper was struck while conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 355 in Lemont Thursday. At about 2:20 p.m., an Illinois State Police District 15 Trooper was stationary on I-355 northbound near the Boughton Road Exit. The trooper had the emergency lights activated on...
Off-duty Will County sheriff deputy accused of trespassing at Mokena Catholic school, as trial gets underway
Edward Goewey, while off-duty as a Will County sheriff’s deputy, is accused of going without permission to the second floor classroom area of St. Mary’s Catholic School in Mokena last year.
fox32chicago.com
Mom of Chicago girl shot in head during driver's ed exam speaks out
CHICAGO - We are learning more about a student driver grazed by a bullet Thursday night in Roseland. Her mom says the 17-year-old was doing a three-point turn with her instructor at Normal Avenue and 113th Street when she heard gunfire. The teen is a student at EPIC Academy, but...
2 killed in 5-vehicle crash on I-80 in Morris, Illinois State Police say
State police diverted traffic off the interstate, which was closed for an extended period of time while officials investigated.
wjol.com
Guilty Verdict For Off-Duty Will County Sheriff’s Deputy
Will County Sheriff's Deputy Ed Goewey with his wife outside the Will County Courthouse. The trial of an off-duty Will County Sheriff’s deputy has concluded with a guilty verdict. Ed Goewey was found guilty of disorderly conduct following a December 3rd, 2021 incident. The off-duty sheriff arrived at his daughter’s school following a threat of violence by another student. That student was still in a classroom and was not removed. Staff from St. Mary’s Catholic School in Mokena testified they felt threatened by his presence at the school.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago girl struck by gunfire while taking driver's ed behind-the-wheel course
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old girl was shot and injured during driver’s ed in the city’s Roseland neighborhood Thursday. The teen’s mom spoke with FOX 32 and said her daughter was taking her last driving exam when gunshots rang out around noon. "She was just still in shock,...
fox32chicago.com
Suburban man found guilty of killing his wife after learning she was involved with another man
GENEVA, Ill. - A 55-year-old man was found guilty of killing his wife in 2014 after learning she was involved with another man. Shadwick R. King, formerly of Geneva, was found guilty of first-degree murder for killing his 32-year-old wife, Kathleen King, in July 2014. According to prosecutors, shortly after...
Comments / 0