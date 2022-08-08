The Brookston man accused of fleeing the scene after allegedly hitting with his car and killing a former Purdue student on Tuesday has been charged in her death. A witness reported to police that she saw a man, later identified as Trent Robinson, in a gold car run the stop sign on the intersection of Yeager Road and Kalberer Road and hit a woman crossing. The collision reportedly threw the woman into the air and she landed on the side of the road, according to the probable cause affidavit.

BROOKSTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO