Nevada State

2news.com

Public Invited to Provide Feedback on Planned Statewide Transportation Projects

Through Sept. 8, 2022 the Nevada Department of Transportation is inviting the public to comment on planned transportation projects and improvements as outlined in the Annual Work Program (AWP) and annual update of the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP). The public can comment on the draft list of projects contained...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Nevada DMV to go Appointment-Only Starting Aug. 15

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles will end most walk-in services and switch to an appointment-only business model starting Monday, August 15. Ongoing staff shortages and high customer demand hastened the move to eliminate walk-in services at the DMV’s six largest offices in Carson City, Henderson, Las Vegas and Reno.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Nevada marks $1 billion in Emergency SNAP benefits

This month, Nevada passed the $1 billion threshold in cumulative benefits issued under the emergency allotment for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). The emergency allotment increases a household’s monthly benefit to the maximum allowed for a household of that size. Nevada households on SNAP have received an increase...
City
Austin, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Traffic
Local
Nevada Government
2news.com

Mammovan’ Returns To Northern Nevada

The mobile service is heading to Carson City, Reno, Fallon and Lovelock. Officials with Nevada Health Centers have announced that the Mammovan will be returning to Northern Nevada.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Walz and Jensen set in Minn. governor race; Schultz advances

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen scored easy victories Tuesday in their primaries to set the stage for their fall matchup in Minnesota’s top race this fall, while business lawyer Jim Schultz won the GOP primary to take on Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison.
MINNESOTA STATE
2news.com

Flash Flood Watch in Effect for Central, Eastern Nevada

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are possible, mainly east and south of Reno. A flash flood watch is up for central and eastern Nevada until 11pm Tuesday, with flooding possible under the stronger storms. Gusty winds, flash flooding, and dangerous lightning will be around the storms. For Reno and our valleys,...
RENO, NV
#Public Transportation#Jobs Act#State Route 140#State Route 289#Ndot#Infrastructure Investment#Nevada Department
2news.com

SUV Rollover Kills Passenger on I-80 West Near Rye Patch Dam

Nevada State Police troopers are investigating a crash that killed a SUV passenger on I-80 west near Rye Patch Dam last month. NSP says they responded to the crash on Saturday, July 23rd just after 4:02 p.m. west of mile marker 129. NSP says a preliminary investigation shows Geoffrey Williams...
NEVADA STATE

