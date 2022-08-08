ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Police investigating after fatal overnight stabbing

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing overnight. According to officials, at 4:53 a.m. on Saturday, officers along with the Cincinnati Fire Department responded to the 2600 block of Queen City Avenue for a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

CPD searching for missing runaway juvenile

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is trying to locate a runaway juvenile after she missed her shift at work. According to officials, Danae Howard left home saying she was going to work, but did not show up for work. There was no argument or altercation that would have caused Howard to run away.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5

New traffic camera video shows pursuit of suspect in FBI breach attempt

CINCINNATI — New details about the attack on the FBI center in Cincinnati are emerging as video from traffic cameras that caught parts of the pursuit are released. Investigators said Ricky Shiffer was showing an AR-15-style weapon as he tried to get into the FBI center. The commotion set off alarms at inside the FBI center, armed agents came running and Shiffer took off.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Middletown Police changes policy, now allows officers to show tattoos

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown Police Department announced it is now allowing employees to show off their tattoos. The department previously said employees had to keep them covered, but now they can show off their ink. "We're trying new things. The tattoo culture has gained popularity in general over the...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Firearms#Violent Crime#Wlwt#Main
WLWT 5

1 dead, 1 in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Middletown Friday. It happened around 2:20 a.m. when Middletown Police officers responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of Yankee and Todhunter roads. Officers on the scene found two victims. One was pronounced dead...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
WLWT 5

Police: Blue Ash officer's quick thinking saves child's life

CINCINNATI — Police in Blue Ash are investigating a woman's death, while at the same time applauding the actions of one of their police officers who came to the rescue of that woman's child body cam video. Officer Pete Bronner found an 8-year-old boy wandering alone on Williamson Road.
BLUE ASH, OH
WLWT 5

A crash is blocking two lanes on I-71 in Avondale

CINCINNATI — The two left lanes are blocked on southbound I-71 in Avondale, due to a crash Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Police reported the crash near the William Howard Taft Road exit at 4:16 p.m. Delays are...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police on scene of accident on I-71 South at I-275/Exit 16

SHARONVILLE, OH — Police are on the scene of an accident on I-75 at I-275/Exit 16. Traffic is backed up to Union Centre Blvd./Exit 19. The two left lanes are blocked on I-75 South beyond Sharon Rd to Glendale-Milford Rd. The accident was reported by the police at 3:38...
SHARONVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Teen injured by falling tree returns home from hospital

CINCINNATI — A 13-year-old boy who was injured after a tree fell on him during a birthday party is home recovering. Luke Cirivello’s parents said he was playing on obstacle course at friend’s birthday party, when a tree fell on top of him. Luke suffered a small...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy