Richland County, OH

Morning Journal

Avon vs. Strongsville football: Eagles show strong performance in scrimmage

Avon loves to play big teams. On Aug. 11, the Eagles hosted Strongsville in their second scrimmage, showing strong performances, winning the first half 21-0 and the second, 21-7. “We are a veteran group and we executed at a high level. I was pretty pleased with our offense and defense,”...
Morning Journal

Rocky River football: Pirates tuning up for the regular season

Rocky River ended up as one of the final 16 teams in Division III football playoffs last fall. It was one of the best Pirates teams in years, with a high bar set in trying to get back there once again. In their final scrimmage tune-up against Chagrin Falls on...
Morning Journal

Bay football: Rockets ready to take off in 2022

On a cooler Aug. 2 morning at Bay Village High School, the Rockets got back to work with early season practices. After making the postseason last year before bowing out, the team had begun to install a brand new offensive system under coach Ron Rutt. Still, for as loaded as...
BAY VILLAGE, OH

