wtva.com
List of medical marijuana establishments in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi has 107 licensed medical marijuana (cannabis) establishments as of Aug. 5, 2022. Of the total amount, 93 establishments are categorized as dispensaries. Other categories include cultivation facilities, disposal entities, micro-cultivation facilities, processing facilities and transportation entities. Open this link to view the full list of...
‘I am frustrated’: Mississippi governor addresses Jackson’s water woes
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s ongoing water crisis is now getting the attention of the governor, but is it enough to get more state help? Long lines stretched around the central fire station, as Jacksonians waited to get their one case of water on Thursday. WJTV 12 News also heard from the governor on Thursday, […]
foodmanufacturing.com
Wing Restaurant Operator Fined for Wage Violations
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. – The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi, who made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations – has been held accountable by the U.S. Department of Labor and paid $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties.
ourmshome.com
You Just Might Be From Mississippi If…
Growing up in the Magnolia State is an amazing experience that can absolutely have a lasting impression on your life, and maybe even the lives of others. And you don’t have to dig too deep to find a connection to a fellow Mississippian. Any time you meet someone else from Mississippi, you’ll talk until you find mutual friends, and chances are, you will! You even get bonus points if you can trace one of those friends to each other’s specific hometown. You might even laugh so hard you’ll snort Barq’s Root Beer right out of your nose.
Doctors open medical marijuana dispensary in Mississippi
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — Two doctors have made an efforts to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven, called Magnolia Greens. Dennis Sanders and his wife are co-owners of Magnolia Greens. Sanders is a doctor, and his wife is a registered nurse. The two wanted to open the dispensary to ensure that patients can receive […]
Jackson Free Press
Reeves' Kemper Bill Let Mississippi Power Shift $1 Billion to Customers
Mississippi Power's gambit to build a first-of-its kind "clean coal" plant in one of the poorest counties in Mississippi failed, but not before state ratepayers helped finance its construction to the tune of billions with the permission of state leaders, including Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves. Southern Company, which owns Mississippi...
deltanews.tv
Tate Reeves Ends Rental Assistance
Governor Tate Reeves’s giving back potentially $130 million in rental assistance back to the federal government. Greenville resident and taxpayer Latonya Cork heard Governor Reeves’s reasons for opting out of the rental assistance program, and she's not convinced. To her, the point of the money is to help folks in need during the pandemic, and the pandemic isn't over.
Mississippi Insight for Aug. 7, 2022: Flaggs and Reeves
Vicksburg mayor George Flaggs talks about city budgeting, youth crime, state politics and more with Byron Brown. And Gov. Tate Reeves reacts to Kansas voters' support of abortion protections.
Former deputy clerk pleads guilty to embezzling thousands from water bills of small-town Mississippi residents
A former deputy municipal clerk has pleaded guilty to embezzling thousands of dollars from the water bills of small-town Mississippi residents. On Wednesday, State Auditor Shad White announced that Juanyana Holloway pleaded guilty to embezzlement in Lamar County. She is a former deputy municipal clerk in the Town of Sumrall....
2 Mississippi Lottery players win big in Tuesday’s drawings
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Mississippi Lottery players won big on Tuesday night. One player won the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot of $60,000, and a second player won $10,000 from the Mega Millions drawing. The Mississippi Match 5 ticket was purchased at Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort on Central Avenue in D’Iberville. The winning numbers drawn […]
Viral video of Mississippi arrest sparks investigation
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — An incident involving a white Mississippi Highway Patrol officer and three Black men is under investigation after a viral video showed the officer putting a handcuffed man into a chokehold and wrestling him into a ditch. The video, captured Friday in McComb by a man named Packer Lewis, sparked outrage over the officer’s […]
Coast Guard: Thousands of gallons of crude oil spilled into Louisiana Gulf Coast on Monday
Recovery crews were on-site on the Louisiana Gulf Coast after officials say an oil tank platform collapsed near Terrebonne Bay, dumping thousands of gallons of oil into the water on Monday.
redriverradio.org
More Cases of Monkey Pox Detected in Louisiana
MONKEY POX IN NW LA - The Louisiana Department of Health reported Thursday that two cases of the monkey pox have been discovered in Northwest Louisiana. This comes after the federal government declared a public health emergency last Thursday, the outbreak has infected more than 6,600 Americans. As of now...
Mississippi mayor said he is ‘alarmed’ and ‘disturbed’ by video of trooper’s rough arrest of handcuffed Black man
A Mississippi mayor said he is alarmed and disturbed about a video circulating on social media that shows a Mississippi Highway Patrol Officer making an arrest of a handcuffed Black man. McComb Mayor Quordiniah Lockley posted his concerns on Facebook on Saturday. “I know that many of you like myself,...
Viral video of arrest involving Miss. trooper sparks investigation
MS Rep. Urges Gov. Reeves to Call Special Session to Sever Ties with DOJ
Mississippi Rep.Steve Hopkins (R) is calling on Gov. Tate Reeves to sever its ties with the Department of Justice following the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago Monday night. “The political overreach has gone way too far. What’s next? Soviet-style gulags for political dissidents.” Hopkins told Wake Up Memphis Tuesday morning.
Body of kayaker missing in St. Tammany, identified by coroner
The St. Tammany Parish Marine Division recovered the body of a 28-year-old kayaker late Tuesday evening on Doubloon Bayou near Slidell. “At approximately 10 p.m. a man called STPSO to report his adult son missing
Officers find stolen firearm when responding to wreck. Mississippi man arrested.
A Mississippi man was arrested Friday after officers responded to a traffic accident and discovered a stolen firearm. Officers with the Vicksburg Police Department responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and John Allen Street at 10:03 p.m. on Friday. Because a strong odor of...
Officials looking for Mississippi man who has been missing for three days
Mississippi officials are looking for a man who hasn’t been seen or heard from for three days. The Wesson Police Department is searching for Tony Taylor, 51. Police say Taylor lives off of Highway 51 in Wesson and has not been seen or heard from since Aug. 6. Taylor...
