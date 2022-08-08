Read full article on original website
Related
Morning Journal
Avon vs. Strongsville football: Eagles show strong performance in scrimmage
Avon loves to play big teams. On Aug. 11, the Eagles hosted Strongsville in their second scrimmage, showing strong performances, winning the first half 21-0 and the second, 21-7. “We are a veteran group and we executed at a high level. I was pretty pleased with our offense and defense,”...
Morning Journal
Rocky River football: Pirates tuning up for the regular season
Rocky River ended up as one of the final 16 teams in Division III football playoffs last fall. It was one of the best Pirates teams in years, with a high bar set in trying to get back there once again. In their final scrimmage tune-up against Chagrin Falls on...
Morning Journal
Firelands vs. Fairview football: Falcons’ experienced offense runs near perfect in scrimmage
Firelands is returning nine of its 11 starters on offense. In their second scrimmage at Fairview on Aug. 12, the Falcons’ varsity offense ran like a well-oiled machine for two quarters. It started with the running game led by running back Weston Strader, rushing for 66 yards and a...
Morning Journal
Bay football: Rockets ready to take off in 2022
On a cooler Aug. 2 morning at Bay Village High School, the Rockets got back to work with early season practices. After making the postseason last year before bowing out, the team had begun to install a brand new offensive system under coach Ron Rutt. Still, for as loaded as...
Comments / 0