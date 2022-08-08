Read full article on original website
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A father will spend his life in prison for the gruesome shooting of a Lafayette mother and their daughter. Judge Sean Persin on Friday sentenced Devonta Roberts, 28, to 120 years in prison. Roberts pleaded guilty in May to two counts of murder: one for the death of his 22-year-old girlfriend, Victoria Moore, and another for the killing of their 3-year-old daughter, Datoria Roberts.
Investigation underway after workplace death in Tipton
An investigation is underway after a worker died at a Tipton factory Friday morning.
Muncie woman to serve 6 years in stolen vehicle hit and run case
A Muncie woman learned her sentence after pleading guilty to crashing a stolen vehicle into multiple other vehicles while running away from the police.
Brookston man charged with hit-and-run that allegedly killed former Purdue student
The Brookston man accused of fleeing the scene after allegedly hitting with his car and killing a former Purdue student on Tuesday has been charged in her death. A witness reported to police that she saw a man, later identified as Trent Robinson, in a gold car run the stop sign on the intersection of Yeager Road and Kalberer Road and hit a woman crossing. The collision reportedly threw the woman into the air and she landed on the side of the road, according to the probable cause affidavit.
WLFI.com
One person charged in West Lafayette fatal hit and run
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The West Lafayette Police Department has located the car that was the center of a fatal hit-and-run investigation early Tuesday night. WLPD found the driver of the Gold Buick sedan in Brookston Wednesday. The incident took place on the 1500 block of Kalberer Road....
WLFI.com
Officials release identity of body found near Tippecanoe river
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Coroner has identified the man found along the north bank of the Tippecanoe River. 59-year-old Patrick Kelly was found deceased on August 10. At around 1:30 p.m., the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office got a 911 call from a boater that had...
Man arrested in hit-and-run that killed Purdue student
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A Brookston man is accused of leaving the scene after hitting and killing a Purdue University student with a car. According to the West Lafayette Police Department, officers were called to the 1500 block of Kalberer Road Tuesday night after a person was hit by a vehicle. Witnesses said the driver […]
Male found dead along bank of Tippecanoe River
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A boater spotted a dead body along the bank of the Tippecanoe River on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department, the body was spotted around 1:30 p.m. along the north bank of the river in the 7300 block of County Road East 975 North. The sheriff’s […]
clintoncountydailynews.com
One Killed in Howard County Crash
At approximately 3:17 p.m. on August 7, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center received numerous reports of a multi-car vehicle crash on US 31 just north of US 35 (40.537899, – 86.122385). Howard County Sheriff’s Deputies along with members of St. Vincent Hospital and Galveston Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Head-On Collision Results in Fatality
At approximately 6:26 p.m. Wednesday, Boone County Communications received a 911 call advising that there had been a head-on collision between a moped and a semi tractor trailer, in the area of State Road 32 and County Road 50 North, Lebanon, IN. As a result of the accident, the driver of the.
WISH-TV
Male found dead on shore of Tippecanoe River northeast of Lafayette
DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — A male was found dead Wednesday afternoon on the Tippecanoe River about 4 miles southwest of Delphi, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office says. A boater called 911 about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday after finding the body on the Tippecanoe River’s north bank off East County Road 975 North just west of Grant Road. It’s about a 20-minute drive northeast of Lafayette.
hometownnewsnow.com
Another Driver on Meth Arrested
(Kingsford Heights, IN) - Another driver from Kingsford Heights is accused of driving under the influence of methamphetamine. Jerrod Bratcher, 40, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with Operating While Intoxicated and Possession of Methamphetamine. According to court documents, a police officer began following a 1997 Lincoln after the...
Firefighters ask for help identifying woman in 'suspicious' Kokomo apartment fire
KOKOMO, Ind. — Fire investigators are asking for help identifying a woman who may have information about a suspicious fire at a Kokomo apartment building. Indiana State Fire Marshal investigators are sharing photos and a video of a woman who was at the Kokomo Manor Apartment complex in the 600 block of Elk Drive right before a fire was started there.
1 dead in crash involving semi truck and moped
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The area around West State Road 32 and County Road 50 North was closed for a few hours Wednesday night after a crash that left one person dead. The Boone County Sheriff said that the accident involved a semi truck and a moped. They confirmed it was the person on the […]
WLFI.com
LPD investigating apartment shooting arrest 15-year-old on school property for firearm
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested Saturday at Jeff as police were investigating a Friday shooting at Pheasant Run Apartments. According to the Lafayette Police Department, he faces charges of possession of a firearm on school property, domestic battery and juvenile possession of handgun. LPD stated...
Martinsville man dies in Howard County crash after being ejected through sunroof
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A Martinsville man was killed in a Howard County crash Sunday after being ejected from a vehicle’s sunroof. Howard County sheriff’s deputies were sent to a multi-vehicle crash around 3:15 p.m. on U.S. 31 just north of U.S. 35. Investigators say a 21-year-old Fort Wayne woman in a Lexus was going […]
WLFI.com
Police: Watch out for kids, school buses in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police are urging drivers to watch out for kids and buses with the new school year underway. Most of Tippecanoe County's public and private school corporations are back in session. The only exception is Lafayette Catholic School System, which is set to start Wednesday. Mark...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha abduction, Indiana arrests, 2 missing kids found
A South Carolina man and woman wanted in connection with a Kenosha abduction were arrested early Wednesday in Whitestown, Indiana. Two missing children were found in their vehicle, police say.
WLFI.com
Daily Fuel Tracker 18
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Marathon on Ferry Street has gas for $3.38 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Circle K on Northwestern Avenue has gas for...
WLFI.com
Local Weather History: August 10, 1961's The Two Supercells On the Squall Line Tail End
Still working on this....more soon.... A squall line of strong to severe t’storms blasted through southern Michigan & northeast Indiana during the afternoon of August 10. On the squall line’s end, two supercellular storms formed in Tipton & Clinton County. One produced a solid to high-end EF2 tornado 1.5 miles southeast of Mullberry, in Clinton County with damage exceeding $1/4 million (inflation adjusted) due to farm building destruction. A microburst appears to have occurred east of Whitestown in Boone County from this storm, while a second microburst appears to have occurred near Atlanta.
