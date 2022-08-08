Read full article on original website
Public Invited to Provide Feedback on Planned Statewide Transportation Projects
Through Sept. 8, 2022 the Nevada Department of Transportation is inviting the public to comment on planned transportation projects and improvements as outlined in the Annual Work Program (AWP) and annual update of the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP). The public can comment on the draft list of projects contained...
Nevada DMV to go Appointment-Only Starting Aug. 15
The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles will end most walk-in services and switch to an appointment-only business model starting Monday, August 15. Ongoing staff shortages and high customer demand hastened the move to eliminate walk-in services at the DMV’s six largest offices in Carson City, Henderson, Las Vegas and Reno.
UNR School of Medicine among recipients of $8.5 million in graduate medical education funding
Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and the Office of Science, Innovation and Technology announced the funding of 5 graduate medical education residency and fellowship programs that will continue to grow Nevada’s physician workforce in high-needs specialties. Awarded funding will result in the training of 20 new physicians each year. “Ensuring...
Nevada marks $1 billion in Emergency SNAP benefits
This month, Nevada passed the $1 billion threshold in cumulative benefits issued under the emergency allotment for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). The emergency allotment increases a household’s monthly benefit to the maximum allowed for a household of that size. Nevada households on SNAP have received an increase...
Nevada Supreme Court Justice Miriam Shearing Named 2022 Nevada Day Parade Grand Marshal
The Nevada Day Board of Directors has announced that Nevada Supreme Court Justice Miriam Shearing has been selected as the grand marshal of the 2022 'Carnivál on the Comstock' Nevada Day Parade. “We are thrilled Miriam Shearing agreed to be our Grand Marshal,” stated Brooke Santina, Nevada Day Executive...
Mammovan’ Returns To Northern Nevada
The mobile service is heading to Carson City, Reno, Fallon and Lovelock. Officials with Nevada Health Centers have announced that the Mammovan will be returning to Northern Nevada.
Walz and Jensen set in Minn. governor race; Schultz advances
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen scored easy victories Tuesday in their primaries to set the stage for their fall matchup in Minnesota’s top race this fall, while business lawyer Jim Schultz won the GOP primary to take on Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison.
Flash Flood Watch in Effect for Central, Eastern Nevada
Heavy showers and thunderstorms are possible, mainly east and south of Reno. A flash flood watch is up for central and eastern Nevada until 11pm Tuesday, with flooding possible under the stronger storms. Gusty winds, flash flooding, and dangerous lightning will be around the storms. For Reno and our valleys,...
SUV Rollover Kills Passenger on I-80 West Near Rye Patch Dam
Nevada State Police troopers are investigating a crash that killed a SUV passenger on I-80 west near Rye Patch Dam last month. NSP says they responded to the crash on Saturday, July 23rd just after 4:02 p.m. west of mile marker 129. NSP says a preliminary investigation shows Geoffrey Williams...
