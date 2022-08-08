ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

WSPY NEWS

Sixteen-year-old charged in stabbing in Sandwich

A sixteen-year-old boy from Bristol is facing charges after a stabbing at a park in Sandwich Friday night. Sandwich Police Chief Jim Bianchi says it happened in Patriots Park in the Sandhurst subdivision. Paramedics were called to the scene just after 7 Friday night. Bianchi says a group of juveniles...
SANDWICH, IL
959theriver.com

Joliet Officer Discharges Gun In Pursuit Of Suspect

On August 10, 2022, at 8:02 p.m, Joliet Police Officers on patrol observed two males behind a gas station in the 700 block of East Cass Street. One of the suspects fled on foot as Officers approached. Officers ran after the suspect and then observed that he was holding a handgun. The suspect ignored numerous commands from Officers to stop and to drop the handgun. Officers pursued the suspect to the 600 block of Jerome Street at which time the suspect turned back towards an Officer while still armed with the handgun. The pursuing Officer discharged their weapon, missing the suspect. The suspect then dropped their weapon and was taken into custody. The suspect’s weapon was recovered at the scene.
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

Joliet police officer opens fire during arrest of armed juvenile

JOLIET, Ill. - A Joliet police officer opened fire while taking an armed teen into custody Wednesday night in the southwest suburb. Police officers saw two people behind a gas station around 8 p.m. in the 700 block of East Cass Street. As officers approached, a 17-year-old boy ran away leading to a foot pursuit.
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

Aurora man charged with attempted murder after trying to hit Kane Co. officer with his car

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Just-released police dashcam video of a high-speed chase in the western suburbs.A car speeds and narrowly misses a Kane County sheriff's deputy. Police said the driver intentionally tried to hit the officer, who was outside his squad car trying to put down spike strips.Deputies eventually forced the speeding car off the road and arrested the driver. The 22-year-old Aurora man is now charged with attempted murder.
959theriver.com

Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Bolingbrook

On August 10th, 2022 at approximately 1:15 PM, Bolingbrook Police responded to the area of Remington Blvd and Dalton Lane for a reported traffic crash involving a motorcycle and a semi tractor-trailer. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was later pronounced deceased. At this time, identification of the motorcycle driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Remington Blvd was closed in both directions between 1401 Remington (Dalton Ln) and 1455 Remington, while the Bolingbrook Police Department Traffic Unit investigates the crash for several hours yesterday.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man charged with attempted murder after leading police on high-speed chase in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. - An Aurora man is facing a slew of charges after leading police on a high-speed chase Friday morning across the western suburb. Around 1:30 a.m., police spotted a 2009 Honda Civic being driven by 22-year-old Pedro Vilchis traveling over 90 mph in a 45 mph zone southbound on Orchard Road just north of Prairie Street, officials said.
WSPY NEWS

Montgomery man convicted of murder in crash that killed Aurora man

A Montgomery man has been convicted by a Kane County jury of first degree murder. Prosecutors say that 32-year-old Chuckie E. Chatman, of Montgomery, began the chain of events that led to the death of 40-year-old Ernest Hardy, of Aurora, in a crash in October of 2020. The Kane County...
starvedrock.media

UPDATE: 3:30PM Saturday: Three die in interstate accidents Friday

Two men, one a non-U.S resident, died in a multi vehicle collision on I-80 near Morris Friday. State Police say a westbound Toyota Corolla driven by a 33-year old Elgin man struck the rear of a semi. The car crossed the median into the eastbound lanes and was struck by a semi. That semi rolled across the center median and into the path of another westbound semi.
ELGIN, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man mugged at least 3 elderly women outside Portage Park grocery store, but the store manager refused to help police, prosecutors say

Prosecutors have charged a Chicago man with robbing three women, the youngest being 75-years-old, outside a Portage Park grocery store since late July. Incredibly, prosecutors said, the store manager took pictures of the robber after the first incident, but they refused to help police with the investigation. Oswaldo Garza, 44,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Mom of Chicago girl shot in head during driver's ed exam speaks out

CHICAGO - We are learning more about a student driver grazed by a bullet Thursday night in Roseland. Her mom says the 17-year-old was doing a three-point turn with her instructor at Normal Avenue and 113th Street when she heard gunfire. The teen is a student at EPIC Academy, but...
wjol.com

Guilty Verdict For Off-Duty Will County Sheriff’s Deputy

Will County Sheriff's Deputy Ed Goewey with his wife outside the Will County Courthouse. The trial of an off-duty Will County Sheriff’s deputy has concluded with a guilty verdict. Ed Goewey was found guilty of disorderly conduct following a December 3rd, 2021 incident. The off-duty sheriff arrived at his daughter’s school following a threat of violence by another student. That student was still in a classroom and was not removed. Staff from St. Mary’s Catholic School in Mokena testified they felt threatened by his presence at the school.
WILL COUNTY, IL

